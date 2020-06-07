US
Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh, Rob Picheta, Peter Wilkinson, Fernando Alfonso III, Amir Vera and Steve George, CNN

Updated 3:52 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
78 Posts
1 hr 47 min ago

Thousands gathered in Rome's Piazza del Popolo to protest in support of Black Lives Matter

Protesters around the world have been demonstrating all week, inspired by the protests taking place in the United States.

In Rome, thousands of people marched yesterday in the Piazza del Popolo, one of the main squares in the Italian capital.

"This is the largest demonstration I've seen in the Piazza del Popolo for quite some time," said CNN Correspondent Ben Wedeman, reporting from the scene.

"Earlier one of the people making a speech listed all those victims of police brutality in the United States, and this is just one of several such demonstrations being held in Italy and of course across Europe as well. There's been a massive outpouring of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States."

While the large gathering has made it difficult for protesters to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, those demonstrating in the piazza were seen to be attempting to maintain a 1-meter distance between themselves, with many wearing masks and face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus.

2 hr 11 min ago

US Soccer will consider repealing the ban on kneeling during the anthem

Megan Rapinoe, left, and Marta Corredera vie for the ball at Red Bull Arena on March 8, in Harrison, New Jersey.
Megan Rapinoe, left, and Marta Corredera vie for the ball at Red Bull Arena on March 8, in Harrison, New Jersey. Mike Stobe/Gett

The United States Soccer Federation is considering a repeal of its policy which requires national team players to stand during the national anthem, according to a report in ESPN.

Policy 604-1, which was passed in response to Megan Rapinoe’s kneeling for the national anthem before a 2016 match against Thailand, states:

"All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented."

ESPN reported that the USSF Board will discuss the new policy on Tuesday; a formal vote is expected Friday. The policy would take immediate effect if approved, but will also need to be approved at the next annual general meeting next year. 

CNN has reached out to US Soccer, who has yet to respond.

Some context: Kneeling during the anthem, a move popularized by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, is now a ubiquitous symbol of protest against racial injustice and police brutality across the US.

After kneeling at the 2016 match, Rapinoe said she had done it in solidarity with Kaepernick. "We need to have a more thoughtful, two-sided conversation about racial issues in this country," she said.

2 hr 18 min ago

American police shoot, kill and imprison more people than other developed countries

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Henrik Pettersson

Chicago Police Department officers gather as curfew nears during a demonstration on June 6, in Chicago.
Chicago Police Department officers gather as curfew nears during a demonstration on June 6, in Chicago. Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter protests have rippled across the United States and throughout the world.

George Floyd was just one of the many Americans killed by police officers each year. But in other developed countries, such incidents are rare.

Statistical comparisons show that police in the US typically shoot, arrest and imprison more people than similarly developed nations.

media review by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) found a total of 1,348 potential arrest-related deaths in the ten months from June 2015 through March 2016 -- an average of 135 deaths per month, or just over 4 per day.

(The review excludes deaths under the jurisdiction of federal and tribal law enforcement, and the BJS acknowledged it does not provide a complete picture.)

By comparison, only 13 people in the UK died in or following police custody in the closest time period, according to the country's police watchdog. In Australia, 21 deaths occurred in police custody or custody-related operations in 2015/16. Those measures are the most accurate comparison to the US's figure of arrest-related deaths, according to the UK Home Office. The UK's figure does not include every death that occurred following police contact.

Read the full story here.

2 hr 58 min ago

The partisan chasm over systemic racism is on full display

Analysis from CNN's Ronald Brownstein

Protesters take a knee and raise their fists in a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality in Boston, Massachusetts on June 7.
Protesters take a knee and raise their fists in a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality in Boston, Massachusetts on June 7. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The throngs of protesters demanding systemic changes in policing are marching directly into one of the deepest chasms between the two political parties.

The belief that widespread racism is no longer a problem in American society has become one of the core convictions uniting the modern Republican coalition, especially in the Donald Trump era, polls have found. 

Several academic studies found the belief that discrimination against minorities (and women) is no longer a problem was a far better predictor of support for Trump in 2016 than economic anxiety.

Democrats of all races, by contrast, are much more likely to say that discrimination against African Americans, including in their interactions with police, remains a structural feature of American society.

In surveys by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, Americans who support Trump were far more likely than those who don't to say that police shootings of black men are only isolated incidents and to claim that discrimination against whites is now as great a problem as bias against minorities.

This contrast looms heavily over the partisan reaction to the current eruption of protest. Since George Floyd's death, a chorus of prominent conservative voices have insisted it is a "lie" to describe racial discrimination as a pervasive problem.

And, while some polls conducted amid the upsurge of protest hint that more Republicans may see discrimination as a problem, generally the surveys have documented the persistence of a huge gap between the parties on the issue.

Read the full analysis here:

The partisan chasm over 'systemic racism' is on full display
3 hr 13 min ago

Pressure mounts on Trump to project unity

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 5, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 5, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, appearing badly out of touch with a national outpouring of support for racial justice and shedding political support just five months before the election, is edging toward a belated call for national unity.

But after spending two weeks ripping at racial wounds and painting a picture of a nation under siege from looters, domestic terrorists and radicals, he's probably already missed his chance.

By any standards, Trump is coming off a disastrous political week, but aides told CNN on Sunday that the White House is considering the possibility of a national address to turn things around. His attempt to contain the political damage comes as Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden heads to Houston, Texas, on Monday to privately pay his respects to the family of George Floyd, while clearly positioning his 2020 campaign in the slipstream of the anti-racism protests.

Trump has been painting a dire picture of a country teetering on the edge of lawlessness, accusing leftist anti-fascist group Antifa of orchestrating looting and trying to create the appearance of a scenario that only a strongman leader could solve.

In reality, increasingly violence-free nationwide protests with peaceful crowds braving the implications of a pandemic are providing exactly the opposite impression Trump is trying to portray with his dystopian rhetoric.

But Trump's team is beginning to signal a shift that might see the President tone down the rhetoric in a bid to win back independents and moderate suburban Republicans that he needs to win in November.

"I believe you're going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Read more here:

Pressure mounts on Trump to project unity
3 hr 23 min ago

What the protests look like tonight in New York and Los Angeles

Protesters raise fists in solidarity at the Glendale Community March and Vigil for Black Lives Matter on June 7, in Glendale, California.
Protesters raise fists in solidarity at the Glendale Community March and Vigil for Black Lives Matter on June 7, in Glendale, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In New York City, the mood was light today after Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted in the morning that the city’s curfew was lifted, effective immediately.

Protesters still took to the streets; in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 4,000 to 5,000 gathered to demonstrate. Things remained peaceful all day, said CNN Correspondent Bill Weir, adding that he had been "listening to police scanners all throughout the day where the word "orderly" was repeated again and again."

People also celebrated news that two NYPD officers have been suspended without pay after using excessive force during the protests, and that the city will move some funding away from the NYPD toward youth and social services.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, protesters organized a car caravan rally. Hundreds of people who couldn't participate in the long marches -- the elderly, those with disabilities or pre-existing conditions -- drove their cars together from Compton to the Los Angeles police department headquarters.

Many of them had signs hanging out their window or slogans painted on the side of their cars, like "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter."

3 hr 55 min ago

The Little Rock Nine: "Isn't it supposed to be better than this?"

By Leyla Santiago, CNN

Surviving members of the Little Rock Nine stand with former President Bill Clinton at Little Rock Central High School for the 60th anniversary of the school’s desegregation in 2017. Left to right: Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Terrence Roberts, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Clinton, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Ernest Green, Elizabeth Eckford and Thelma Mothershed-Wair.
Surviving members of the Little Rock Nine stand with former President Bill Clinton at Little Rock Central High School for the 60th anniversary of the school’s desegregation in 2017. Left to right: Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Terrence Roberts, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Clinton, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Ernest Green, Elizabeth Eckford and Thelma Mothershed-Wair. Courtesy Spirit Trickey

Confronted by an angry mob hurling rocks and death threats, 15-year-old Minnijean Brown-Trickey pushed her way through the crowd, only to be stopped by National Guardsmen.

The year was 1957. And behind the guardsmen stood Little Rock Central High School, which had resisted desegregation since the Supreme Court ruled public school segregation unconstitutional three years earlier.

Brown-Trickey and eight other students, known together as the Little Rock Nine, entered the school weeks later, after President Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered the 101st Airborne Division to escort them. The event proved a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

More than 60 years later, as racial tensions grip the nation, Brown-Trickey and other members of the Little Rock Nine question whether their struggles have borne fruit.

"I've just been so sad about whether my life was worth anything because it doesn't seem like things have changed, and I'm sure a lot of people feel that way," Brown-Trickey said from her home in Vancouver, British Columbia. "I got pushed back to Emmett Till, and growing up in Jim Crow, and Central (High School) and being arrested as an environmentalist. Every aspect of my life has just come forward and it's just sorrow."

Other members of the tight-knit Little Rock Nine echoed her sentiments.

"After 78 years of life, in all these years of fighting the same battle, what am I doing? Isn't it supposed to be better than this?" said Melba Patillo Beals from her home in San Francisco.

Read more of their stories and statements here:

'Isn't it supposed to be better than this?' Civil rights pioneers question how far we've come
4 hr 6 min ago

The National Guard will start leaving California cities

California National Guard soldiers stand near a portrait of George Floyd during a demonstration in downtown Los Angeles, on June 6.
California National Guard soldiers stand near a portrait of George Floyd during a demonstration in downtown Los Angeles, on June 6. Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

After nearly a week assisting law enforcement authorities on the streets of California, soldiers with the California National Guard will begin transitioning back to their home armories, the California National Guard said in a statement.

"I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication to duty the soldiers and airmen of the Cal Guard exemplified on the streets of California protecting the first amendment rights of all citizens during these extremely trying times," California National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin said.

Cal Guard also said they will maintain a "quick reaction force in various locations across the state to rapidly assist law enforcement if requested."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized more than 7,000 National Guard members to help local authorities across the state after George Floyd's death.

4 hr 49 min ago

Austin police fired at a crowd transporting a protester injured by an officer

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Raja Razek

Justin Howell, 20, suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, his brother says.
Justin Howell, 20, suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, his brother says. Courtesy Joshua Howell

Police in Austin, Texas, have launched an investigation into why officers fired "less-lethal" beanbag munition at a crowd transporting an injured man.

Justin Howell, a 20-year-old student at Texas State University, was protesting outside police headquarters on the night of May 31, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference.

A protester who was standing next to Howell hurled a water bottle and a bag at the police officers, the chief said. In response, one officer fired beanbag rounds at the demonstrator but struck Howell in the head instead, according to Manley.

Howell suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, his brother told CNN. He remains in critical condition.

Once Howell fell to the ground, some in the crowd picked him up and officers directed them to take him to police headquarters -- but the crowd was fired upon as they neared the building, Manley said.

"It's reported that they were fired upon with less-lethal munitions as they brought this victim towards the officers to get him medical help," he added.

Manley said a police investigation into the incident is underway and police are also trying to identify the officer who first fired at Howell.

Watch the moment here: