Black Lives Matter protests

Coronavirus around the world

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Helen Regan and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:40 a.m. ET, June 12, 2020
57 min ago

Oklahoma City Police release bodycam footage showing arrest of black man who died shortly after being taken into custody

From CNN's Alta Spells and Jessica King

Newly released video from the Oklahoma City Police Department provides some insight into the arrest and death of a black man in police custody last year.

In the video, Derrick Scott, 42, is pinned to the ground by two police officers and could be heard saying, "I can't breathe." One officer responds "I don't care."

One hour after he was taken into custody, Scott was dead. 

According to a statement issued by the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call on May 20, 2019. It had been reported that a black man at the location was arguing with individuals and brandishing a gun. 

When officers arrived they found the suspect (Scott) and began talking to him: At some point Scott ran from the police, who chased after him, said Capt. Larry Withrow, the public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Bodycam footage shows Scott appearing to cooperate with police by putting both hands in the air, just before he turns and runs. A male officers yells, "Get down on the ground!" and tells Scott, "You need to stop," before tackling him to the ground.  

A second officer joins him and can be heard yelling "I'm gonna tase you," as she helps to subdue Scott. In the video the first officer, who is now kneeling beside Scott, straddles him across the back, appearing to try and pull Scott's arm behind his back to be handcuffed. 

After the tackle, Scott can be heard saying, "I can't breathe," as he continues to resist: The male officer tells Scott, "I don't care." In the background, the voice of a female office can be heard yelling, "Keep your hands behind your back."

When a third officer arrives on scene, she tells Scott, "Stop, stop resisting now." As all three officers work to put him in handcuffs, Scott continues to repeat the words, "I can't breathe."

As officers attempt to roll Scott over, one of the female officers can be heard saying, "He's acting like he's unconscious." Scott can no longer be heard on the recording.

After about nine minutes the paramedics arrive.

Once he was loaded into the ambulance, paramedics said Scott became unresponsive and one of the responding officers administered CPR. 

Cause of death: The medical examiner who performed the autopsy said Scott died as a result of a right collapsed lung.

His mother told CNN, that her son had asthma. “No mother or father should have to go through this,” she said.

Investigation: Following an investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined there was nothing inappropriate on the part of the officers, nor any evidence of any misconduct by the officers. All the officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, the police statement said. 

4 hr 25 min ago

The NFL commits $250 million over the next 10 years to help fight racism

From CNN's Lauren M. Johnson

Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 
Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.  Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The NFL announced it would pledge $250 million over the next ten years to help fight systematic racism.

The money will be allocated to a fund that will also "support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans," according to a statement issued by the league on Thursday.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement."

The NFL said it will also use its television network and other media properties to raise awareness, promote "education of social justice issues" and to "foster unity."

Last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns.

Read more here.

5 hr 26 min ago

Portland police declare unlawful assembly as protesters throw projectiles

From CNN's Joe Sutton

The Portland Police Bureau says protesters in the city's downtown area are engaging in criminal activity and have classed the protest as a civil disturbance.

Police are requesting that people leave the area of Waterfront Park to Broadway, and Southwest Lincoln St to Southwest Harvey Milk St immediately. 

Police have declared an unlawful assembly and are threatening to use force if necessary. 

“People in the group are throwing projectiles over the fence. Do not tamper with or cut the fence. Do not throw projectiles over the fence. If you do, you will be subject to arrest and use of force, to include crowd control munitions,” the police said in a tweet.  

Police say protesters are also igniting fireworks.

5 hr 38 min ago

Lindsey Graham backs top general's apology for appearing with Trump after protesters were forcibly removed

From CNN's Caroline Kelly

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham arrives for a meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and other matters on Capitol Hill on June 11 in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham arrives for a meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and other matters on Capitol Hill on June 11 in Washington. Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch backer of President Donald Trump, expressed support for Gen. Mark Milley after the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff apologized for appearing in a video with the President that followed peaceful protesters being forcefully cleared from a park near the White House.

"I have nothing but deep admiration for and total confidence in General Milley as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the South Carolina Republican tweeted on Thursday. "I support his statement in both substance and spirit regarding the recent presidential visit to St. Johns."

Graham added, "General Milley is a tremendous military leader who understands the long tradition of maintaining an apolitical, nonpartisan military."

Milley earlier on Thursday called his appearance in a controversial White House photo-op a "mistake," saying that his presence "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Read the full story.

5 hr 51 min ago

US Defense Secretary orders review of recent National Guard deployments

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a review of the National Guard's support of law enforcement across the country amid unrest over the death of George Floyd.

The review is considered standard procedure following any significant operation and will specifically evaluate the National Guard's work with federal and local law enforcement in recent weeks, according to a Pentagon news release.

The evaluation will address a range of issues including training, organizing and deployment of National Guard forces. 

"In recent weeks, the National Guard has performed professionally and capably in support of law enforcement in cities across the United States," Esper said in a statement. "I have the greatest respect for, and am deeply proud of our Soldiers and Airmen who served during this period to ensure that peaceful protestors could execute their First Amendment rights, and that they and others would not suffer from violence against themselves and their property."

The report's findings are expected to be submitted to Esper by the end of July, the Pentagon said. 

The step follows a mass activation of National Guard forces to help quell protests over the death of Floyd. Earlier this month, about 74,000 Guardsmen had been activated across the US.

That's more than at any other point in recent history, according to the National Guard Bureau.

Read the full story:

Esper orders review of recent National Guard deployments
6 hr 13 min ago

College coaches and teams want the NCAA to encourage voting -- by giving athletes Election Day off

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

Georgia Tech assistant coach Eric Reveno speaks with James Banks III during an NCAA basketball game against Virginia Tech on February 4 in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech assistant coach Eric Reveno speaks with James Banks III during an NCAA basketball game against Virginia Tech on February 4 in Atlanta. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/AP

A Georgia Tech assistant basketball coach is leading the charge for the NCAA to make Election Day a mandatory day-off for college athletics.

The movement, #AllVoteNoPlay, started when a Zoom call inspired the coach, Eric Reveno, to take a stand. Since he first issued the call-to-action last week, other coaches and athletes, both at the college and professional level, have stated their support.

Reveno is adamant that the NCAA make the move to demonstrate the importance of civic engagement to the almost half a million college athletes eligible to vote this November -- and in all elections moving forward. 

"The reason I coach is because I want to help our guys be the best they can be. I don't know why I haven't included civic responsibility in this formula. We teach about financial responsibility, health, nutrition, getting enough sleep. But the most fundamental part of being an American is civic responsibility," Reveno told CNN.

The #AllVoteNoPlay movement grows amid the backdrop of ongoing national protests and calls for racial justice.

On Wednesday, NBA star LeBron James announced a new organization, More Than a Vote, which will focus on protecting voting rights for African Americans. James has teamed up with other black athletes and entertainers to combat voter suppression and disenfranchisement ahead of November.

Read the full story:

College coaches and teams want the NCAA to encourage voting -- by giving athletes Election Day off
6 hr 18 min ago

Trump campaign selling "Baby Lives Matter" onesie on website

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Donald Judd

The "Baby Lives Matter" onesies are designed to highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement.
The "Baby Lives Matter" onesies are designed to highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement. Trump Campaign

Amid unprecedented civil unrest in response to police brutality across the country, President Donald Trump's campaign is offering a onesie for babies on its website with the words "Baby Lives Matter" in the script and style of the "Black Lives Matter" movement logo. 

The onesies are designed to highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement. They were originally offered as a promotion around the March for Life in January and remain available for purchase for $18, listed as a "limited edition" item. Trump is the first US president in history to speak at the march, an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights, since the historic Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973.

A campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the sale of the onesies, but confirmed they were offered in conjunction with the March for Life.

Read the full story.

6 hr 27 min ago

Walmart ends practice of locking up black hair care products sold at its stores

From CNN's Chauncey Alcorn

Walmart says it will no longer store multicultural cosmetic products in security cases inside its stores.

The nation's largest retailer announced the new policy on Wednesday, a few days after a black woman in Montbello, Colorado, shared a video on social media showing the different ways her local Walmart displayed hair care products for blacks and all other hair care products.

In the video, mainstream shampoos and conditioners commonly used by white people are on open shelves while products designed for black people's hair are stored in locked plastic cases.

"White privilege also extends to haircare products, apparently, in Walmart," the woman says in the video. "There are black and brown people all over the place. The message is clear: We don't trust you."

The differential treatment for ethnic products sold at Walmart stores has been raised on social media by Walmart customers multiple times in recent years. It was also the subject of a discrimination lawsuit against Walmart that was dropped last year, in which the plaintiffs argued storing black products in security cases implied black people were more likely to shoplift.

Read the full story:

Walmart ends practice of locking up black hair care products sold at its stores
6 hr 58 min ago

Opinion: Trump's decision to hold a Tulsa rally on Juneteenth is no coincidence

By Frida Ghitis

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on January 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on January 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Editor's note: Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

As the entire country -- and much of the world -- has turned its attention to fighting racism, President Donald Trump is sounding a supportive dog whistle to white supremacists.

Three months after suspending his campaign rallies because of the coronavirus, Trump's campaign announced Wednesday that he will soon retake the stage in a crowded venue.

Not only will the rally take place on June 19 -- a date known as Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States -- it will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of a race massacre 99 years ago that remains one of the worst acts of racial violence in US history.

The historical context: In 1921, hundreds of African Americans were killed when white mobs looted and burned what had been a thriving neighborhood known as "Black Wall Street." That is the city where Trump fans will gather this year on the day honoring the abolition of slavery.

The Trump campaign's choice of date and location sent shivers down the spines of those familiar with the history of American racism. It was also a slap in the face to the 84% of Americans who say peaceful protests in response to incidents of police brutality against African Americans are justified.

"This isn't just a wink to white supremacists -- he's throwing them a welcome home party," Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted.

Read the full op-ed here:

Trump's decision to hold a Tulsa rally on Juneteenth is no coincidence
