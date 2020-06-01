George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Here are the biggest overnight developments from the nationwide George Floyd protests
It's about 4:30 a.m. ET in the United States, and it's been a long night of continuing protests over the death of George Floyd, despite curfews being enacted in cities around the country.
If you're just joining us, here are the biggest updates from tonight:
- Late night unrest in major cities: Protests in Washington, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia all saw clashes between protesters and police, continuing even after a curfew went into effect in DC and Philadelphia. There were large fires set, tear gas fired, buildings vandalized, and dozens arrested.
- National Guard: On Sunday morning, National Guard members had been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC. As the evening protests escalated, more states activated the Guard, including Tennessee, Washington, Massachusetts, and more.
- Nationwide curfews: More than 40 cities imposed curfews tonight in response to the ongoing protests. Atlantic City, New Jersey, extended its curfew for a full week, and Cleveland, Ohio, extended its curfew through Tuesday.
- Floyd family speak to police: Floyd's family spoke to Minneapolis police directly for the first time live on CNN. Floyd's brother asked whether the other officers involved would be arrested; Police Chief Medaria Arradondo replied, "Being silent or not intervening to me, you're being complicit ... Mr. Floyd died in our hands."
- Minnesota truck driver charged: A man who drove a tanker truck into a crowd of protesters in Minnesota interstate Sunday night was charged with assault.
- Derek Chauvin in court: The former officer who was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck will appear in court on June 8, court records show. He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
See CNN's photo gallery of the nationwide protests:
Washington county declares state of emergency over "violence and thefts"
Washington's King County, which includes the city of Seattle, has declared a state of emergency due to "violence and thefts associated with some of the local protests."
"King County values and respects the peaceful expression of political views, and supports all people in exercising their First Amendment rights," said the county government in a press release.
"To assist in responding to the violence and theft associated with some of the local protests, King County Executive Dow Constantine has issued a King County Proclamation of Emergency."
The statement said the country activated its Emergency Operations Center on Saturday to respond to "significant civil emergency."
Earlier today, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called up the National Guard statewide, ordering the state’s adjutant general to activate as many guardsmen as needed.
The court appearance for the former Minnesota officer charged for murder is moved to June 8
The first court appearance for Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota police officer charged in death of George Floyd, has been moved to June 8, according to court records.
He was originally scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday. The court records indicate no specific reasoning for why the date was reset.
Chauvin remains in custody. He was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- two felonies where intent is a key element.
Boston police officers were injured during the protests last night
A number of Boston police officers were injured during the protests Sunday night, which saw 40 people arrested, said the police.
Seven injured officers were taken to the hospital, more were treated on scene, and at least 21 police cruisers were damaged, said the police department in a tweet.
Late Sunday night, the Massachusetts National Guard arrived in Boston to disperse remaining protesters, and respond to reports of looting and vandalism.
In some cities, tensions erupted between police and protesters. In others, officers joined the movement
Protests have swept the US these past six days in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota.
While some police departments have been accused of being heavy handed in their attempts to control protests that turned violent, other departments have tried to reach out to protesters to share their grief and help convey their message of peace.
In Houston, Floyd's hometown, Police Chief Art Acevedo kneeled along with protesters. Acevedo told CNN's Don Lemon that he wants to provide a police escort for George Floyd's body as he returns to his hometown to be buried.
"It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe."
In New York City, a police officer was seen taking a knee in front of a heart drawn on a wall during a rally for Floyd near Times Square Sunday.
In nearby New Jersey, the Camden County Metro Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined demonstrators at the head of a march holding a sign that read "Standing in Solidarity" to honor the movement and spread a message of peace.
On the opposite coast, an entire line of officers was seen taking the knee as they faced protesters in Spokane County, Washington. Demonstrators cheered as the officers kneeled.
In Kansas City, Missouri, at least one protestor shook the hand of an officer deployed to a protest Sunday.
Read more and see the photos here:
Portland police sent "riot control agents" to respond to protesters on Sunday
Police in Portland, Oregon, sent "riot control agents" to respond to protesters at the Mark Hatfield US Courthouse on Sunday night, said the Portland Police Bureau.
Protesters had broken windows at the courthouse, and police said they confronted the protesters in order “to ensure the safety of the staff in the court house.”
Earlier in the night, there were concerns protesters may have set fires inside the courthouse, but police later determined they never entered the building.
George Floyd's son speaks out: "My heart is really touched" by the mass protests
Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd's sons, attended a protest in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, according to CNN affiliate KBTX.
He had been a young child the last time he saw his father, according to KBTX.
"Everyone is coming out and showing him love," he told KBTX. "My heart is really touched by all this."
He and his sister, Connie Mason, praised the peaceful protests in Bryan and urged protesters around the country to avoid violence.
Other protests across Texas were less calm. In Dallas, 76 people were arrested during protests on Sunday, said the Dallas Police Department.
About 45 to 60 more people are also being processed to go to jail, said the police.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck, will appear in court Monday
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck, is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday.
Jail records show he is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Hennepin County Court Public Information Officer Spenser Bickett also confirmed the hearing to CNN.
Charged with murder: Chauvin, 44, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- two felonies where intent is a key element.
Under Minnesota law, third-degree murder is defined as causing death of a person "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind," without regard for life and without intent to kill.
Second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota is described as when a person "an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."
Washington activates statewide National Guard
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling up the National Guard statewide, ordering the state’s adjutant general to activate as many guardsmen as needed to keep communities safe.
Inslee had previously capped deployment at 600 members of the Guard, but says in a press release that violence in Spokane County prompted him to expand his order.
“We must not let these illegal and dangerous actions detract from the anger so many feel at the deep injustice laid so ugly and bare by the death of George Floyd,” Inslee said in the statement.
“But we also will not turn away from our responsibility to protect the residents of our state.”
Inslee has ordered that all members of the Guard engaged in crowd control be unarmed.