Trump expected to sign policing executive order tomorrow, aide says

The protests sweeping the United States after George Floyd's death have brought echoes of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, when activists led marches and staged lunch counter sit-ins and integrated bus rides to demand equal rights for African Americans.

To gain a better understanding of how those historic events inform our present moment, CNN reached out to young men and women of that time -- brave activists better known as the Freedom Riders, the Little Rock Nine and members of the Atlanta Student Movement.

Now in their 70s and 80s, these pioneers tell us how things have changed in the fight for equality -- and how much farther we need to go.

"It's not that things have gotten so much worse (now). It's just it is so much more obvious and apparent to everybody," said Charles Black, a leader of the 1960s Atlanta Student Movement.

"It's a miracle that anybody could survive with a knee on your neck that's been on there for over 400 years," said Miller Green, one of the Freedom Riders.

"You've never seen as many white people marching (as now) -- never in history. We've been carrying this burden by ourselves, and you feel, they say, (like you are) carrying the cross. You feel like the cross is a little lighter today because you see other people carrying the cross with you."

"In Birmingham, when they turned dogs and water hoses on us, it was just as barbaric then as it is now. You see a bunch of racist cops with nightsticks and stun guns and beating people for no reason, unprovoked. Racism hasn't changed. It's just been exposed," said Alphonso Petway, one of the Freedom Riders.

Hear more from civil rights protesters on the struggle then and today: