George Floyd protests spread nationwide
State autopsy shows George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus
George Floyd tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a test taken after his death, according to Hennepin County’s new autopsy report released earlier today.
The post-mortem nasal swab was found to be “positive for 2019-nCoV RNA,” said the report, using another term for the type of coronavirus that causes Covid-19.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said the type of test performed for the autopsy, called PCR, can show a positive result “for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease.”
As a result, Baker said, “the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection” -- meaning the virus played no known role in Floyd’s death and he was unlikely to have been contagious.
New York police have arrested at least 90 people tonight
At least 90 people were arrested in New York during tonight's protests, according to the New York police.
It's a far lower number than Tuesday night, when at least 280 people were arrested, according to the police.
NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan said the night had been relatively peaceful with no looting. He also highlighted the difference between peaceful protests and the ones causing violence.
“We are one with the protestors,” Monahan said. “We are out there for a justified cause but not with the people who want to cause mayhem to our city.”