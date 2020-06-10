US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world: Live updates

By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:06 a.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 hr 17 min ago

At least 11 cities and municipalities banning chokeholds in policing 

From CNN’s Janine Mack

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching a neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain, during a news conference in Sacramento, California, on Friday, June 5.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching a neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain, during a news conference in Sacramento, California, on Friday, June 5. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

At least 11 cities and municipalities in the United States are starting to ban or have banned the use of choke holds in policing, according to information gathered by CNN. 

Those include:

  • Phoenix
  • Los Angeles
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • Broward County (Florida)
  • Miami
  • Chicago
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Minneapolis
  • New York City
  • Houston.

States moving on chokehold bans: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed police in the state to stop training officers to use carotid holds, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has said he wants police across the state to restrict the use of chokeholds. 

 

1 hr 17 min ago

Spike Lee says he believes real change can come from this movement

Fmmaker Spike Lee said he believes that the current racial injustice protests in the United States and around the world have the possibility to bring about real change.

Lee said he feels like this moment is similar to 1967, when he was 10 years old, when the antiwar, women's liberation and black power movements were in full swing.

"What gives me hope is a young generation of my white brothers and sisters out in the streets. Not just in United States of America, all over the world. They're protesting in South Korea, Spain, tearing down slave owner statues in England," he said. "This is for real."

However, the Academy Award-winner said it's crucial that people go out and vote. Lee, perhaps the best-known fan of the New York Knicks, used a sports metaphor to explain the situation:

"We cannot let this moment slide by. We have to mobilize, we've got to register to vote and we have to vote. We have to come out and vote. You know I'm a sports fan, and I've seen too many sporting events where one team is way up, they think they're going to win, and they give up, and the other team takes advantage of it, and wins at the buzzer. We don't want no buzzer beaters on November 13th.

We need police: When asked about the growing calls around the United States to defund the police, Lee said "I know people will get mad at me, but we need police. We need police. But we need a just police system."

Lee also called out police unions for the lengths they go to to protect fellow officers, even if they are guilty of wrongdoing.

Watch:

1 hr 19 min ago

Woman shoved by NYPD speaks to CNN

Dounya Zayer, a woman who was shoved to the ground and concussed by police while protesting police brutality in New York City, spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo about her experience.

Video captured by Zayer and bystanders show an officer pushing her to the ground.

Officer Vincent D'Andraia, 28, turned himself in at a police precinct in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. He faces charges of assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing, Brooklyn district attorney Erik Gonzalez said in a statement.

Zayer was in the street when the officer "told her to move," prosecutors said.

"As she asked why, the defendant allegedly smacked her cell phone out of her hand, and violently shoved her to the ground, according the investigation," prosecutors said. "She can be seen rolling on the street and into a curb. Meanwhile, the defendant and fellow officers can be seen to continue walking."

Zayer told Cuomo she "didn't know a concussion felt this awful."

"I haven't been able to hold down food I've been very nauseous. My head hurts and my back. But I'm alive and I'm grateful," Zayer told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Why she was recording it all: Zayer said she started filming the demonstrations when she "could see that things were getting out of hand" and others were getting hurt.

"I knew that the recording was important, it's always important to record what's going on when these things are going on. I didn't think I would end up recording what happened to me in the process."

Will she protest again: When asked if she'd go out and protest when she healed, Zayer responded emotionally that she wants to, but part of her is afraid.

"I kind of ashamed to say I'm a little afraid now," she said, fighting back tears.
"It gets me very angry that they successfully made me quiet, that they successfully made me afraid to protests. I should not be afraid to protest," she said. "I'm too afraid to leave my house. I'm too afraid to drive, cause I'm afraid I'm going to get pulled over and they're going recognize me."
"Going to a protest? I want to so bad, but I don't know how I'm going to get to that point."

Watch: