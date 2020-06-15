US
By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:25 p.m. ET, June 15, 2020
39 Posts
57 min ago

Black Lives Matter activist found dead

From CNN's Tina Burnside

Tallahassee Police are investigating the death of a Black Lives Matter protester whose body was found just days after she was reported missing, according to a police news release.

Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, along with a 75-year-old woman were found dead on Saturday night. Authorities have not released details as to what the relationship was between the two women or how they were killed. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, police said. 

A suspect has been taken into custody. He is identified as 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. 

Salau had not been heard from since June 6, the same day she shared a series of tweets claiming that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that morning. 

58 min ago

Protests continue in Atlanta following Rayshard Brooks' death

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan

Protesters take part in a march organized by NAACP on June 15 in Atlanta.
Protesters take part in a march organized by NAACP on June 15 in Atlanta. Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Protesters flooded the streets of downtown Atlanta on Monday to demand an end to systemic racism and decry the death of Rayshard Brooks who was shot and killed by police.

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Hours after the killing, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields stepped down. The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired. Another officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was put on administrative duty.

Protesters also called for an end to Georgia's citizen's arrest law, which made national headlines after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man killed in southeast Georgia while jogging.

Nationwide rallies denouncing police brutality have taken place every day for 20 days since the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck for almost 9 minutes.

1 hr 58 min ago

Law enforcement agencies in New Jersey will be required to publish annual list of disciplined officers

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Every state, county, and local law enforcement agency across New Jersey will be required to publish a list of officers “who were fired, demoted, or suspended for more than five days due to a disciplinary violation,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced in a statement Monday.

Law enforcement agencies will be required to publish the list annually, with the first list to be published no later than December 31.

“Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement,” Grewal said in the statement.

Prior to this order, unless they have faced criminal charges, the disciplinary records of officers have generally not been revealed to the public, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“We cannot build trust with the public unless we’re candid about the shortcomings of our own officers,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, New Jersey State Police superintendent. 

“By releasing the names of State Troopers who committed serious disciplinary violations, we are continuing the long, hard work of earning and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve.”

2 hr 13 min ago

House Democrats say they have enough support to pass police reform bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

There are now 223 House cosponsors for the policing overhaul bill, and they are all Democrats, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler's office tells CNN.

This is enough for passage in their chamber. The bill will be voted on in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday before heading to the full House floor for a vote next week.

1 hr 56 min ago

"I can never get my husband back," Rayshard Brooks' wife says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Tomika Miller, Rayshard Brooks’ wife, said no justice can bring her husband back.

“There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done. I can never get my husband back. I can never get my best friend,” she said.

Speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Monday, she mourned her loss.

“I can never tell my daughter, ‘oh, he's coming to take you skating or swimming lessons.’ So, it’s just going to be a long time before I heal. It's going to be a long time before this family heals,” Miller said.

Despite the loss, she said, “I know he's down smiling because his name will forever be remembered.”

Miller thanked everyone for the support and urged protesters to continue with peaceful demonstrations.

“I just ask that if you could just keep it as a peaceful protest that would be wonderful, because we want to keep his name positive," she said.

2 hr 15 min ago

New York governor will sign more police reform bills

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news briefing on June 15 in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news briefing on June 15 in New York. Pool

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will sign additional police-based bills into law today.

The measures include:

  • Requiring officers to report a weapon discharge within 6 hours
  • Requiring that police departments and courts track arrest data, including on race and ethnicity
  • Requiring police officers to provide for the medical and mental health needs of any person under arrest or in custody who requires it

This follows his signature on a sweeping list of laws on police reform last week.

At a news conference today, Cuomo rehashed his plan to require counties and cities to collaborate on the community level and with local leadership and police to pass a redesign plan for their police force by April 1.

 

2 hr 28 min ago

Tyler Perry will pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, family attorney says

Tyler Perry will cover the cost of Rayshard Brooks' funeral, Brooks family attorney L. Chris Stewart announced at a news conference moments ago.

No other details about the funeral were released.

Perry also contributed to George Floyd's funeral. At that service last week, Rev. Al Sharpton thanked Perry, Robert Smith, and Floyd Mayweather for making sure that the family of Floyd “didn’t have to worry about expense.”

2 hr 6 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' family calls for "a conviction" and "drastic change" to Atlanta police

Rayshard Brooks' family member, Tiara Brooks, said, "The trust that we have with the police force is broken."

"The only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department," she said.

She asked, "How many more protests will it take to ensure that the next victim isn't your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your friend or your companion so that we can finally end the suffering of police excessive force?"

"We are tired. Guys, we're tired, and we're frustrated." 

2 hr 17 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' niece: "He had the brightest smile and the biggest heart"

Rayshard Brooks niece said her family lost "a girl dad" and "a loving husband" when he was killed on Friday.

"He had the brightest smile and the biggest heart," she said at a news conference. "On June 12, one of our biggest fears became our reality."

She said she and her uncle are the same age — 27.

"No one walking this green earth expects to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in the drive-thru."

