Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads for US
Here's where Dorian is now — and where it's going next
Dorian is currently spinning in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 110 mph.
So far, the storm has swept across the British and US Virgin Islands and whipped Puerto Rico with rain. It's expected to get even stronger over the next few days — with winds reaching up to about 130 mph — though it will likely slow down before it hits.
If Dorian continues on its current forecast, it will smack Grand Bahama island on Sunday before it makes landfall in Florida on Monday.
Remember: We're still a few days out, so the storm could land anywhere from the Florida Keys to southeast Georgia. CNN meteorologist Judson Jones predicted on Thursday that it could be between the Space Coast and West Palm Beach.
You can track the path of the storm here.
Kennedy Space Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of Dorian
Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Sunday and Monday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
On Saturday, the visitor center will be open during regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Kennedy Space Center Bus Tours to the Apollo/Saturn V Center will be available until 2:30 p.m. Special Interest Tours will not be available.
During this closure, visitors will not be permitted onto visitor complex grounds, the space center said in a news release.
Planning a trip? For the latest updates visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.
President Trump approves emergency declaration for Florida
President Trump has approved a state of emergency declaration for the state of Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Trump's actions "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said in a statement.
Here's the full statement:
Broward County will declare a local state of emergency
Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said a local state of emergency in Broward County will be declared this afternoon.
Declaring a local state of emergency, Bogen said, allows for local officials to call for an evacuation order and declare curfews, if needed.
Bogen said no evacuation orders have been announced at this time, and county officials continue to monitor closely Dorian's track.
All school events in Broward County have been canceled Saturday through Monday, according to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Runcie said the school district would continue to amend/ update any potential closures for next week.
When a Florida gas station ran out of fuel, some people left their cars there overnight
Marion Wilkinson Scott lives in Miami with his wife and two daughters.
He posted on Twitter a picture of a car left over night at a gas station in West Kendall, with a letter on the dash: "My name is ____. I live close by. My car is out of gas. Please call me when more arrives! Tel: ____."
Scott told CNN he feels apprehensive over Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida.
“We stocked up last week when it was a tropical storm and have reservations for a hurricane-proof hotel with generator in Bonita Springs,” he said
He said he's worried about his two young daughters.
“I have two little girls. I don't need for them to be in the heat once the electricity goes. We have shutters on our home. I'm glad we filled or tanks last week and have provisions. It is difficult to heed warnings when there is no gas at the station and no water in the market. Our tub will be filled.”
“We are people of faith. We went to the church to pray,” he added.
How electric scooter companies in Miami are preparing for Dorian
In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Lyft is storing all its scooters starting at noon today, per requirements from the City of Miami, according to Lyft spokesperson Kaityln Carl.
Each of the 244 scooters will be picked up by Lyft's operations team and will be secured in a warehouse.
"The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft," Carl said. "We will resume operations only once conditions improve and will continue to follow the guidance provided by the City of Miami."
Bird, another e-scooter company, provided CNN with the following statement:
"In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian we're working closely with city officials and local authorities and have a team closely dedicated to monitoring weather conditions. We are collecting and safely storing our scooters in the City of Miami."
Dorian will be "an extremely dangerous major hurricane soon"
Hurricane Dorian is still a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. ET advisory.
To become a Category 3 storm, Dorian needs maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph. Category 3 hurricanes and up are considered major storms.
Forecasters believe Dorian will be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
"Dorian is expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane soon with additional strengthening likely as it heads for the northwestern Bahamas and the Florida Peninsula," the center said in the advisory.
Here's a look at the latest predicted track:
Scores of lightning strikes seen in and around Hurricane Dorian
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a satellite image of the lightning strikes associated with Hurricane Dorian. As of Friday morning, the storm is a Category 2 hurricane, but is expected to make landfall as a Category 4.
The image captures strikes from this morning.
"Take a look at all that lightning!" the agency tweeted.
An eye is starting to form in Hurricane Dorian
In the most recent visible satellite imagery, you can see an eye beginning to emerge in the center of Hurricane Dorian.
What this means: The eye is the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect — where the clouds stack up like a stadium.
The formation of an eye is an indication that Dorian is intensifying and becoming better organized.
Here's a look at the emerging eye: