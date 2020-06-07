Thousands gathered in Rome's Piazza del Popolo to protest in support of Black Lives Matter

Protesters around the world have been demonstrating all week, inspired by the protests taking place in the United States.

In Rome, thousands of people marched yesterday in the Piazza del Popolo, one of the main squares in the Italian capital.

"This is the largest demonstration I've seen in the Piazza del Popolo for quite some time," said CNN Correspondent Ben Wedeman, reporting from the scene.

"Earlier one of the people making a speech listed all those victims of police brutality in the United States, and this is just one of several such demonstrations being held in Italy and of course across Europe as well. There's been a massive outpouring of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States."

While the large gathering has made it difficult for protesters to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, those demonstrating in the piazza were seen to be attempting to maintain a 1-meter distance between themselves, with many wearing masks and face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus.