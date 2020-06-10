Catch up: Here are latest updates on the protests

If you are just joining us, here are the latest headlines related to George Floyd’s death, police reform and the Black Lives Matter protests.
- Floyd laid to rest: Thousands of mourners gathered at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas on Monday to pay their respects to Floyd. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Floyd's death "the most horrific tragedy" he has ever seen. Brooke Williams, the niece of George Floyd, demanded justice for her uncle, whom many knew as Perry. "As long as I'm breathing, justice will be served for Perry," she said.
- Rev. Al Sharpton vows to continue the movement: Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Floyd's funeral, vowed to keep fighting saying, "the movement won't rest until we get justice. Until we have one standard of justice."
- Chokehold banned in Phoenix: The Phoenix Police Department in Arizona announced it will no longer use the “Carotid Control Technique,” more commonly known as a chokehold.
- Seattle sued over police less-lethal weapon use: The American Civil Liberties Union and the Seattle-area chapter of Black Lives Matter filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Seattle in an effort to “immediately stop the use of chemical agents and projectiles on protesters,” a statement and court filings revealed.
- Streets will be renamed: In each borough at a “crucial” location, a street will be named “Black Lives Matter,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.
- On Capitol Hill: Thirty five members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to several federal agencies demanding an end to alleged surveillance of peaceful protesters as people across the country continue to demonstrate against police brutality following the killing of Floyd.