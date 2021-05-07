Derek Chauvin also charged with civil rights violations in 2017 incident

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Derek Chauvin, who was indicted by a federal grand jury for civil rights violations in connection with the death of George Floyd, also now faces federal charges for a 2017 incident.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, says the former Minneapolis police officer is accused of using unreasonable force against a 14-year-old on Sept. 4, 2017.

“Specifically, Defendant Chauvin, without legal justification, held Juvenile by the throat and struck Juvenile 1 multiple times in the head with a flashlight. This offense included the use of a dangerous weapon-a flashlight-and resulted in bodily injury to Juvenile 1,” the indictment says.

Chauvin allegedly also put his knee on the teenager's neck and upper back even after the teen was lying prone, handcuffed, and not resisting.

The former officer remains in jail after being convicted in state court for his role in Floyd’s death.