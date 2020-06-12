Portland police declare unlawful assembly as protesters throw projectiles

The Portland Police Bureau says protesters in the city's downtown area are engaging in criminal activity and have classed the protest as a civil disturbance.

Police are requesting that people leave the area of Waterfront Park to Broadway, and Southwest Lincoln St to Southwest Harvey Milk St immediately.

Police have declared an unlawful assembly and are threatening to use force if necessary.

“People in the group are throwing projectiles over the fence. Do not tamper with or cut the fence. Do not throw projectiles over the fence. If you do, you will be subject to arrest and use of force, to include crowd control munitions,” the police said in a tweet.

Police say protesters are also igniting fireworks.