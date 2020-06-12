English Premier League players to wear Black Lives Matter instead of their names on jerseys

Shirts and kit on display in the Spurs dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 12, 2019. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

When the English Premier League resumes on Wednesday, the players will have Black Lives Matter written across their backs rather than their last names.

On Friday, the players of all 20 Premier League clubs issued a statement voicing their and the league's support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the statement, for the first 12 matches of the resumed 2019-2020 season, all jerseys will have the traditional players’ names replaced by the words Black Lives Matter and a BLM logo will also be featured on all kits.

"We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their color or creed," the players said in the statement.

In addition to the uniform changes, the league said it will “support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches."

The players ended the statement saying, "The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism."

Looking forward: The Premier League season suspended play on March 13 due to coronavirus pandemic. On May 28, the Premier League announced that the season would resume on June 17.