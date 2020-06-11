Scotland plans to establish a museum devoted to the history of slavery as a show of solidarity towards anti-racism. The measure is part of a motion which passed in the Scottish Parliament Wednesday which calls for a slavery museum to “address our historic links to the slave trade.”

The motion states Scotland “understands and shares the deep concern and horror that many feel about racism and racial injustice and police brutality across the world.”

To that end urges the UK to suspend all export licenses for tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to the US because of police tactics against protesters.” The motion also expresses regret “that so many monuments and street names still celebrate the perpetrators and profiteers of slavery”, calling on all levels of government to “address this toxic legacy.”

The motion was passed with 52 votes for and 0 votes against.

Moments from the debate: Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf gave an impassioned speech during the parliamentary debate in which he called on Scotland to “hold a mirror up to ourselves and to confront the racism that exists here”.

Yousaf spoke of his own experiences of racism as a Scottish Pakistani person saying he didn’t have to cast his mind far back to someone calling him a “Paki," branding his Twitter timeline as “cesspit of racism”.

Yousaf also drew attention to the lack of diversity in Scottish politics, highlighting the fact that there has not been a single black Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) during the twenty year history of the devolved government.

According to Yousef, the only non-white MSP’s have all been Asian Scottish men decrying the lack of minority women representation. Yousef also proceeded to list all of the white personnel of the Scottish justice system to highlight the lack of diversity.

“I hope we are sitting uncomfortably because these should be uncomfortable truths. So don’t just tweet Black Lives Matter, don’t just post a hashtag, because people of color don’t need your gestures. Yes solidarity is helpful, but we need for you is action and to be anti-racist by your deeds” he added.

Yousef finished his speech by reciting to Parliament the last words of George Floyd telling the officers “please sir, please sir, I cannot breathe."