Rayshard Brooks' wife wants officers jailed for her husband's death

Just days after George Floyd was buried in Houston, and as nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued, another black man was killed by police -- this time in Atlanta.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rayshard Brooks is everybody. Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God's children," Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, told CBS This Morning. "We should feel the pain of those who lost their life to senselessness over authority being taken way overboard."

Miller says she wants the officers involved in Brooks' death to go to jail.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle at a Wendy's drive-thru and began talking with Brooks. Authorities say he failed a sobriety test and one of the officers attempted to arrest him, which led to a struggle between Brooks and two police officers, according to footage of the incident.

A video shows Brooks took an officer's Taser during the struggle, and pointed it at one of the officers as he ran away. That officer then shot Brooks three times, authorities said.

