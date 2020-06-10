At least 11 cities and municipalities banning chokeholds in policing 

Fmmaker Spike Lee said he believes that the current racial injustice protests in the United States and around the world have the possibility to bring about real change.

Lee said he feels like this moment is similar to 1967, when he was 10 years old, when the antiwar, women's liberation and black power movements were in full swing.

"What gives me hope is a young generation of my white brothers and sisters out in the streets. Not just in United States of America, all over the world. They're protesting in South Korea, Spain, tearing down slave owner statues in England," he said. "This is for real."

However, the Academy Award-winner said it's crucial that people go out and vote. Lee, perhaps the best-known fan of the New York Knicks, used a sports metaphor to explain the situation:

"We cannot let this moment slide by. We have to mobilize, we've got to register to vote and we have to vote. We have to come out and vote. You know I'm a sports fan, and I've seen too many sporting events where one team is way up, they think they're going to win, and they give up, and the other team takes advantage of it, and wins at the buzzer. We don't want no buzzer beaters on November 13th.

We need police: When asked about the growing calls around the United States to defund the police, Lee said "I know people will get mad at me, but we need police. We need police. But we need a just police system."

Lee also called out police unions for the lengths they go to to protect fellow officers, even if they are guilty of wrongdoing.

Watch: