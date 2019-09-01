The 5 hurricane categories explained

NOAA

SUNDAY

Landfall is possible in the islands of the North Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane

Hurricane conditions arrive and continuously lash the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama

The storm's forward movement likely slows to almost a crawl over North Bahama

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and very heavy rainfall will pound these northern islands

MONDAY

Dorian creeps toward Florida's east coast

Hurricane conditions are likely for anyone within 30 miles from the storm's center

Tropical-storm-force winds likely arrive along Florida coast

It continues to rain in the northwestern Bahamas, where up to 12 to 24 inches of rain is expected to fall, with isolated amounts of 30 inches

TUESDAY

Landfall is still a distinct possibility in Florida as some forecast models have shifted west again

The storm turns northward and moves up the coast of Florida or more likely offshore and along the coast

WEDNESDAY

The storm continues to produce hurricane-force winds as it heads north with some more weakening forecast

There is an increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

Flooding rainfall continues from southern Florida into Georgia

Closest approach to Georgia and not out of the realm of possibility for a landfall

