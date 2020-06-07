New York City lifts curfew, effective immediately

Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on May 19 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Sunday defended federal law enforcement actions last week used to clear demonstrators who had gathered near the White House in peaceful protests.

“I think we took the right action,” Wolf told Fox News, adding the number of violent protests and rioting diminished during the week. He said federal officials deserve credit because of the early action taken by the administration. “It’s not by happenstance. It’s not by chance. It’s because we took early action.”

Wolf went on to say that had the Trump administration not increased the presence of the federal authorities in the DC area, the rioting and looting would have continued and there would be a “vast majority of more violent protesting today, churches being burned.”

When asked if having active duty military members on standby in DC was “overkill,” Wolf responded, “We were taking measurable progress,” when that “violent protesting and the looting and rioting were out of control.”

He added although he does not see active military being used at this point, “taking options off the table, I don’t think is the right play.”

Wolf vowed that action will be taken against “violent protesters infiltrating and hijacking the peaceful protesters.”

He specifically mentioned Antifa, the anti-fascist movement which Trump said last week the government would be declaring a terrorist organization, as well as anarchists and violent opportunists. He said although there may not have been a large number of arrests by federal agencies yet the Department of Justice and the FBI and others are investigating. Wolf said the arrests “may not be here today, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not working on it, that doesn’t mean that you wont see action on it.”

Some other background: In a separate interview on ABC, Wolf said of George Floyd’s death, “the outrage that Americans are feeling today about the death of George Floyd is very real. It’s very legitimate and we need to address that.”