Delta makes landfall on Louisiana

Hurricane Delta just made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The estimated winds were near 100 mph, making Delta a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Sustained hurricane-force winds of 77 mph, with a gust to 96 mph was recently reported near Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and a storm surge inundation of over 8 feet was recorded at Freshwater Canal Locks.
Now that the storm is inland, further weakening is expected, but damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge will continue.