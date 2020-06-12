Starbucks reverses course and allows employees to wear Black Lives Matter items
From CNN’s Cristina Alesci
Starbucks, reversing guidance it previously provided employees, is now telling workers they can wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts and pins, according to a company tweet.
It also designed a T-shirt for its employees to wear, expressing “solidarity during this historic time.”
“Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you. Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect,” said the company in the tweet.
In an internal memo to employees obtained by BuzzFeed News, Starbucks previously said it prohibited employees from wearing paraphernalia, such as T-shirts or pins, supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
2 hr 7 min ago
Trump downplays any tension with top general who apologized for appearing in photo-op
From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Betsy Klein
In another clip of the Fox News interview taped yesterday with President Trump, he again defended his St. John’s photo op, downplaying any tension with Gen. Mark Milley, who spoke out about the situation Thursday, as well as Defense Sec. Mark Esper.
“I think it was a beautiful picture. And I’ll tell ya I think Christians think it was a beautiful picture,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.
He said it was “fine” if Milley and Esper distanced themselves, going on to tout his military relationships.
“If that's the way they feel I think that's fine. I have good relationships with the military. I have rebuilt our military. I spent $2.5 trillion, nobody else did when we took it over from president Obama and Biden the military was a joke. The military was depleted. They had planes that were 50, 60 years old. They had old broken equipment. We had no ammunition. We had no ammunition. Now we have the greatest military we have ever had,” he said.
What this is all about: Milley apologized for appearing in a photo-op with President Trump following the forceful dispersal of peaceful protesters outside the White House last week, calling the move a "mistake" and saying his presence "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."
Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a pre-recorded speech released on Thursday that he regrets accompanying Trump on the walk from the White House to St. John's Church last week where he was photographed wearing his combat uniform and moving with the President's entourage through Lafayette Square.
The images provoked a swift wave of criticism from lawmakers and several senior former military officials who said they risked dragging the traditionally apolitical military into a contentious domestic political situation.
1 hr 19 min ago
Seattle mayor calls Trump's threats to intervene in the city "illegal and unconstitutional"
From CNN's Dakin Andone, Mallika Kallingal and Andy Rose
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, fired back at President Trump in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo last night after Trump appeared to suggest in a tweet that he would intervene in the city's growing protests and called for law and order.
"There is no threat right now to the public, and we are looking and taking that very seriously. We are meeting with businesses and residents," Mayor Durkan told Cuomo. "But what the President threatened is illegal and unconstitutional. And the fact that he can think that he can just tweet that and not have ramifications is just wrong."
Durkan said the protest area around the East Precinct police station – known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – was a "block party atmosphere."
“We’ve got four blocks in Seattle… that is more like a block party atmosphere,” Durkan told Cuomo. “It's not an armed takeover. It's not a military junta.”
The police building was boarded up and emptied, and Durkan says there is no timetable yet for officers to return.
“I don't know. We could have the Summer of Love,” said Durkan.
Speaking Thursday during an event promoted as discussing "justice disparities" in Texas, Trump said "we have to dominate the streets."
Trump has also claimed that the protesters, who he called "domestic terrorists," have taken over Seattle. The President has threatened to use active military to tamp down protests and has encouraged governors to deploy the National Guard to help assist with demonstrations.
Durkan said in a news conference Thursday, that the city will not be accepting federal troops to move the protesters out.
"The threat to invade Seattle — to divide and incite violence in our city — is not only unwelcome, it would be illegal," Durkan said. She added that the majority of the protests have been peaceful.
The area around the precinct is now occupied by protesters, some of whom are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. According to CNN affiliate KOMO, police boarded up the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and left it unoccupied during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters have also hung signs on the East Precinct, KOMO reported, some of which read "Seattle People Department" and "The Property of the People."
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best expressed frustration Thursday that protesters demanded that police barricades by the East Precinct be taken down, only to erect their own.
Watch the interview:
2 hr 38 min ago
US surgeon general on George Floyd: "That could have been me"
From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard
As a black man in America, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said that what happened to George Floyd could have happened to him.
"George Floyd is the same age that I am, and I look at him and I really do think that could have been me," Adams told Politico's Dan Diamond during an episode of the podcast "Pulse Check" on Thursday.
"That could be me pulled over for speeding five miles over the speed limit. That could be me with a busted tail light. That could be me who is just seen as a black man and not as the surgeon general of the United States," Adams said. "That could be me on the side of a road with a knee in my neck."
Adams, who grew up poor in rural Maryland, added that he has been pulled over for "very minimal offenses" and has been questioned in stores for things that he did not do.
"Yes, I have dealt with these things," Adams said.
"I've dealt with institutional and structural racism at many points throughout my career and again it's something I deal with on a daily basis and I think about," Adams said. "I really do think whether or not that's impacted my risk for high blood pressure, which I have, my risk for diabetes -- and I follow my blood sugars closely because I have a family history, and I am actually in the category of pre-diabetic right now."
2 hr 39 min ago
Starbucks restricts baristas from wearing "Black Lives Matter" apparel, according to internal memo
Although the company publicly supports Black Lives Matter on its social media channels and in a press release, an internal memo to employees obtained by BuzzFeed News explains that Starbucks won't let baristas do the same.
In the memo, Starbucks said it won't allow employees to wear "Black Lives Matter" material because "there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principals of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement -- and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness."
The internal memo was sent around after employees raised the question to corporate leaders. They noted that pride paraphernalia is allowed because it's company-sanctioned, and Starbucks hasn't handed out Black Lives Matter pins or T-shirts.
Starbucks didn't immediately respond to CNN Business' request for comment. But a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the policy remains in place because it's necessary "to create a safe and welcoming" environment.
The death of George Floyd in police custody sparked nationwide and international protests and major companies spoke out in support of racial injustices, including Starbucks. The company said publicly on Twitter that it's donating $1 million to organizations "promoting racial equity and more inclusive and just communities."
Starbucks also posted a story on its press website highlighting a cafe damaged by vandals during a protest, highlighting employees serving coffee to other business owners, journalists, first responders and protestors.
3 hr 18 min ago
Boris Johnson slams risk of attack to Winston Churchill statue as "absurd and shameful"
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Simon Cullen in London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that a central London statue of Winston Churchill is at risk of attack by “violent" protesters, as he urged people not to join future demonstrations.
Johnson said the statue was a reminder of Churchill’s achievement of saving “this country -- and the whole of Europe -- from a fascist and racist tyranny,” in a reference to his leadership during World War II.
“It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial,” Johnson said on Twitter.
“We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations. “They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.”
Johnson said there were “legitimate feelings of outrage” at the death of George Floyd in the United States, but he urged people to stay away from future protests.
“Whatever progress this country has made in fighting racism -- and it has been huge -- we all recognise that there is much more work to do,” he said.
"But it is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent.
“The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests.”
Paris police urge businesses to take precautions ahead of planned protests
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
Police in Paris have urged businesses in central parts of the city to secure any items that could be used as missiles or weapons ahead of Saturday's planned protests.
In a statement, police said businesses, bars and restaurants at Place de la République and Place de l'Opéra should also be closed on Saturday afternoon.
“Owners must put in place protection against damage and close all terraces and stalls which should be empty of anything that can be used as a missile or weapon,” the statement said.
“A requisition has been made to the Mayor of Paris so that all objects that could serve as missiles may be removed and building sites on the protest route will be secured.”
Demonstrators are planning the march to protest the 2016 death of black Frenchman Adama Traoré, who died after being taken into police custody. His sister, Assa Traoré, said police told her his final words were "I can't breathe," echoing George Floyd's final words.
Police have not officially banned the protest, but have reminded people that gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed under measures put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the use of chokeholds -- which he described as applying pressure on an individual's neck or throat while holding them on the ground -- was a "dangerous method" and would no longer be taught in police training.
Some police officers have since demonstrated in Nice, Lyon, Toulouse, Paris and the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris against the Interior Ministry's decision on the chokehold method.
5 hr 24 min ago
Trump not "the right President" to handle current situation in the US, says African American soccer star
From CNN's Matias Grez and Darren Lewis
US Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie says he doesn't think President Donald Trump is "... the right president for this time" to address what has unfolded in the wake of George Floyd's death.
An African American who plays for Bundesliga team Schalke, McKennie recently led players' protests in the German top division.
The 21-year-old wore an armband bearing the words "Justice for George Floyd" when Schalke played Werder Bremen at the end of May. Fellow Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi sported handwritten messages on their shirts calling for justice for George Floyd, while Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring.
"I don't think he's the right president for this time, to handle a situation like this," McKennie told CNN's Darren Lewis. "You're supposed to be our president, you're supposed to help in this situation. Not throw oil onto a fire."
Minnesota to consider pardon for Max Mason in 1920 rape case that led to lynchings of three black men
From CNN's Faith Karimi
An African-American man convicted of alleged rape will be considered for a posthumous pardon today, nearly 100 years after angry mobs lynched three others arrested with him in Minnesota.
The killings in Duluth, far from the racial tensions that gripped the South at the time, sent shockwaves nationwide.
Max Mason was accused of raping Irene Tusken, a white woman, in the small city 160 miles from Minneapolis.
Tusken alleged on June 15, 1920 that Mason and five other black circus workers raped her at gunpoint. No evidence supported the claims, and a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.
Duluth Police arrested Mason and five others in the case that was widely covered by local media. They held them at the police station, where the bloodthirsty crowd of thousands of people gathered outside on the night of their arrests.
Armed with bricks, rails and heavy timbers, they tore down doors and broke windows in the jail. They pulled all six black men from their cell and held a quick mock trial that declared three of them guilty.
Despite pleas from some in the crowd, the three men -- Isaac McGhie, Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton -- were dragged out of their cell, beaten and lynched.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he's encouraged supporters to seek a posthumous pardon for Mason.