Hurricane Dorian's eyewall -- the part of the storm containing the strongest winds -- is getting very close to North Carolina's Cape Fear, the National Hurricane Center said an advisory.

The storm was about 30 miles south of Cape Fear as of 8 p.m. ET, the NHC said.

Hurricane conditions are now spreading along portions of the North Carolina coast, the center said. The northern area of the South Carolina coast is still experiencing tropical storm conditions.

"Dorian is moving toward the Northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday," the advisory said.