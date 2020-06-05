Demonstrators protest near the White House on June 4 in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

It has now been more than 10 days since George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, under the weight of a police officer's knee on his neck.

Since then, protests have taken place across the nation, from major cities to small rural towns.

Last weekend and the first few days of this week were marked by growing unrest, with many protests ending in violent clashes. In some cities, protesters threw projectiles and shone lasers, while police fired tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.

Police officers stand in formation after curfew on Thursday night in New York. John Minchillo/AP

The violence, and widespread looting in cities like New York, prompted authorities to enact curfews in many cities, including Washington, DC, and Los Angeles.

Still, for many nights, protesters ignored the curfew and stayed on the streets. In some places, police allowed them to keep demonstrating past curfew if things stayed peaceful. In other places, officers enforced the curfew by arresting protesters, sometimes with force.

Protesters march in the streets of San Diego, California, on June 4. Gregory Bull/AP

As the week comes to an end, the raw anger appears to be ebbing, with fewer violent confrontations, reports of looting, and arrests. Protests on Wednesday and Thursday were largely peaceful, save for a few outlying incidents.

There was also a sense of grief and mourning that set in on Thursday, when the first of several memorial services took place in Minneapolis.

Floyd's family was joined by dozens of guests, including civil rights leaders Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Martin Luther King III and comedian Kevin Hart.

Philonise Floyd speaks at the memorial service for his brother George on June 4. He said George had "touched many hearts" and that the audience in Minneapolis was a testament of that. "Everybody wants justice, we want justice for George," Philonise said. "He's going to get it." Julio Cortez/AP

It's not just the US either -- thousands of people are protesting in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement around the world, from Sydney to London to Paris. And in some cases, it's shining a spotlight on issues of racial equality in other countries.

See more in CNN's gallery: