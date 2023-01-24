The suspect in the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, is "believed to be a worker" at one of the locations where people were shot, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Monday.

Asked about what other information she could share about the suspect, she said:

"We can tell you we know he acted alone at this time. And we are working with our district attorney's office at this time to interview the suspect. And as soon we have further updates, we will be able to provide them to you."

Corpus added that law enforcement also believes "at this time" the semi-automatic weapon found when the suspect was detained in his vehicle was the only weapon involved in the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old resident of Half Moon Bay.