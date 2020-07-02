Federal prosecutors say they "would welcome" Prince Andrew's statement on the case

Following today's arrest, focus again has turned to Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, who has faced allegations that she recruited and trafficked underage girls for the disgraced US financier who died by apparent suicide last August.

Here's what we know about the woman at the center of the Epstein scandal:

Childhood: Born in 1961, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell grew up in the idyllic Oxfordshire countryside and is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a Czech-born newspaper tycoon and British lawmaker who died under mysterious circumstances. The media magnate fell off his luxury yacht — called "Lady Ghislaine" — around the Canary Islands in 1991.

He was posthumously discovered to have committed a massive pension fraud against his employees. In 1991 the media mogul died, with an inquest ruling that his death was due to a heart attack combined with accidental drowning. However, some believe Maxwell's death was suicide with his business empire teetering on the brink of ruin.

Move to the US and relationship with Epstein: Following her father's death, Maxwell reportedly moved to the United States.

In the US, Maxwell lived a public life and socialized in exclusive circles that included people connected to politics.

She and Epstein are reported to have split in the 1990s, although the socialite remained close to the pedophile. Her name has been frequently mentioned in a cache of documents that were unsealed earlier this year that allege she was a procurer for Epstein and other high-profile people. In 2003 Epstein described Maxwell as his best friend in a profile with Vanity Fair.

In 2012, Maxwell founded the charity, the TerraMar Project, which sought to encourage ocean conservation. However, the non-profit ceased operations in December 2019, according to records at the UK's Companies House.

The same year federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment charging Epstein with having operated a sex trafficking ring between 2002 and 2005 where he paid girls as young as 14 to have sex with him.

Out of the public eye: Despite the accusations launched against Maxwell, she had largely remained an enigma whose recent whereabouts had been shrouded in mystery.

For a woman who once reveled in the attention she received as she mingled with some of the most high-profile politicians and celebrities, Maxwell did an incredible job of hiding herself away from the public eye.