Annazette Riley-Cromartie thought her family would be OK because they lived in a brick house.

She was at her home in eastern North Carolina with her husband, three children and dog as Hurricane Florence churned in the Atlantic. She had watched how the massive storm seemingly had lost strength in the last few days as it dropped through the categories of hurricane power.

Both factors in mind, the family decided not to evacuate. Then, around midnight Thursday, she said water started coming into the house.

"It came in slowly, but then it steady kept rising," Riley-Cromartie told CNN.

