The case against Ghislaine Maxwell primarily relied on the testimony of four women who said they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein when they were under 18. The women alleged that Maxwell facilitated and sometimes participated in that abuse.

A jury found Maxwell, 60, guilty today on five of six counts related to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Here's what these woman said:

"Carolyn"

“Carolyn” testified that she was brought to Epstein's Palm Beach when she was 14 years old around 2001. Carolyn, testifying by her first name only, said that she was paid hundreds of dollars each time she engaged in a sexualized massage with Epstein and recruited other young girls for him.

Carolyn said Maxwell groped her naked body on one visit when she was 14, telling her she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends." Maxwell and other Epstein employees would call Carolyn's mother to set up appointments for her to massage Epstein, she testified. During cross-examination, defense attorneys spent considerable time suggesting Carolyn made inconsistent statements about her timeline.

“Jane”

"Jane," testifying anonymously under a pseudonym, alleged a years-long relationship with Epstein and Maxwell in which she said she endured sexual abuse at times by both and in group scenarios with other adults. The indictment alleges that Maxwell enticed and transported "Jane" to New York from Florida for Epstein to sexually abuse her.

She also testified that Maxwell groomed her and partook in the first sexual encounter "Jane" had with Epstein at his Palm Beach home when she was 14.

“Kate”

"Kate," testifying under a pseudonym, alleged that Maxwell introduced her to Epstein when she was 17 in London and facilitated "Kate's" sexualized massages of Epstein for years during which she traveled to the US and Epstein's island. "Kate" is not considered a minor victim in the charges because she was over the age of consent at the time of the alleged abuse, but jurors are still allowed to consider her testimony, Judge Alison Nathan ruled.

Annie Farmer

Annie Farmer, the only accuser to testify by her full name, testified that she was 16 years old when Maxwell massaged her naked chest at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996. At the ranch, Maxwell directed Farmer to massage Epstein's bare feet, and at one point, Epstein climbed into Farmer's bed engaging in unwanted cuddling, she testified. Farmer never saw Maxwell or Epstein again after that trip.

Under cross-examination, Farmer acknowledged Maxwell was not in the room when Epstein got into her bed.

