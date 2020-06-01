Protests have swept the US these past six days in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota.

While some police departments have been accused of being heavy handed in their attempts to control protests that turned violent, other departments have tried to reach out to protesters to share their grief and help convey their message of peace.

In Houston, Floyd's hometown, Police Chief Art Acevedo kneeled along with protesters. Acevedo told CNN's Don Lemon that he wants to provide a police escort for George Floyd's body as he returns to his hometown to be buried.

"It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe."

In New York City, a police officer was seen taking a knee in front of a heart drawn on a wall during a rally for Floyd near Times Square Sunday.

In nearby New Jersey, the Camden County Metro Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined demonstrators at the head of a march holding a sign that read "Standing in Solidarity" to honor the movement and spread a message of peace.

On the opposite coast, an entire line of officers was seen taking the knee as they faced protesters in Spokane County, Washington. Demonstrators cheered as the officers kneeled.

In Kansas City, Missouri, at least one protestor shook the hand of an officer deployed to a protest Sunday.

