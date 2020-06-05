DC mayor unveils "Black Lives Matter Plz NW" near White House 

A man mounts the new "Black Lives Matter Plz NW" street sign to a pole in Washington, on June 5. CNN

Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled “Black Lives Matter Plz NW," on the corner of H and 16th Streets, separated from the White House only by Lafayette Park. A new street sign was put up today.

This is in the same area that she also commissioned the words "Black Lives Matter" to be painted in bright yellow onto the street.

Bowser told reporters outside of St John’s Church next to Lafayette Park, that she and DC Council members were there “as Washingtonians — we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America — you can peacefully assemble, you can bring grievances to your government, and you can demand change.”

“We’re here peacefully as Americans, on American streets, on DC streets,” Bowser said, seeming to reference the recent clash that she has had with the federal government over their attempts to police DC streets.

President Trump held a photo-op outside St John’s Church on Monday night, after federal law enforcement forcibly cleared out protesters from Lafayette Park. On Tuesday morning Bowser told CNN “we were very shocked and quite frankly outraged” by the clearing out.

This morning, Bowser formally requested President Trump remove all federal law enforcement and military presence from DC.