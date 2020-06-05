George Floyd protests across the US
Trump invokes George Floyd's name during speech
President Trump invoked George Floyd’s name during his press appearance at the White House celebrating Friday’s new jobs numbers.
In one of the few sections of his speech that appeared to come from prepared remarks, Trump said, “Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it.”
“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” Trump continued.
“It’s what our Constitution requires and it’s what our country is all about,” he concluded.
Prior to his comments about Floyd and equal justice under the law, Trump’s remarks about ongoing demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death had been mostly focused on praising the job law enforcement was doing to quell demonstrators and urging some states to allow the National Guard in.
“Call me, we’ll be ready for them so fast their heads will spin,” he said, noting success in Minneapolis, criticizing the city’s mayor.
75-year-old pushed by police officers in Buffalo during protest "alert and oriented," official says
The 75-year-old man who was pushed by two police officers in Buffalo, New York, causing him to fall back and hit his head on a sidewalk Thursday evening, is "alert and oriented," Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive tweeted Friday morning, citing information relayed to him by a hospital official.
“He is still in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center and, as was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is "alert and oriented.",” Poloncarz posted, adding, “Let's hope he fully recovers.”
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident caught on camera.
“He was unable to provide a statement to investigators last night,” the DA’s office said on Twitter.
Some background: Based on initial video, police issued a statement that said the man tripped and fell. As more videos became available and police amended the statement and Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers and opened an investigation.
New York City mayor: "You will see change in this city, and you will see change in the NYPD"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he could feel the anger from the crowd as he attended the memorial for George Floyd in Brooklyn Thursday.
"You will see change in this city, and you will see change in the NYPD," Mayor de Blasio pledged to residents
Words matter but “actions matter more,” de Blasio said.
Protest during the day and at night were “overwhelming peaceful,” de Blasio said.
The city's mayor has faced criticism for the New York Police Department's actions in handling protests over George Floyd's death.
Several incidents caught on video showing NYPD officers during recent demonstrations — including one showing an officer who apparently drew his gun amid protesters, a police vehicle moving into a crowd and an officer pushing a woman — are under investigation, according to the mayor.
Atlanta's curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight
The city of Atlanta announced on Friday that the city's curfew has been moved up from 9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET tonight, according to a tweet from the city.
The curfew, which starts at 8 p.m. ET and goes through 6 a.m. ET, is effective starting on Friday and will remain into effect through Sunday.
Exceptions apply to people seeking medical help, working, first responders and the homeless, the city tweeted.
Spanish prime minister "concerned" about US "authoritarian ways" against protesters
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has expressed his concerns about the latest events in the US following protests over George Floyd's death.
"I stand in solidarity with the demonstrations that are happening in the United States. Because obviously we are all very concerned about the authoritarian debate and those authoritarian ways that we are seeing as a response to some demonstrations that have in their origin some of the most difficult elements in the construction of a great country that we respect," Sanchez told the Spanish parliament on Wednesday.
Sanchez joins other European leaders who have expressed their thoughts regarding the recent events happening in the US.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson said earlier this week that Germany's government is “shocked by the death of George Floyd” and added that “we hope that this violence ends and we hope that the many wise and humane voices that exist in America too, those who are peacefully working for improvements (...) who are striving to end racism, are being heard.”
DC mayor officially requests Trump remove all federal law enforcement and military presence from the city
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has written an extensive letter to President Trump requesting federal law enforcement be withdrawn from the district, arguing that the units are "inflaming" and "adding to the grievances" of people protesting over the death of George Floyd.
The letter echoes Bowser's comments during a news conference yesterday where she said she wants out-of-state military troops out of the nation's capital after they were called in to handle the protests over the death of Floyd.
The letter, dated June 4, is not currently on the dc.gov website but was just posted to her twitter page.
Richmond mayor on removal of Confederate statue: "Now it's the time for change"
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans yesterday to remove a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said is long overdue.
“Now it's the time for change,” Stoney said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman. “It’s a new day in Richmond. And these are symbols of racism. They’ve been symbols of racism for a very, very long time. They're symbols of racism that were put there to intimidate black and brown people and put them in their place. And this is just a symbol of institutional racism that I think needs to go. And we have been working towards this for a very, very long time. And now is the time,”
Protests over the death of George Floyd have recently congregated around the six-story statue, with his image projected onto the monument.
“To see now that image of George Floyd projected on there shows we have come a long way, but we have more to do,” Stoney said.
Some lawmakers oppose the removal of the statue. State Sen. Amanda Chase, who is running for governor, said in a video that “there is an overt effort here to erase all white history.”
Stoney said that view is ignorant and dismissive of black people.
“That history of the Confederacy was to ensure that people like me never hold the office of mayor, young black kids never get educated, we will just be…property for the remainders of our lives,” Stoney said.
What protests were like around the country last night
Protesters rallied across the country for a 10th straight night yesterday to protest the killing of George Floyd.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the protests last night:
- Mostly peaceful: Protests that were chaotic and confrontational last week were largely peaceful on Thursday. Demonstrators continue to call for justice for Floyd, who died after three officers kneeled on him.
- In New York City: Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD's Commanding Officer of Patrol at Brooklyn North, told CNN he was able to deescalate interactions between police and protesters. "I understand people are frustrated ... people want to see justice for what happened in Minneapolis, but I just asked people to be cool, a lot of the people out here are very respectful, they just want to go protest," Maddrey said.
- In Atlanta: Police and protesters were also seen negotiating outside the CNN Center in Atlanta as the city reached its 9 p.m. curfew. While they debated the protests continuing in the night, both agreed they did not want to see it turn to conflict.
- Still some instances of violence: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were suspended without pay Thursday after video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the sidewalk, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN. The man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, DeGeorge said Friday.
Ahmaud Arbery's mother says her son was killed "because of the color of his skin"
The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia who was fatally shot while jogging, says new details in the case confirm “that Ahmaud was killed because of the color of his skin.”
“It wasn't a crime that he had committed. It was basically because he was of color,” Wanda Cooper said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”
Arbery was hit with a truck before he died, and his killer allegedly used a racial slur, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent’s testimony on Thursday in a preliminary hearing.
The details of Arbery's last moments emerged during a week of nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death — and demonstrators have also called for justice in Arbery's case.
“It was very heartbreaking, it was very saddening and, most of all, very shocking … Knowing what really happened in the final minutes of my son's life was very shocking. Unbelievable,” Cooper said.
She added that she wants justice for her son’s death and for people around the US to remember him as they protest other killings.
“What I want from the state is to prosecute all hands that were involved in the murder of my son. As far as the nation, I would like for them to continue to stand with us, not only with my family but with all families that have lost loved ones to this type of tragedy,” she said.
