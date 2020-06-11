The top general in the United States military acknowledged that his controversial appearance with President Trump and other administration officials that was taken last week after law enforcement officers forcibly cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square was a “mistake,” in a pre-recorded video.
“As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched. And I am not immune. As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week. That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said in a pre-recorded speech to a group of graduates from the National Defense University.
“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it,” he added.
Milley’s military fatigues-clad appearance in the photographs and video, along with that of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, drew criticism from lawmakers and several senior former military officials who said the image risked dragging the traditionally apolitical military into a contentious domestic political situation.
The imagery showed Milley and Esper accompanying Trump to Lafayette Square and was taken shortly after seemingly peaceful protesters were cleared from the area by law enforcement.