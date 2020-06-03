George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Obama to discuss George Floyd death and policing reform in virtual town hall tonight
Former President Barack Obama plans to address in a virtual town hall tonight the death of George Floyd, stressing the importance of “ensuring that this moment becomes one for real change, and that we can turn protest into policy,” according to an Obama aide.
Those comments will mark Obama’s first time addressing Floyd’s death on camera (via Zoom). In recent days, he has addressed the topic on social media as well as a lengthy Medium post, where he condemned police brutality and called for political solutions to address protesters' grievances about criminal justice.
Following opening remarks at the event tonight, Obama will participate in a panel discussion, which the aide said is expected to center on policing reform and other issues related to law enforcement.
The town hall tonight is at 5 p.m. ET and is hosted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation.
An earlier statement for the event also said this: “The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve.”
NFL owner Shad Khan: "Racism, in all its forms, will kill"
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released an op-ed on social justice Wednesday, describing the current climate in the United States and detailing his own experiences with racism while growing up as a Pakistani American.
Khan is only one of two people of color among majority owners of the National Football League's 32 teams. Kim Pegula, an Asian American, co-owns the Buffalo Bills.
"The events of the past 10 days have been alarming and disheartening. Alarming because we know the history of systemic inequity that brought us to this point, not only with the recent killing of George Floyd and other African Americans in our country, but also the disproportionate impact the coronavirus has wreaked in communities of color. Disheartening because this familiar sequence of killing, followed by protest and civic unrest, followed by inactivity and silence, occurs ever more frequently in our nation." Khan said.
He continued by describing his own experience growing up as a minority in the United States saying, "I came to the United States from Pakistan in 1967 with $500 in my pocket and faith in the American Dream. Opportunities to learn and succeed were abundant, and more than 50 years later I am forever grateful and proud to be a citizen of the United States. Nonetheless, while I pursued my goals as a student and later in the workforce, being a Muslim-American made me a frequent target of prejudice, discrimination and hatred."
At the conclusion of Khan’s op-ed, the Jaguars owner emphasized, "Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope. For many Americans, now is the moment. Never has that been clearer. I don't want to waste this moment."
UN condemns reports of "unnecessary and disproportionate" use of force at protests
The "grievances" which are at the heart of protests which erupted across the US "need to be heard and addressed," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bachelet also condemned what she called "credible reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officers."
“The voices calling for an end to the killings of unarmed African Americans need to be heard. The voices calling for an end to police violence need to be heard. And the voices calling for an end to the endemic and structural racism that blights US society need to be heard,” Bachelet said.
She stressed that "a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn; and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities."
She stressed that violence, looting and the destruction of property "won’t solve the problem of police brutality and entrenched discrimination."
"I repeat my calls to protesters to express their demands for justice peacefully, and for the police to take the utmost care not to enflame the situation through the use of excessive force,” the High Commissioner said.
UK prime minister on Floyd's death: Racism has no place in our society
Asked what his message to President Trump would be in light of the protests over the murder of George Floyd, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that “racism and racist violence has no place in our society.”
“We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened to him,” Johnson said at a Downing Street news conference, adding that his message to Trump and “to everybody in the United States from the UK [is]… racism and racist violence has no place in our society.”
Johnson was asked about protests in central London in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.
Here's what he said:
“I do think people have a right to protest, to make their feelings known about injustices such as what happened to George Floyd, I would urge people to protest peacefully and in accordance with the rules on social distancing. Everybody’s lives matter. Black lives matter, but we must fight this virus as well.”
Floyd family attorney urges everyone to "take a breath for peace"
Benjamin Crump, family attorney for George Floyd's family, urged protesters to "take a breath for peace."
"Let's take a breath for justice. Let's take a breath to heal our country. And most importantly, let's take a breath for George Floyd as we get ready to memorialize him this week and lay him to his final rest on next Tuesday. Let's take a breath this week to heal the country and to remember George. Let's follow George's example. He would have wanted peaceful protests. He wants everybody to use their voice, but he wants them to do it in a constructive way," Crump said.
He also repeated his demand that the rest of the police officers at the scene of George Floyd's death be charged.
“We absolutely believe he was tortured in the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of his life,” Crump said at a news conference.
Crump praised Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will make an announcement in the case soon.
Floyd family attorney says he expects 3 other officers to be charged as accomplices
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the family of George Floyd, said he expects the other officers who were on the scene when Floyd died to be charged as accomplices.
While former officer Derek Chauvin — who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes — has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, two officers who helped restrain Floyd and one who stood near the others have not been charged.
"The people who refused to listen, people who were supposed to listen — it was supposed to be the police who were went to protect and serve George Floyd," Crump said. "We are expecting these officers to be charged as accomplices for the killing of George Floyd."
Earlier today, officials told CNN that the Minnesota Attorney General's office has finished its initial review of evidence in the investigation of the four former Minneapolis Police officers and has rendered a decision regarding additional charges.
One of the officials said state Attorney General Keith Ellison will be making a significant announcement in the case early this afternoon. The officials would not reveal what the decision was.
George Floyd's son: "We want justice"
Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, today visited the site where his father died in Minneapolis.
"We want justice for what's going on right now," he said. "This is so emotional."
He went on to say that "no man or woman should be without their fathers."
The Minnesota Attorney General's office has made a decision on additional charges in the George Floyd's death, and officials are expected to make a significant announcement later today.
One former officer has already been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters argue the officers involved should also be charged.
Capitol Police officers take knee in apparent silent protest
At least three Capitol Police officers took a knee in an apparent silent protest during a demonstration outside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.
All three declined to comment to CNN. There were two black officers and one white officer.
Earlier, the protesters were chanting “take a knee” to demonstrate their concerns over police brutality.
More than 9,800 arrested nationwide over George Floyd protests
There have been approximately 9,839 people arrested across the United States amid protests following the death of George Floyd, according to CNN’s tally.
The first arrests began on May 26, the day after Floyd’s death.