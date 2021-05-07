US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Ex-officers indicted in Floyd case

live news

Live

Atlanta mayor reelection

live news

Live

Covid-19 and India's crisis

Live Updates

Federal grand jury indicts 4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:09 p.m. ET, May 7, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 27 min ago

Ex-officers "willfully failed to aid Floyd" and deprived him of rights, according to indictment

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

A federal grand jury has indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane for actions in the death of George Floyd.  

Chauvin is charged of depriving “George Floyd of the right…to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.” 

Thao and Kueng were indicted as defendants who “willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin's use of unreasonable force.”

All four are accused of “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs,” the indictment says.   

According to the indictment, “the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported all four officers were accused of unreasonable use of force​​​​. Only Chauvin faces that charge.

2 hr 9 min ago

Federal grand jury indicts 4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

A federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of George Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights.