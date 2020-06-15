SOON: Family of Rayshard Brooks speaks

Relatives of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on Friday, will soon speak at a news conference.

Within 48 hours of the incident, the Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks was terminated and the city's police chief stepped down. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she doesn't believe the killing was a justified use of force, and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the officer who shot Brooks could face charges.

Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, in an interview that aired earlier today, said she wants the officers at the scene to go to jail.