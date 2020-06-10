It's 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the worldwide protests

People protest in San Francisco on June 3. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

George Floyd's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and protest worldwide. Here's the latest on the demonstrations:

Hundreds march in Seattle: The crowd marched into the city hall late Tuesday night to demand the resignation or impeachment of Mayor Jenny Durkan. The protests appeared peaceful.

Richmond protesters remove Christopher Columbus statue: The crowd vandalized the monument to the explorer before throwing it into a lake.

UK rapper speaks out over police brutality: British rapper Wretch 32 posted a clip of his 62-year-old father being tasered by a police officer. The video has been viewed more than 1 million times online.

HBO Max temporarily removes "Gone with the Wind": The company will return the film to its library with additional historical context. The film's portrayal of slavery, African Americans and the Civil War South has been criticized in the decades since its release.