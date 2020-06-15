US
Coronavirus updates from around...

Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 8:17 a.m. ET, June 15, 2020
19 Posts
2 hr 57 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' wife wants officers jailed for her husband's death

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Just days after George Floyd was buried in Houston, and as nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued, another black man was killed by police -- this time in Atlanta.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rayshard Brooks is everybody. Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God's children," Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, told CBS This Morning. "We should feel the pain of those who lost their life to senselessness over authority being taken way overboard."

Miller says she wants the officers involved in Brooks' death to go to jail.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle at a Wendy's drive-thru and began talking with Brooks. Authorities say he failed a sobriety test and one of the officers attempted to arrest him, which led to a struggle between Brooks and two police officers, according to footage of the incident.

A video shows Brooks took an officer's Taser during the struggle, and pointed it at one of the officers as he ran away. That officer then shot Brooks three times, authorities said.

2 hr 17 min ago

George Floyd's death has inspired a new generation of protest songs

From CNN's Alicia Lee

A screenshot from Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" music video.
A screenshot from Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" music video. Lil Baby/YouTube

In 1939, Billie Holiday released "Strange Fruit," a powerful protest song that stunned listeners with its horrifying depiction of black lynchings.

More than 80 years later, anti-blackness is still as prevalent as ever and has inspired a new generation of protest songs. 

From stars like Trey Songz to younger talents such as 12-year-old Keedron Bryant, musicians are adding their voices to the global outrage over the police killing of George Floyd and are calling for racial justice.

Here are some of the new protest songs demanding change:

3 hr 54 min ago

Civil rights protesters from the 1950s and 1960s reflect on their struggle -- and the present movement

From CNN's By Leyla Santiago

The protests sweeping the United States after George Floyd's death have brought echoes of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, when activists led marches and staged lunch counter sit-ins and integrated bus rides to demand equal rights for African Americans.

To gain a better understanding of how those historic events inform our present moment, CNN reached out to young men and women of that time -- brave activists better known as the Freedom Riders, the Little Rock Nine and members of the Atlanta Student Movement

Now in their 70s and 80s, these pioneers tell us how things have changed in the fight for equality -- and how much farther we need to go.

"It's not that things have gotten so much worse (now). It's just it is so much more obvious and apparent to everybody," said Charles Black, a leader of the 1960s Atlanta Student Movement.

"It's a miracle that anybody could survive with a knee on your neck that's been on there for over 400 years," said Miller Green, one of the Freedom Riders.

"You've never seen as many white people marching (as now) -- never in history. We've been carrying this burden by ourselves, and you feel, they say, (like you are) carrying the cross. You feel like the cross is a little lighter today because you see other people carrying the cross with you."

"In Birmingham, when they turned dogs and water hoses on us, it was just as barbaric then as it is now. You see a bunch of racist cops with nightsticks and stun guns and beating people for no reason, unprovoked. Racism hasn't changed. It's just been exposed," said Alphonso Petway, one of the Freedom Riders.

Hear more from civil rights protesters on the struggle then and today:

4 hr 27 min ago

Boris Johnson writes about "growing campaign" to edit history

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses hand sanitizer during a visit to a department store in London on June 14.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses hand sanitizer during a visit to a department store in London on June 14. John Nguyen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "extremely dubious about the growing campaign to edit or Photoshop the entire cultural landscape," in an opinion piece published by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Johnson condemned the far-right protests in London over the weekend, saying “It was utterly absurd that a load of far-right thugs and bovver boys this weekend converged on London with a mission to protect the statue of Winston Churchill."

He said that there was nothing excusable in their behavior and it was "right that a good number should have been arrested."

"They were violent. They were aggressive towards the police. They were patently racist," he wrote.

However, Johnson also said that it was "frankly, absurd and deplorable that the statue of Winston Churchill should have been in any plausible danger of attack."

During the protests, the statue of Churchill was boarded up, as were statues of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. Churchill is widely regarded as a hero in the UK for his leadership during World War II but he was also known to hold racist views.

Johnson said there "is much more we need to do" to tackle racism and inequality in the UK, but "we need to tackle the substance of the problem, not the symbols."

"We need to address the present, not attempt to rewrite the past – and that means we cannot and must not get sucked into never-ending debate about which well-known historical figure is sufficiently pure or politically correct to remain in public view."

Johnson said that instead of tearing "down the past, why not add some of the men and women – most often BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) – who helped to make our modern Commonwealth and our modern world?"

5 hr 15 min ago

Here's the latest on the anti-racism protests across the US and the world

Protest signs at the All Black Lives Matter Solidarity March on June 14, in Los Angeles.
Protest signs at the All Black Lives Matter Solidarity March on June 14, in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Anti-racism protests continue to spread following the death of George Floyd, leading to calls to defund police departments and take down historic statues. Here are the latest developments.

  • Protests across the US: In Atlanta, protesters attempted to march onto the Interstate 85/75 connector after gathering at the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police. In Washington, DC, protesters shut down part of Interstate 395, a major highway in the nation's capital. And in Seattle, the area around the city's downtown precinct is now occupied by protesters, some of whom are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. Every day there’s more infrastructure -- including medics, guards at the barricades, a “No Cop Co-Op” that’s giving away vegetables, a hot dog truck, and a booth offering free supplies.
  • Video sheds light on final moments: Several videos that captured Brooks' final moments in a Wendy's parking lot Friday night shed some light on how the 27-year-old father was killed. Brooks was shot dead by an officer after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence. The footage was filmed by surveillance cameras, police body cameras, dashboard cameras and bystanders.
  • Autopsy report: Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to a release by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report says that Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds. The manner of death is listed as homicide.
  • Thousands show up for black trans people in nationwide protests: The Black Trans Lives Matter rally in New York, one of many nationwide, came after two black trans women were murdered last week. Led by and centered around black trans women, Sunday's march and rally in New York gave trans and gender non-conforming people the opportunity to mourn lives lost, and to vocalize their demand for justice and fair treatment.
  • Confederate flag banned for US Forces Korea: Four-star General Robert B. Abrams, who commands all US forces in South Korea, has banned the Confederate Battle Flag or its depiction within USFK work places, public areas, building exteriors, on personnel or on vehicles.
  • President says France "will be intractable in the face of racism": French President Emmanuel Macron made note of racial tensions and protests around the globe following the death of George Floyd, saying in a television address that "We will be intractable in the face of racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination." Macron said he would not be taking down any statues or monuments, however.
5 hr 41 min ago

A tattoo shop is offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for free

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

A tattoo parlor in Kentucky is using ink to unite communities across the United States by offering free appointments to anyone who wants to cover up their hate or gang symbol tattoos.

Tattoo artists Jeremiah Swift and Ryun King at the Gallery X Art Collective in Murray said they decided to offer this service as a way to take a stance in the Black Lives Matter movement amid the protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice. 

"It's definitely a long overdue change," King told CNN. 

"Having anything hate related is completely unacceptable. A lot of people when they were younger just didn't know any better and were left with mistakes on their bodies. We just want to make sure everybody has a chance to change."

Since posting on Facebook about the free coverups two weeks ago, the shop has already received over 30 requests which continue to pour in, according to Swift.

"One of the people we got was a man with both of his forearms completely covered in hate symbols, absolutely everywhere. How is this man going to interact with society with the mistakes he made 10, 15, 20 years ago?" King said.

6 hr 6 min ago

Senior African UN leaders issue rare public call to end racism

A group of more than 20 senior African leaders in the United Nations have called on the world body to "go beyond and do more" to end systemic racism.

"Not enough can ever be said about the deep trauma and inter-generational suffering that has resulted from the racial injustice perpetrated through centuries, particularly against people of African descent. To merely condemn expressions and acts of racism is not enough," the group said in an opinion piece released Sunday.

The signatories include World Health Organization head Tedros Ghebreyesus, and the Executive-Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, among other high profile UN leaders.

"Now is the time to move from words to deeds," the op-ed said.

The group said that they owe it to George Floyd and other victims of systemic racism to and police brutality "to dismantle racist institutions," saying that Floyd's killing is "rooted in a wider and intractable set of issues that will not disappear if we ignore them."

"It is time for the United Nations to step up and act decisively to help end systemic racism against people of African descent and other minority groups 'in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion' as stipulated in Article 1 of the UN Charter," the group said.

6 hr 32 min ago

He proposed to his girlfriend at a Black Lives Matter protest to celebrate black love

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

When Marjorie Alston attended a Black Lives Matter protest in North Carolina with her boyfriend, she went carrying a sign but left wearing a ring on her finger.

In the midst of marching, chanting and uniting with fellow protesters, 26-year-old Xavier Young got down on one knee and asked Alston to be his wife.

"I had no idea I would propose at the protest," Young told CNN. "But when we decided to go, I threw the ring in my bag along with protest gear. When things slowed down a bit, I made it seem like I was grabbing some water, pulled out the ring, and asked her to marry me."

Photographer Charles Crouch was at the protest in Raleigh on May 30 and captured the heartwarming moment in what he called "divine timing." After the proposal, he and the couple ended up becoming friends.

Alston, 23, who is four months pregnant with the couple's first child, said she knew Young would find a bold way to propose to her. But when he did it at the protest, she was completely shocked -- and immediately said yes.

"I wasn't really expecting this, but I loved it. It was very sweet and memorable. I know I will remember the moment forever," Alston said.

7 hr 9 min ago

Black Lives Matter protester seen carrying a white man through an angry crowd in London says he wants "equality for all races and people"

From CNN's Amir Vera, Salma Abdelaziz and Zahid Mahmood

A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, on June 13.
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, on June 13. Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The black man seen carrying an injured white man to safety during a chaotic scene at protests in London Saturday told CNN he did it to avoid catastrophe.

The image of Patrick Hutchinson's selfless act has now spread across the globe. Hutchinson told CNN Sunday it was the first Black Lives Matter protest he attended, and he helped the white man because he didn't want the main reason for the protests to be lost in one moment of violence.

Protesters in London and all over the world have taken to the streets calling for police reform after the deaths of black people at the hands of police. These deaths most recently include George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

"My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.' That was the message we were trying to avoid," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson told CNN he initially saw the man lying on some stairs in the fetal position surrounded by protesters.

At that moment, he said it didn't cross his mind the man may be a counter protester or hold prejudices, but he was trying to get him out safely. More than 100 people were arrested in London protests Saturday after violence broke out as far-right groups targeted BLM protests. CNN has not been able to independently verify what the injured man was doing at the protest before the incident or why he was there. CNN has not yet been able to identify the injured protester.

When Hutchinson saw the man, he said he and his friends formed a cordon around him and Hutchinson scooped him up to take him directly to the police. While they were marching, the man could still feel people trying to hit him, Hutchinson said.

Read the full story here.