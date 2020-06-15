SOON: Family of Rayshard Brooks speaks

Relatives of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on Friday, will soon speak at a news conference.
Within 48 hours of the incident, the Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks was terminated and the city's police chief stepped down. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she doesn't believe the killing was a justified use of force, and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the officer who shot Brooks could face charges.
Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, in an interview that aired earlier today, said she wants the officers at the scene to go to jail.
"Rayshard Brooks is everybody. Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God's children," Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, told "CBS This Morning."
52 min ago
Stacey Abrams on Rayshard Brooks' death: "It was murder"
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams says the death of Rayshard Brooks — a 27-year-old black man who was shot twice in the back by police in Atlanta — was murder.
“The decision to shoot him in the back was one made out of maybe impatience or frustration or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force. It was murder.”
The police officers confronted Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot. Multiple videos from police, restaurant and witnesses showed the confrontation are being used to piece together the last minutes of Brooks' life.
Abrams said it’s clear the officers knew Brooks’ wasn’t a threat.
“This is a man who had been frisked, so they knew he did not possess a deadly weapon. They knew that he was impaired because he had parked in that driveway. And they knew, when he ran away, that he did not pose a danger that was a deadly force incentive.”
“At no point did he present a danger that warranted his death,” she added.
Attempts to justify Brooks’ killing dehumanize him, Abrams said.
“Every moment of justification is a moment of dehumanization. That's the problem. Let's not get distracted. The distraction that happens is that we try to find reasons that murder is acceptable when a black man or a black woman is the victim and that should not happen," she said.
She disagreed with the calls to defund the police and instead agreed with “reallocating resources for the public good.”
1 hr 13 min ago
Philadelphia mayor calls for investigation into city's response to protests
From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced plans to conduct an investigation of the city’s response to recent protests, most prominently the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of force, according to a statement from the mayor's office.
The Mayor and Police Commissioner have requested services for the investigation to be led by an independent consultant and the scope of the investigation is currently being drafted.
One area that the Mayor and Police Commissioner have requested review of is the use-of-force incidents from internal or investigative reports and data from May 29 through June 15, 2020, or later, regarding interactions with persons engaging in protest, the statement reads.
1 hr 30 min ago
Supreme Court declines to take up cases about law enforcement
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up several cases regarding when law enforcement and other public officials can be sued for violating a citizen’s civil rights.
The court’s decision comes after protesters across the country have been reacting to the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In recent years, legal scholars, judges and justices on all sides of the ideological spectrum have criticized the legal doctrine known as “qualified immunity,” arguing that it is not grounded in the proper legal authorities and it too often shields officials from accountability.
54 min ago
Here's what know about the Rayshard Brooks killing
From CNN's AJ Willingham
Another weekend of anti-racist and Black Lives Matter protests was punctuated by another police shooting of a black man.
Trump expected to sign policing executive order tomorrow, aide says
From CNN's Joe Johns
President’s Trump will likely sign an executive order on policing tomorrow, Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the President, told reporters on the White House driveway this morning.
Smith also said the intention is to have members of families of police violence victims attend the signing, though Smith said he did not want to get “ahead” of the President on invitees who may or may not attend.
3 hr 6 min ago
Black Lives Matter banner displayed at Seoul's US embassy
A Black Lives Matter banner was displayed outside the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea.
"The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change," a spokesperson for the embassy said in a tweet.
"Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society."
Harry Harris, the US ambassador to South Korea, retweeted the post.
"I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: 'If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.' USA is a free & diverse nation...from that diversity we gain our strength," Harris wrote.
3 hr 20 min ago
It's just after 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests
Protests prompted by the death of George Floyd have swept around the US and the world in recent weeks. Here's what you need to know:
UNHRC organizes police brutality debate: The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold the urgent debate on Wednesday, in Geneva. The debate will include discussions on "systematic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests."
Video appears to show police officers pushing black protester: Peaceful demonstrations in East Meadow, New York, turned contentious Friday night when police were seen on video shoving a black protester to the ground. A clip of the arrest subsequently spread online.
3 hr 54 min ago
Real Madrid's Marcelo shows support for Black Lives Matter during match
From CNN's Calum Trenaman
After a number of stars in Germany's Bundesliga voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement over recent weeks, Real Madrid's Brazilian international Marcelo made his own individual act of solidarity during a match on Sunday.
With Real 2-0 up against Eibar, Marcelo netted Los Blancos' third goal and celebrated by kneeling and raising his fist.
Both actions echoed those of past athletes' protests.