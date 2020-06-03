George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Trump didn't know about plan to empty streets near Lafayette Square, White House says
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday that President Trump was right to say earlier in the day that he didn’t instruct authorities to push back protesters so he could visit St. John's church across the street from the White House for a photo opportunity.
“The attorney general decided that morning to expand the perimeter and that was a decision made long before the church discussion was ever in consideration. When the President gives an order, people act. It’s not as if he’s walked through each and every detail of how a plan goes about,” McEnany told reporters during a press briefing.
“He says, ‘I want to go to the church.’ He goes to the church. Everyone executes the plan in the order that the President puts into place. So the President is absolutely right in what he said.”
Some background: The White House is facing ongoing fallout from the events of Monday evening, where peaceful protesters were forcefully dispersed 30 minutes before a curfew was set to take effect, so Trump could participate in the photo opportunity with a Bible outside the church.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump claimed he was unaware of the tactics used to clear the park ahead of his visit – even though press widely reported the explosions could be heard from his address in the Rose Garden.
When I said go to the church, I didn’t know, protesters or not, nobody tells me that. They say, ‘Yes sir, we’ll go to the church,’” he said, claiming law enforcement in the area “didn’t use tear gas,” which is untrue, according to the definition of tear gas used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McEnany said she wasn’t aware of the determinations the US Secret Service made ahead of Trump’s walk to the church.
She later said the scene would have looked different if demonstrators had moved back when she says announcements were made three times over a loudspeaker telling the protesters to move back.
The forced removal of protesters by federal law enforcement officials, including the US Park Police, was widely criticized by DC's city leaders, St. John's church officials, and multiple clergy members from other faiths.
Floyd family attorney confirms charges against all officers
Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family, confirmed to CNN’s Sara Sidner that law enforcement authorities informed him of the details of the charges.
Crump tweeted Wednesday that Officer Derek Chauvin will be charged with second-degree murder and Officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao will be charged as well.
“This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified Attorney General Ellison took decisive action, arresting and charging ALL the officers involved in George Floyd’s death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder," said Crump who spoke on behalf of the Floyd family.
San Diego police will stop using neck restraints as use-of-force procedure
The San Diego Police Department will stop using the controversial carotid restraint as a use-of-force procedure effective immediately, the department announced in a statement.
"We are watching the hurt and pain so many people are expressing after the tragic death of George Floyd, and are committed to taking new actions to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in San Diego,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “That starts today with the police chief’s decision to immediately stop this particular restraint that has led to so much concern and frustration by many in our minority communities."
This change comes as a growing number of law enforcement agencies across the country are receiving mounting pressure to halt the use and training of neck hold and chokehold procedures.
NYPD commissioner: "We stand with the Floyd family"
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said today that the department condemns the killing of George Floyd.
"We stand with the Floyd family. We condemn what happened in Minneapolis," Shea said during a news conference with representatives from the Floyd family.
He continued: "And I think it's much larger than law enforcement condemning it. Any human being with a conscience feels the same way. So my heart goes out to the Floyd family."
Minnesota governor extends curfew two additional nights
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has extended the curfew in his state on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. CT to 4 a.m CT.
“Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems. Thank you for doing those things peacefully,” the governor said in a tweet Wednesday.
George Floyd's brother delivers message of peace through spokesperson
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, was overwhelmed and did not attend a scheduled event at a church in New York City this afternoon.
Speaking on his behalf, Rev. Kevin McCall said Floyd had a message for everyone.
“He wanted to call for peace. He wanted to call for justice. He wanted to make sure that you can’t get one without the other," McCall said. "We're hearing that justice is being made and we're moving in a direction of justice and that is a good thing. But we must continue to keep the conversation going right here in New York City. And that is what we are doing, is the beginning of conversations. And making sure that the conversations comes with peace, justice, policy, and then legislation."
Owner of Minneapolis store says calling police "should never equate into a death sentence"
The owner of Cup Foods, the Minneapolis store whose employee called the police on George Floyd, says he and his employees will no longer be calling police to help with matters other than violence.
"We came to the conclusion that it's to the best interest to our staff and patrons, unless there's a violent crime taking place, the authorities should not be called and they should police their own matters," Cup Foods owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh told CNN this afternoon.
Abumayyaleh spoke on behalf of the actions of one of his store clerks who had called the police on Floyd.
"[H]e thought there was a need to call the authorities and that in itself should not have equated to the death and tragedy of George Floyd and that's where the issue at hand lies because the authorities are called on any incident for that matter, it should never equate into a death sentence," Abumayyaleh said.
Abumayyaleh declined to comment on reports that the former officer Derek Chauvin seen kneeling on Floyd has had charges against him increased. Cup Foods spokesperson Jamar Nelson said in response to the news, "justice has to be served."
"How he didn't get charged from second-degree murder was unfathomable, and now the attorney general has done it, it goes a long way. The expeditious firing of these four officers spoke a lot but what has to be taken into account, the fact when black and brown men come into contact with officers, the fact [is] they may not leave with their life," Nelson told CNN.
Minnesota attorney general is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, Sen. Klobuchar says
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death and also charging the other three officers involved in the incident, according to a tweet from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“This is another important step for justice,” Klobuchar tweeted on her verified account.
Florida governor says he's "absolutely appalled" by Floyd's death
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday thanked local law enforcement as well as peaceful demonstrators “who have engaged in lawful First Amendment activity.”
DeSantis said that at the request of the Secretary of Defense, he authorized 500 national guardsmen to deploy to the national capital region and confirmed that most will be arriving today.
“When I saw the video of that cop murdering George Floyd, I was just absolutely appalled by what I saw,” DeSantis said when asked about the case. “I think everyone agrees that that’s just totally intolerable what happened,” he added.
He confirmed that arrests have been reported in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and the Miami region, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.