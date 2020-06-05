75-year-old pushed by police officers in Buffalo during protest "alert and oriented," official says 

@MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter

The 75-year-old man who was pushed by two police officers in Buffalo, New York, causing him to fall back and hit his head on a sidewalk Thursday evening, is "alert and oriented," Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive tweeted Friday morning, citing information relayed to him by a hospital official.

“He is still in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center and, as was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is "alert and oriented.",” Poloncarz posted, adding, “Let's hope he fully recovers.”

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident caught on camera.

“He was unable to provide a statement to investigators last night,” the DA’s office said on Twitter.

Some background: Based on initial video, police issued a statement that said the man tripped and fell. As more videos became available and police amended the statement and Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers and opened an investigation.