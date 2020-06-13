Bubba Wallace is excited about the change he's seen in NASCAR this week

A New Jersey police officer was charged with two counts of assault on Wednesday after allegedly deploying pepper spray on two people "without provocation," the Camden County Prosecutor's office said in a press release.

Ryan Dubiel, 31, a police officer with Woodlynne Police Department, was charged with two counts of simple assault, prosecutors announced.

Dubiel and another officer were dispatched on a call in the afternoon of June 4 for a complaint of possible trespassing and loitering, according to a recording of a 911 call released by prosecutors.

Body camera footage was also released by prosecutors and shows Dubiel talking with several young men sitting on a front porch. An officer is heard on the video telling the men they are responding to a call for trespassing. Officers are seen on video asking the people on the porch for their names and other identifying information, but many refuse. One of the young men goes to call his brother and Dubiel tells him to put his phone down. When the young man continues to call, Dubiel is seen proceeding to pepper spray multiple people.

In addition to the charges, Dubiel has been suspended from the department without pay.

Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. It's the ninth police department where he has served, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if Dubiel retained an attorney. CNN has attempted to reach Dubiel for comment.

Read more: