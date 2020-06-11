US
Coronavirus pandemic

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Joshua Berlinger, Steve George, Laura Smith-Spark and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 9:57 a.m. ET, June 11, 2020
1 min ago

Top general says appearing with Trump after protesters were forcibly removed was a "mistake"

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Ryan Browne

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 15.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 15. Alex Brandon/AP

The top general in the United States military acknowledged that his controversial appearance with President Trump and other administration officials that was taken last week after law enforcement officers forcibly cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square was a “mistake,” in a pre-recorded video. 

“As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched. And I am not immune. As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week. That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said in a pre-recorded speech to a group of graduates from the National Defense University.

“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it,” he added.
Gen. Mark Milley, right, walks with President Donald Trump as Trump departs the White House to take a photo outside St. John's Church in Washington on June 1.
Gen. Mark Milley, right, walks with President Donald Trump as Trump departs the White House to take a photo outside St. John's Church in Washington on June 1. Patrick Semansky/AP

Milley’s military fatigues-clad appearance in the photographs and video, along with that of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, drew criticism from lawmakers and several senior former military officials who said the image risked dragging the traditionally apolitical military into a contentious domestic political situation.

The imagery showed Milley and Esper accompanying Trump to Lafayette Square and was taken shortly after seemingly peaceful protesters were cleared from the area by law enforcement.

18 min ago

Scotland plans to build museum about history of slavery to address and fight racism

From Niamh Kennedy in Dublin

Scotland plans to establish a museum devoted to the history of slavery as a show of solidarity towards anti-racism. The measure is part of a motion which passed in the Scottish Parliament Wednesday which calls for a slavery museum to “address our historic links to the slave trade.”

The motion states Scotland “understands and shares the deep concern and horror that many feel about racism and racial injustice and police brutality across the world.”

To that end urges the UK to suspend all export licenses for tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to the US because of police tactics against protesters.” The motion also expresses regret “that so many monuments and street names still celebrate the perpetrators and profiteers of slavery”, calling on all levels of government to “address this toxic legacy.”

The motion was passed with 52 votes for and 0 votes against.

Moments from the debate: Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf gave an impassioned speech during the parliamentary debate in which he called on Scotland to “hold a mirror up to ourselves and to confront the racism that exists here”.

Yousaf spoke of his own experiences of racism as a Scottish Pakistani person saying he didn’t have to cast his mind far back to someone calling him a “Paki," branding his Twitter timeline as “cesspit of racism”.

Yousaf also drew attention to the lack of diversity in Scottish politics, highlighting the fact that there has not been a single black Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) during the twenty year history of the devolved government.

According to Yousef, the only non-white MSP’s have all been Asian Scottish men decrying the lack of minority women representation. Yousef also proceeded to list all of the white personnel of the Scottish justice system to highlight the lack of diversity.

“I hope we are sitting uncomfortably because these should be uncomfortable truths. So don’t just tweet Black Lives Matter, don’t just post a hashtag, because people of color don’t need your gestures. Yes solidarity is helpful, but we need for you is action and to be anti-racist by your deeds” he added.

Yousef finished his speech by reciting to Parliament the last words of George Floyd telling the officers “please sir, please sir, I cannot breathe."

41 min ago

Pennsylvania governor says he will take executive action on police reform: "We must do better. Change starts now."

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with the media in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on May 29.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with the media in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on May 29. Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News/AP

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a tweet this morning that he is taking executive action on police reform.

“We can’t go on without acknowledging that our system was built on a foundation of racism,” he posted, adding, “We can do better. We must do better. Change starts now.”

CNN is reaching out to Wolf’s office for details.

Wolf's post comes as other states and cities across the country are weighing measures to ban neck restraints in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and the widespread protests that followed.

Read his tweet:

43 min ago

Senate panel adopts plan to remove Confederate leaders names from military assets

From CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Nikki Carvajal

The GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment behind closed doors for the Pentagon to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets within three years, according to a source familiar with the proceedings, just as President Trump vowed to fight any such effort.

The amendment was offered by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, defining assets as property own or controlled by the Pentagon, whether it’s a base, installation, facility, aircraft, ship, plane or type of equipment. The amendment would create an independent commission to review and develop a detailed plan for removing the names.

The move came as Trump rejected calls to remove the name of Confederate generals from military bases, citing American heritage, and the White House threatened to veto any bill that did such that.

The amendment was added to the annual defense authorization bill, and it could still be stripped out as it makes its way through the legislative process. If Trump were to veto such a bill, it would be a big risk given the popular defense measure sets policy for the Pentagon.

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are said to be open to holding a "bipartisan conversation" about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, according to an Army official.

49 min ago

Democratic congressman: Trump is “unable to comprehend the moment”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, on CNN's "New Day" on June 11.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, on CNN's "New Day" on June 11. CNN

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, said that President Trump’s opposition to any effort to rename major bases and installations named after Confederate military commanders is racist.

“Donald Trump is exactly who I thought he was — and that's a racist,” Richmond said.
“This guy in the White House is just unable to comprehend the moment. And he's unable to heal this country. So, of course he's going to retreat where he always retreats. And that is, when his numbers look bad, when things are not going his way, he doubles down on racism,” he added. 

Trump rejected calls yesterday to remove the name of Confederate generals from military bases, citing American heritage, and the White House threatened to veto any bill that did such that.

Richmond, a co-chair for Joe Biden’s campaign, also addressed the differences between Democratic and Republican plans for policing reforms.

The Republican proposal does not explicitly ban chokeholds.

“I mean, if we still have to explain why banning chokeholds or measures that restrict the airways is important, then I think we have not acknowledged the moment in American history,” Richmond told CNN's John Berman. 

Richmond said that if Republicans refuse to address chokeholds in their bill, it’s a “nonstarter” for him personally.  

"Well, 8 minutes 46 seconds, a knee on the neck, and if they are not willing to ban chokeholds … I really don't want to talk to them,” he said. “… [If] they cannot acknowledge that is the starting point, then we can't go anywhere from there. I mean, I just think that that is so clear that it's absurd that they can't get there.”

Richmond said he has no expectations on a possible Trump executive order on police reform.

“I have no expectations from this President. If he does it, it will only be because of his staff pushing him there because of poll numbers,” he said. 

1 hr 20 min ago

George Floyd's brother testified before Congress yesterday. Here's what he said.

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testifies on Capitol Hill on June 10.
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testifies on Capitol Hill on June 10. Greg Nash/Pool/AP

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, appeared yesterday before the House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing on policing and law enforcement accountability.

He told House lawmakers yesterday that his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20," and called for police accountability and reform.

Here are some of the key quotes from his testimony:

  • On police reform: "Make the necessary changes to make law enforcement the solution and not the problem," he said.
  • On use of force: "Teach them what necessary force is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk. George wasn't hurting anyone that day. He didn't deserve to die over $20."
  • On his brother's last moments: "He gave the little that he had to help others. He was our gentle giant ... I was reminded of that when I watched the video of his murder. He called all the officers 'sir.' ... The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He still called them 'sir' as he begged for his life."
  • On his request to lawmakers: "I'm tired. I'm tired of pain, the pain you feel when you watch something like that. When you watch your big brother who you looked up to for your whole entire life die, die begging for his mom. I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired."

1 hr 36 min ago

Founder of Scout movement statue to be “put into safe storage”

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla in London

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the worldwide Scout movement, is seen at Poole Quay in Dorset, England, on June 11.
A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the worldwide Scout movement, is seen at Poole Quay in Dorset, England, on June 11. Andrew Matthews/PA/AP

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the worldwide Scout movement, is to be moved Thursday to “safe storage” amid concern that it could be targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters.

The statue is located at Poole Quay, on England’s south coast. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council cited fears of public disorder and anti-social behavior and said it wanted to allow time for community discussion.

“We acknowledge the differing views of the life activities of Baden-Powell and want to create time for all views to be aired, and to minimise the risk of any public disorder or antisocial behaviour that could arise were the statue to remain in situ,” said a statement released by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

The council's leader, Chancellor Vikki Slade, said: “Whilst famed for the creation of the Scouts, we also recognise that there are some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell’s life that are considered less worthy of commemoration.”

The Dorset County Scouts group is said to “support” the removal.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, southwest England, pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and dumped it into the River Avon. A statue of Scottish merchant and slave-owner Robert Milligan was taken down Tuesday from the Docklands area in east London after a petition called for its removal.

Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, who represents Bournemouth East, tweeted that a national debate on Britain's past was "overdue" but that "simply expunging past connections from sight won't correct wrongs or help us better learn from our past."

The statue of Baden-Powell was installed on the quayside in 2008 and faces Brownsea island in Poole Harbour, where the Scout movement he founded began.

Baden-Powell served in the British military overseas in the late 19th century, including in the Second Boer War in South Africa.

1 hr 21 min ago

Police in Australia say Black Lives Matter protesters could face arrest

From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong 

Protesters gather in Sydney on June 6.
Protesters gather in Sydney on June 6. Rick Rycroft/AP

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) have warned Black Lives Matter protesters they could face potential arrest if they participate in "unauthorized gatherings."

Rallies in support of Black Lives Matter and Australia’s Aboriginal Lives Matter movement are planned to take place across Australia on Friday.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said Thursday that police in the state had "not received formal notification of that event, so, therefore, it is deemed as unauthorized."

Willing added: “Those that attend [unauthorized events] will not have the protections of the Summary Offences Act, so people can be moved on. People who are obstructing traffic or pedestrian movement can be subject to move-on directions. And, of course, that may well lead to arrests, if possible. We do not want to see that."

Police have urged people to “abide by the current health orders,” citing the case of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne.

New South Wales authorities' rules on public gatherings during the pandemic state that no more than 20 people should gather outdoors. 

"Do not go to those rallies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

"When it comes to the issue of gatherings and protests, the health advice says it put other Australians' lives at risk, including, in particular, indigenous lives."

6 hr 10 min ago

The Knicks and their parent company issued their first statement on the unrest 15 days after George Floyd's death. Now they're taking heat

From CNN's Calum Trenaman

The New York Knicks and James Dolan, the executive chairman of the team's parent company, The Madison Square Garden Company, have come under fire for their delayed response to George Floyd's death.

Most NBA organizations were quick to issue public responses, but the MSGC only issued a statement Tuesday -- 15 days after Floyd's death -- which was posted to the Knicks' social media accounts, along with those of the New York Rangers, dancing troupe the Rockettes and the MSGC's official social media feeds.

The statement read: "Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate. We stand with all who act for positive change."

However, the Knicks have faced backlash, owing to the length of time it took for a statement to be released publicly and the omission of any reference to Black Lives Matter.

