Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads for US

Dorian is currently spinning in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 110 mph.

So far, the storm has swept across the British and US Virgin Islands and whipped Puerto Rico with rain. It's expected to get even stronger over the next few days — with winds reaching up to about 130 mph — though it will likely slow down before it hits.

If Dorian continues on its current forecast, it will smack Grand Bahama island on Sunday before it makes landfall in Florida on Monday.

Remember: We're still a few days out, so the storm could land anywhere from the Florida Keys to southeast Georgia. CNN meteorologist Judson Jones predicted on Thursday that it could be between the Space Coast and West Palm Beach.

You can track the path of the storm here.