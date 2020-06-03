Obama to discuss George Floyd death and policing reform in virtual town hall tonight

Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images/FILE

Former President Barack Obama plans to address in a virtual town hall tonight the death of George Floyd, stressing the importance of “ensuring that this moment becomes one for real change, and that we can turn protest into policy,” according to an Obama aide.

Those comments will mark Obama’s first time addressing Floyd’s death on camera (via Zoom). In recent days, he has addressed the topic on social media as well as a lengthy Medium post, where he condemned police brutality and called for political solutions to address protesters' grievances about criminal justice.

Following opening remarks at the event tonight, Obama will participate in a panel discussion, which the aide said is expected to center on policing reform and other issues related to law enforcement.

The town hall tonight is at 5 p.m. ET and is hosted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation.

An earlier statement for the event also said this: “The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve.”