Trump campaign selling "Baby Lives Matter" onesie on website
From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Donald Judd
Amid unprecedented civil unrest in response to police brutality across the country, President Donald Trump's campaign is offering a onesie for babies on its website with the words "Baby Lives Matter" in the script and style of the "Black Lives Matter" movement logo.
The onesies are designed to highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement. They were originally offered as a promotion around the March for Life in January and remain available for purchase for $18, listed as a "limited edition" item. Trump is the first US president in history to speak at the march, an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights, since the historic Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973.
A campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the sale of the onesies, but confirmed they were offered in conjunction with the March for Life.
Walmart ends practice of locking up black hair care products sold at its stores
From CNN's Chauncey Alcorn
Walmart says it will no longer store multicultural cosmetic products in security cases inside its stores.
The nation's largest retailer announced the new policy on Wednesday, a few days after a black woman in Montbello, Colorado, shared a video on social media showing the different ways her local Walmart displayed hair care products for blacks and all other hair care products.
In the video, mainstream shampoos and conditioners commonly used by white people are on open shelves while products designed for black people's hair are stored in locked plastic cases.
"White privilege also extends to haircare products, apparently, in Walmart," the woman says in the video. "There are black and brown people all over the place. The message is clear: We don't trust you."
Opinion: Trump's decision to hold a Tulsa rally on Juneteenth is no coincidence
By Frida Ghitis
Editor's note: Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.
As the entire country -- and much of the world -- has turned its attention to fighting racism, President Donald Trump is sounding a supportive dog whistle to white supremacists.
Three months after suspending his campaign rallies because of the coronavirus, Trump's campaign announced Wednesday that he will soon retake the stage in a crowded venue.
Not only will the rally take place on June 19 -- a date known as Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States -- it will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of a race massacre 99 years ago that remains one of the worst acts of racial violence in US history.
The historical context: In 1921, hundreds of African Americans were killed when white mobs looted and burned what had been a thriving neighborhood known as "Black Wall Street." That is the city where Trump fans will gather this year on the day honoring the abolition of slavery.
The Trump campaign's choice of date and location sent shivers down the spines of those familiar with the history of American racism. It was also a slap in the face to the 84% of Americans who say peaceful protests in response to incidents of police brutality against African Americans are justified.
"This isn't just a wink to white supremacists -- he's throwing them a welcome home party," Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted.
In essence, he's arguing that there is something fundamentally un-American and liberal about finally shedding the symbols and imagery of the Civil War, believing systemic racism stains the police force or covering up to prevent the spread of a deadly virus he is trying to wish away.
The President's conduct is consistent with a lifetime of going against the crowd and his impulse to use racial and cultural flashpoints for his own advantage. At a time when much of the country, even many instinctively conservative individuals and institutions, is engaging in a racial reckoning, he is apparently betting that his stands will ignite and expand his political base and carry him to a backlash victory in November.
As he did with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan, Trump is implicitly invoking an idealized past vision of a nation untarnished by political correctness, where white conservative values were dominant, that seems incompatible with an increasingly diverse country.
At the same time, he is propagating an alternative reality that the pandemic is over -- despite rising cases in many states -- to convince voters that the strong economy he was using as his main reelection pitch is on the way back.
Australian Prime Minister warns people against Black Lives Matter rallies because of Covid-19
From Angus Watson in Sydney
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the public against attending upcoming rallies in support of racial equality, saying attendance went against health advice due to the pandemic.
“This is not about the issue, this is about people’s health and welfare and I would urge Australians to respect that by not attending those events,” Morrison said. “I don���t believe there should be a double standard. Australians have made great sacrifices to get us where we are today.”
On Thursday, the New South Wales Supreme Court issued an injunction banning a march on Saturday in Sydney, on health grounds and due to lockdown measures.
Another protest is scheduled for Sydney on Friday, called “Stop Black Deaths in Custody: Solidarity with Long Bay Prisoners.” The organization's event page currently shows more than a thousand people who have marked themselves as attending
There is no injunction against Friday’s protest, but social distancing rules in the state cap the number of people allowed to gather outdoors together at 10 people. The cap is expected to increase to 20 people starting Saturday.
1 hr 7 min ago
Denver School Board votes unanimously to remove the Denver Police from schools
From CNN's Joe Sutton
The school board in Denver, Colorado, voted unanimously on Thursday to remove the Denver Police Department from their schools.
The plan will be to phase out four of the police officers by the end of December 31, 2020. On June 4, 2021, the remaining 13 police officers at Denver Public Schools will be phased out, board of education member Tay Anderson told CNN.
“We already have your own safety and security department to patrol our schools,” Anderson said.
4 hr 46 min ago
A Minnesota man will be considered for posthumous pardon nearly 100 years after lynching
Max Mason, a man convicted of a rape allegation that gave rise to the lynchings of several young black men in Duluth" nearly a hundred years ago, will be considered for posthumous pardon, said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Tomorrow, 100 years later, "we are poised to do justice," Ellison said in a tweet earlier today.
He also referenced the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests after the wake of George Floyd's death.
"Justice delayed is Justice denied. But 100 years later, Justice can still be done. The last weeks in (Minnesota) have shown us we have a need for a better quality of Justice. A pardon for Max Mason is another long-delayed step toward it," he tweeted.
The case for a posthumous pardon: A letter of support dated this March said there are two reasons for the Minnesota Board of Pardons to issue "this pardon extraordinaire."
"First, there is strong consensus in the articles and books written about the Duluth lynchings that this conviction occurred because of Max Mason's race," read the letter. "Current St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin wrote, 'The historical record clearly reflects that Mr. Mason was investigated, charged and convicted because of his race and not because of the strength and sufficiency of the evidence."
Rubin stated that "this case would not have been charged today," according to the letter.
"Second, a pardon reminds all of us that the lynchings and circumstances giving rise to them were a stain on the history of Minnesota and do not reflect who we are as a state," added the letter.
According to Ellis, a posthumous pardon has never been granted before in Minnesota.
4 hr 46 min ago
New Zealand city removes statue of British captain who waged war against indigenous tribes
From CNN's Sophie Jeong in Seoul
Across the United States, statues of Christopher Columbus are being taken down as protesters point to his role in violent colonization at the expense of Indigenous communities.
The conversation around race, history and violence is taking place around the world as well -- in New Zealand, a statue of a British naval captain who fought land wars with Maori was removed from public grounds after a formal request by a tribal organization.
The Hamilton City council said they decided to remove the statue of Captain John Charles Fane Hamilton after "it had become clear the status was likely to be vandalized," said the city publication "Our Hamilton."
The city was renamed after Captain Hamilton, who was a commander of the Esk and was killed at the Battle of Gate Pa, according to a guide produced by the city council.
“I know many people – in fact a growing number of people – find the statue personally and culturally offensive. We can’t ignore what is happening all over the world and nor should we. At a time when we are trying to build tolerance and understanding between cultures and in the community, I don’t think the statue helps us to bridge those gaps," said Mayor Paula Southgate, according to "Our Hamilton."
Some context: New Zealand has its own history of violent colonization by white Europeans.
Recent years have seen increased scrutiny on Captain James Cook, the preeminent British explorer of the Pacific in the eighteenth century, whose arrival opened the way for often brutal imperialism and colonialism.
Activists in New Zealand and Australia have pushed highlight this bloody history; last fall, a Maori tribe banned a replica of Captain James Cook's ship from docking at its village during a national commemoration of Cook's first encounter with indigenous New Zealanders.
4 hr 46 min ago
The Chicago police who lounged in congressman's office during protests are "disgraceful," mayor says
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CNN on Thursday night that the police officers filmed lounging in a congressman's office on June 1 as protests and looting occurred throughout the city was "one of the most disgraceful, disrespectful things" she has ever seen.
"We are absolutely not going to tolerate it," she said.
Asked how difficult it is to discipline officers, she said, "They do have extraordinary due process rights, which is in and of itself a problem that we've go to fix."
"We've got to start by licensing police officers, and I called for that today. We've got to change state laws so that we have a baseline of conduct that is acceptable," she said. "It is all about the will and really seizing this moment to take on the police contracts, and other things, that are an impediment to reform and accountability."
What happened: 13 Chicago police officers lounged and slept in the congressional campaign office of US Rep. Bobby Rush on June 1, while protests raged citywide.
The officers, who included three supervisors, were seen on video sleeping in the office, eating the congressman's popcorn and talking on the phone, Rush and Lightfoot said.
The incident came to light after Rush reviewed security camera footage from his office, the mayor explained at a news conference.