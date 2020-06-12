Starbucks reverses course and allows employees to wear Black Lives Matter items

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks at a news conference in Seattle on March 16. Elaine Thompson/Pool/Getty Images

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, fired back at President Trump in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo last night after Trump appeared to suggest in a tweet that he would intervene in the city's growing protests and called for law and order.

"There is no threat right now to the public, and we are looking and taking that very seriously. We are meeting with businesses and residents," Mayor Durkan told Cuomo. "But what the President threatened is illegal and unconstitutional. And the fact that he can think that he can just tweet that and not have ramifications is just wrong."

Durkan said the protest area around the East Precinct police station – known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – was a "block party atmosphere."

“We’ve got four blocks in Seattle… that is more like a block party atmosphere,” Durkan told Cuomo. “It's not an armed takeover. It's not a military junta.”

The police building was boarded up and emptied, and Durkan says there is no timetable yet for officers to return.

“I don't know. We could have the Summer of Love,” said Durkan.

Speaking Thursday during an event promoted as discussing "justice disparities" in Texas, Trump said "we have to dominate the streets."

Trump has also claimed that the protesters, who he called "domestic terrorists," have taken over Seattle. The President has threatened to use active military to tamp down protests and has encouraged governors to deploy the National Guard to help assist with demonstrations.

Durkan said in a news conference Thursday, that the city will not be accepting federal troops to move the protesters out.

"The threat to invade Seattle — to divide and incite violence in our city — is not only unwelcome, it would be illegal," Durkan said. She added that the majority of the protests have been peaceful.

Some background: Seattle police want to resume operations at a downtown precinct they left empty as protesters began occupying the area around it.

The area around the precinct is now occupied by protesters, some of whom are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. According to CNN affiliate KOMO, police boarded up the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and left it unoccupied during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters have also hung signs on the East Precinct, KOMO reported, some of which read "Seattle People Department" and "The Property of the People."

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best expressed frustration Thursday that protesters demanded that police barricades by the East Precinct be taken down, only to erect their own.

Watch the interview: