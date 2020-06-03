Former President Barack Obama delivered a message for young men and women of color across America.

"I want to speak directly to the young men and women of color in this country who, as was so eloquently described, have witnessed too much violence and too much debt, and too often some of that violence has come from folks who were supposed to be serving and protecting you."

Speaking at a live-streamed town hall with local and national leaders of the police reform movement, Obama said:

"I want you to know that you matter. I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter. And when I go home and look at my daughters, Sasha and Malia, and look at my nephews and nieces, I see the limitless potential that continues to thrive."

"You should be able to learn and make mistakes and live a life of joy without worrying about what's going to happen if you go to the store or go for a jog or are driving down the street or looking at some birds in a park," he added.

Obama praised all the young people peacefully taking to the streets to protest injustice and said he hopes that, despite the events of the past few weeks, they feel hopeful, “even as you may feel anger, because you have the power to make things better and you have helped to make the entire country feel as if this is something that's got to change.”

Watch: