Protests continue to grow across the United States

A seven-count indictment was returned Thursday in federal court charging three New York residents in connection with Molotov cocktails attacks on New York City Police Department vehicles during the protests last month.
Samantha Shader, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman are charged with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device, according to a release from the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn.
According to court filings, Rahman was recorded on an NYPD surveillance camera allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle last month during the protests in Brooklyn.
According to the indictment, after Rahman left the scene in a minivan, officers pursued and later arrested Rahman and also Mattis who was driving the van. Court documents reveal the NYPD found “several component items for Molotov cocktails, including a lighter, a bottle filled liquid suspected to be gasoline and toilet paper, additional bottles and toilet paper, and a gasoline canister.”
The indictment against Shader alleges she ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an NYPD vehicle occupied be four police officers, shattering two of its windows. The scene, according to court filings, was captured on video by a witness who recorded the alleged event.
According to the US attorney’s office, the defendants, if convicted on all counts, face sentences of up to a life in prison.