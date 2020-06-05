George Floyd protests across the US
DC mayor unveils "Black Lives Matter Plz NW" near White House
Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled “Black Lives Matter Plz NW," on the corner of H and 16th Streets, separated from the White House only by Lafayette Park. A new street sign was put up today.
This is in the same area that she also commissioned the words "Black Lives Matter" to be painted in bright yellow onto the street.
Bowser told reporters outside of St John’s Church next to Lafayette Park, that she and DC Council members were there “as Washingtonians — we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America — you can peacefully assemble, you can bring grievances to your government, and you can demand change.”
“We’re here peacefully as Americans, on American streets, on DC streets,” Bowser said, seeming to reference the recent clash that she has had with the federal government over their attempts to police DC streets.
President Trump held a photo-op outside St John’s Church on Monday night, after federal law enforcement forcibly cleared out protesters from Lafayette Park. On Tuesday morning Bowser told CNN “we were very shocked and quite frankly outraged” by the clearing out.
This morning, Bowser formally requested President Trump remove all federal law enforcement and military presence from DC.
Gov. Cuomo urges New York to pass "Say Their Name" police reform bill next week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new police reform bill called “Say Their Name” that he says he wants the New York state government to pass next week.
Cuomo explained in a news conference today that the reform agenda comes from the "long list of names of people we have seen who have been abused by police officers, by the justice system." Cuomo noted that George Floyd is the latest name "in a very long list."
"Mr. Floyd's murder was the breaking point of a long list of deaths that were unnecessary and which were abusive. That is a fact. And people are saying enough is enough. That is a fact. What people are saying is we must change and we must stop the abuse. And that is a fact. And New York should be at the forefront of that. That has always been New York's legacy as the progressive capital. We are the ones who hold the standard of what is the right progressive reform," Cuomo said.
Cuomo listed four cornerstones of the bill:
- Transparency of prior disciplinary records of police officers
- No chokeholds
- False race-based 911 report should be classified as a hate crime
- Attorney general should act as an independent prosecutor for police murders.
Cuomo emphasized that most police officers do the right thing, saying, “stopping police abuse vindicates the overwhelming majority, 99.9% of police, who are there to do the right thing and do do the right thing every day.”
New York governor on Buffalo police shoving: "Where was the threat?"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's spoken to the 75-year-old man who was seen being pushed by police officers during a Buffalo protest.
"You see that video and it disturbs your basic sense of decency in humanity," Cuomo said. "Why was that necessary? Where was the threat? An older gentleman, where was the threat?"
Some background: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were suspended without pay Thursday after video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the sidewalk, Buffalo Police Department spokesperson Mike DeGeorge told CNN.
Earlier today, Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive, said the man in the video is "alert and oriented."
Watch here:
Trump invokes George Floyd's name during speech
President Trump invoked George Floyd’s name during his press appearance at the White House celebrating Friday’s new jobs numbers.
In one of the few sections of his speech that appeared to come from prepared remarks, Trump said, “Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it.”
“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” Trump continued.
“It’s what our Constitution requires and it’s what our country is all about,” he concluded.
Prior to his comments about Floyd and equal justice under the law, Trump’s remarks about ongoing demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death had been mostly focused on praising the job law enforcement was doing to quell demonstrators and urging some states to allow the National Guard in.
“Call me, we’ll be ready for them so fast their heads will spin,” he said, noting success in Minneapolis, criticizing the city’s mayor.
75-year-old pushed by police officers in Buffalo during protest "alert and oriented," official says
The 75-year-old man who was pushed by two police officers in Buffalo, New York, causing him to fall back and hit his head on a sidewalk Thursday evening, is "alert and oriented," Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive tweeted Friday morning, citing information relayed to him by a hospital official.
“He is still in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center and, as was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is "alert and oriented.",” Poloncarz posted, adding, “Let's hope he fully recovers.”
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident caught on camera.
“He was unable to provide a statement to investigators last night,” the DA’s office said on Twitter.
Some background: Based on initial video, police issued a statement that said the man tripped and fell. As more videos became available and police amended the statement and Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers and opened an investigation.
New York City mayor: "You will see change in this city, and you will see change in the NYPD"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he could feel the anger from the crowd as he attended the memorial for George Floyd in Brooklyn Thursday.
"You will see change in this city, and you will see change in the NYPD," Mayor de Blasio pledged to residents
Words matter but “actions matter more,” de Blasio said.
Protest during the day and at night were “overwhelming peaceful,” de Blasio said.
The city's mayor has faced criticism for the New York Police Department's actions in handling protests over George Floyd's death.
Several incidents caught on video showing NYPD officers during recent demonstrations — including one showing an officer who apparently drew his gun amid protesters, a police vehicle moving into a crowd and an officer pushing a woman — are under investigation, according to the mayor.
Atlanta's curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight
The city of Atlanta announced on Friday that the city's curfew has been moved up from 9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET tonight, according to a tweet from the city.
The curfew, which starts at 8 p.m. ET and goes through 6 a.m. ET, is effective starting on Friday and will remain into effect through Sunday.
Exceptions apply to people seeking medical help, working, first responders and the homeless, the city tweeted.
Read the tweet:
Spanish prime minister "concerned" about US "authoritarian ways" against protesters
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has expressed his concerns about the latest events in the US following protests over George Floyd's death.
"I stand in solidarity with the demonstrations that are happening in the United States. Because obviously we are all very concerned about the authoritarian debate and those authoritarian ways that we are seeing as a response to some demonstrations that have in their origin some of the most difficult elements in the construction of a great country that we respect," Sanchez told the Spanish parliament on Wednesday.
Sanchez joins other European leaders who have expressed their thoughts regarding the recent events happening in the US.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson said earlier this week that Germany's government is “shocked by the death of George Floyd” and added that “we hope that this violence ends and we hope that the many wise and humane voices that exist in America too, those who are peacefully working for improvements (...) who are striving to end racism, are being heard.”
DC mayor officially requests Trump remove all federal law enforcement and military presence from the city
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has written an extensive letter to President Trump requesting federal law enforcement be withdrawn from the district, arguing that the units are "inflaming" and "adding to the grievances" of people protesting over the death of George Floyd.
The letter echoes Bowser's comments during a news conference yesterday where she said she wants out-of-state military troops out of the nation's capital after they were called in to handle the protests over the death of Floyd.
The letter, dated June 4, is not currently on the dc.gov website but was just posted to her twitter page.
Read the letter: