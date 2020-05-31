Demonstrators stand in the middle of Melrose Avenue on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP

Nearly 40 cities and Washington, DC, have imposed curfews tonight in response to violent protests across the country this weekend.

Additionally, as of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.

Here's a look at what cities currently have curfews in place for tonight:

Curfews:

Arizona : Weeklong statewide curfew

: Weeklong statewide curfew California: Los Angeles County, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, San Jose

Los Angeles County, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, San Jose Colorado: Denver

Denver District of Columbia

Florida: Miami, Orange County, Jacksonville, Orlando

Miami, Orange County, Jacksonville, Orlando Georgia: Atlanta

Atlanta Illinois: Chicago

Chicago Indiana: Indianapolis

Indianapolis Kentucky: Louisville

Louisville Michigan: Detroit

Detroit Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul

Minneapolis, St. Paul Missouri: Kansas City

Kansas City New York: Rochester

Rochester Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo

Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo Oregon: Portland, Eugene

Portland, Eugene Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach

Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach Tennessee: Nashville

Nashville Texas: Dallas, San Antonio

Dallas, San Antonio Utah: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Virginia : Richmond

: Richmond Washington: Seattle

Seattle Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Madison

State of disaster/emergency:

Arizona : The governor said the emergency declaration will allow police to "be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest."

: The governor said the emergency declaration will allow police to "be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest." Texas: This allows federal agents are able to serve as Texas peace officers.

This allows federal agents are able to serve as Texas peace officers. Virginia: This allows for the mobilization of resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist cities addressing violent protests.

