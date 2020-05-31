George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Here are the cities that have imposed curfews Sunday night in the US
Nearly 40 cities and Washington, DC, have imposed curfews tonight in response to violent protests across the country this weekend.
Additionally, as of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.
Here's a look at what cities currently have curfews in place for tonight:
Curfews:
- Arizona: Weeklong statewide curfew
- California: Los Angeles County, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, San Jose
- Colorado: Denver
- District of Columbia
- Florida: Miami, Orange County, Jacksonville, Orlando
- Georgia: Atlanta
- Illinois: Chicago
- Indiana: Indianapolis
- Kentucky: Louisville
- Michigan: Detroit
- Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul
- Missouri: Kansas City
- New York: Rochester
- Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo
- Oregon: Portland, Eugene
- Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
- South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach
- Tennessee: Nashville
- Texas: Dallas, San Antonio
- Utah: Salt Lake City
- Virginia: Richmond
- Washington: Seattle
- Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Madison
State of disaster/emergency:
- Arizona: The governor said the emergency declaration will allow police to "be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest."
- Texas: This allows federal agents are able to serve as Texas peace officers.
- Virginia: This allows for the mobilization of resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist cities addressing violent protests.
Other things to note:
- The city of Chicago closed the central business district and the Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located in the business and residents who live in the central business district.
- Major highways in Minnesota are closed.
Santa Monica protesters clash with police
Items were being thrown or shot back and forth between police and protesters in Santa Monica.
Police are trying to get protesters to disperse in by firing rubber bullets and other objects at protesters.
The protesters have come back with construction equipment, plywood and have tried to make barriers of sorts.
Stores have been looted and there have been other issues as police have tried to calm the violence from protesters.
A citywide curfew started at 4 p.m. PT.
23 arrested in Nevada during Saturday protests
Washoe Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 people in Saturday night’s protests.
“Of the 23 people taken into custody: 16 are residents of Reno, four are from Sparks, the others are from Fallon, Truckee and Anderson, California. Most face charges of trespassing and/or resisting an officer,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
Washoe County is 125 miles north of Reno.
Here are the latest updates from Philadelphia
Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia managing director, said that since 12 p.m. Sunday, 10 more people have been arrested for looting, and police have issued 13 citations for failure to disperse.
In area of 52nd Street and Market Street in West Philadelphia, five officers were injured, and four cars burned, Abernathy said. Officers have been hit with bricks, rocks, and Molotov cocktails.
There may have been other officer injuries in other parts of city, but the city is still trying to confirm those numbers and the extent of injuries. There may also have been other arrests made in other parts of city, city officials are still trying to finalize their numbers, Abernathy said.
DC mayor issues citywide curfew
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. ET through Monday at 6 a.m. ET, the mayor tweeted.
Bowser has also activated the DC National Guard in support of the DC Metropolitan Police Department. The DC National Guard had previously been activated to support the US Park Police.
San Jose under curfew for the next week
San Jose residents will be under a citywide curfew starting tonight.
The curfew will be in effect for the next seven days or until further notice, according to an alert from the San Jose Emergency Operations Center. The curfew will last from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.
Mayor Sam Liccardo plans to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. local time to discuss the situation. Police Chief Eddie Garcia and City Manager Dave Sykes will be participating as well.
Verzuz Intagram battle channels gospel artists after tough week
Gospel singers Fred Hammond and Kirk Franklin were together in the studio Sunday for a special installment of Verzuz called "The Healing" after a week that saw the death of George Floyd.
Over 200,000 viewers tuned in.
Franklin said it’s been a difficult week and it’s a night of healing.
“It’s hard for me to sing through this pain,” Hammond said.
Hammond and Franklin were both wearing "I Can't Breathe Again" T-shirts during the live stream as they played each of their hits. Special appearances were also made by gospel singer Marvin Sapp and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Franklin and Hammond also brought in Ahmaud Arbery's mother over the phone and expressed their support for her.
Protesters clash with police in San Diego
Protesters are clashing with police in San Diego.
Officers are using tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds, and tweets from the San Diego Police Department say they have been targeted by an aggressive crowd.
Police urged crowds to disperse due to the escalation of "violence" and "vandalism."
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin moved to Hennepin County Jail
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who faces charges in the death of George Floyd, was moved to the Hennepin County Jail Sunday, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeremy Zoss confirmed to CNN in an email.
The Hennepin County Jail phone system and website also show Chauvin was moved to the Hennepin County Jail Sunday.
Chauvin was initially booked in the Ramsey County Jail due to potential threats to Hennepin County Facilities, according to Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson Jill Oliveira.
"The BCA communicated with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which was dealing with potential threats to their facilities at the time of the arrest, they directed us to book him into the Ramsey County Jail," Oliveira told CNN Sunday.