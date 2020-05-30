George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Two Federal Protective Service officers shot in Oakland, one killed
Two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds amid protests Friday night in Oakland, California, police said.
One of the officers died from his injury.
At least 7,500 protesters took to the streets of the city to demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, the Oakland Police Department told CNN.
Protesters caused damage across the city. There were reports of vandalism, theft of businesses, fires set and assaults on police officers, according to the police statement.
While arrests were made, police were unable to provide specifics.
“Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury,” the police department said.
Police are investigating.
The Federal Protective Service, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, provides security and law enforcement services at US government facilities.
Protesters arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska
Protests over the death of George Floyd continued early Saturday morning in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to the police.
“The gathering at 25th and O is no longer a peaceful protest. Arrests have been made and will continue to be made for those who continue to break the law. Neighbors in the area please shelter in place,” the Lincoln Police Department tweeted.
Downtown Phoenix vandalized by protesters, say police
Protesters have left behind a trail of destruction in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, police said.
“Property throughout the downtown Phoenix area has been vandalized as some demonstrators engage in criminal behavior, breaking windows and doors to municipal and private business and destroy cars parked along the street,” Phoenix Police Department tweeted.
Phoenix is one of more than 20 cities across the US which saw protests on Friday night in the wake of George Floyd's death.
“An Unlawful Assembly has been declared in the area around 6th Ave & Washington where demonstrators have been gathering," Phoenix Police Department tweeted.
"Due to criminal activity and a current danger to our community, people must leave the area including sidewalks, private property or roadways.”
Police arrest nearly 200 in Houston protest
Nearly 200 people have been arrested in Houston, Texas, after protests Friday night.
Most will be charged with obstructing a roadway, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.
The department also said four of its officers sustained minor injuries and eight police vehicles were damaged.
Houston Police Officer's Union President Joe Gamaldi earlier said officers had been hospitalized but did not say how many.
"Our officers who were attacked are in the hospital, patrol cars ruined, businesses damaged," Gamaldi said in a tweet.
"This is not who we are as a City and as a community. We will protect your right to protest, but we will not allow our city to decay into chaos."
Dozens arrested in Minneapolis as state plans to mobilize 1,700 National Guard soldiers
About 50 people have been arrested as protests continue across Minneapolis.
More than 2,500 officers are helping to keep the peace, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told a news conference.
This is one of the largest civil police forces the state of Minnesota has ever seen, he said. But resources are still stretched thin, with thousands of protesters estimated to have turned out across the city.
“We recognized that we simply did not, even with the numbers that I’m talking about, have enough officers and personnel to meet all of those missions safely and successfully. We picked missions based on our capacity,” Harrington said.
Officers focused their efforts on downtown and the 5th Precinct area, he said.
A request has been made to substantially increase the number of National Guard officers available to bolster the city's response, Harrington said.
Major General Jon Jensen, of the Minnesota National Guard, said he believed there could be more than 1,700 National Guard soldiers in the area by Sunday.
This would be the largest deployment in the state of Minnesota’s history.
“At the conclusion of tomorrow, I believe that we will have over 1,700 soldiers in support of the Department of Public Safety in the city of Minneapolis and the city of Saint Paul,” Jensen said.
Jensen noted that people may have heard that President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to put units of the United States Army on alert for a possible operation in Minneapolis.
“While we were not consulted with as it relates to that, I do believe is a prudent move to provide other options available for the governor, if the governor elects to use those resources,” Jensen said.
Portland police declare a riot in the city and order protesters to disperse
In a statement on Twitter, Portland Police declared a riot is taking place in the city and ordered crowds to go home.
"Disperse now or you will be subject to gas, projectiles, and other means necessary for dispersal," police said early on Saturday morning.
Portland is one of more than 20 cities across the US which saw protests on Friday night in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Earlier Portland police said that there had been "significant vandalism" in the city related to the protests, as well as a shooting, although they didn't provide any additional details.
"This event has been declared an unlawful assembly. If you do not go home now, force will be used to disperse you," Portland police said on their official Twitter.
According to police, Portland's Justice Center had been attacked by protesters and set on fire.
Watch:
Man shot and killed as protests continue in Detroit
A 19-year-old man was killed after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit late Friday, the city's police department said in a statement.
Police said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango, with the victim later dying in hospital.
Detroit police cannot confirm if the victim was part of the protests, but the shooting happened downtown where the protests were taking place.
Earlier, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a person had been arrested after trying to run an officer over.
“I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe. Just know, we are not going to tolerate it,” Craig said.
Situation in Minneapolis remains "incredibly dangerous," governor says
The situation in Minneapolis remains "incredibly dangerous" as protests continue in the city, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference early Saturday.
Multiple law enforcement authorities are responding to the unrest across the city, after a number of protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew set by the state government.
“This is the largest civilian deployment in Minnesota history that we have out there today,” Walz said.
The governor said officials cannot arrest people while they are trying to hold ground.
“This is an operation that has never been done in Minnesota,” Walz added.
Watch:
See the aftermath of protests outside CNN Center in Atlanta
Bricks, graffiti and shattered glass have been left behind by protesters who demonstrated outside CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night.
It was the site of a tense standoff between police and protesters, who threw projectiles and even a firework at law enforcement officials.
"This scene was chaotic. We saw at least two officers injured in clashes with demonstrators," said CNN's Nick Valencia, who was on the ground.
Watch: