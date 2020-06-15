Newly released Minneapolis dispatcher audio reveals concern over officers' use of force on George Floyd

A concerned dispatcher watching the death of George Floyd on surveillance cameras felt it was necessary to alert a supervisor about the use of force applied by the officers involved, according to an audio recording released by the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.
The audio stamp on the recording indicates the call was made at 8:30 p.m. local time on May 25, around the time Floyd was being transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
"I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call, and…I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet,” the dispatcher said on the audio call.
The Minneapolis Police Department also released two 911 transcripts, including one from an unidentified off-duty city firefighter who witnessed the incident and said, “I’m on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera… I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they (expletive) killed him so..."
The off-duty firefighter offered to speak to a supervisor but when the 911 dispatcher tried to connect him, the call was disconnected, according to the transcript.
In another 911 transcript, an unidentified caller mentioned how an officer “pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest.” The caller is then offered a chance to speak to a supervisor at the Minneapolis Third Precinct.