Obama closes forum: "Just remember, this country was founded on protest"

Former President Barack Obama closed his event on Wednesday with a veiled message to those Americans who have criticized or are worried about the ongoing protests: “Just remember, this country was founded on protest. It is called the American revolution.”

The line was the closest Obama got to criticizing those who question the protests and he framed it as those “who have been talking about protests.”

“And for those who have been talking about protests, just remember, this country was founded on protest. It is called the American revolution,” he said. “And every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals, has been won through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable. And we should all be thankful for folks who are willing in a peaceful, disciplined way to be out there making a difference.”

To young people, Obama kept up his hopeful message and cheered on the protests in the streets.

“Keep working. And stay hopeful,” he told them. “This is a moment and we have had moments like this before where people are paying attention. And that doesn’t mean that everything will get solved, so don’t get disheartened because this is a marathon not a sprint. But the fact that people are paying attention provides an opportunity to educate, activate, mobilize and act. And I hope we are able to seize this moment.”

He added: “I hope all the young people who have been inspired and engaged an involved, they keep at it.”

Watch: