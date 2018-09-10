Hurricane Florence hits Carolina coastBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Paul P. Murphy and Eric Levenson, CNN
Hurricane Florence not the only major storm active right now
As Hurricane Florence is lashing the Carolinas, the northern Philippines island of Luzon is dealing with the after effects of Typhoon Mangkhut, which is now headed for Hong Kong and southern China. Though the storm has been downgraded from Super Typhoon level, it remains stronger than Hurricane Florence and could cause widespread destruction.
Indiana volunteer group rescues NC family trapped in Florence floodwaters
From CNN's Amir Vera
Annazette Riley-Cromartie thought her family would be OK because they lived in a brick house.
She was at her home in eastern North Carolina with her husband, three children and dog as Hurricane Florence churned in the Atlantic. She had watched how the massive storm seemingly had lost strength in the last few days as it dropped through the categories of hurricane power.
Both factors in mind, the family decided not to evacuate. Then, around midnight Thursday, she said water started coming into the house.
"It came in slowly, but then it steady kept rising," Riley-Cromartie told CNN.
Around 130,000 without power in South Carolina
Hurricane Florence has knocked out power to approximately 130,000 customers in South Carolina, according to Kim McLeod of South Carolina Emergency Management.
Tens of thousands have also been left without power in North Carolina, as the storm passes over the two states bringing with it heavy winds and torrential rain.
Reporter stops Facebook Live to rescue dog
From CNN's Lauren Leslie
Julie Wilson, a reporter for CNN affiliate WTVD in North Carolina, had to stop a live broadcast in New Bern to save a dog stranded in knee-deep water by Hurricane Florence.
Wilson was in the middle of a Facebook Live video (at around 7:00 in below embed) when she helped save the dog, she then continued helping other local residents who are checking on loved ones affected by the storm.
See Florence's destruction in the Carolinas
From CNN's Lauren Cook
Over 100 mph winds and up to 40 inches of rain have caused just the beginning of Florence's destruction in the Carolinas so far.
Weatherman dramatically braces for Florence
A weatherman has been widely mocked on social media after he was seen firmly bracing himself for Hurricane Florence as two people walked behind him apparently unaffected by the high winds.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Weather Channel said it was "important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted."
American Airlines to resume some flights Saturday
From CNN’s Rene Marsh
American Airlines says it’s preparing to resume operations at some airports impacted by Hurricane Florence on Saturday.
The airline plans to resume operations at Raleigh Durham Airport, North Carolina and Hampton-Newport News Airport in Virginia on September 15 according to a statement. Flights from most other airports across the affected areas will not resume until Sunday or early next week.
Over 790,000 power outages across North Carolina
From CNN’s Hollie Silverman
There are currently 791,968 power outages statewide according to North Carolina Emergency Management, as the state is battered by Hurricane Florence.
Counties with the highest number of outages are New Hanover, Brunswick, Wake, Onslow and Carteret.
North Carolina Governor: This storm is relentless
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, he said Hurricane Florence is "relentless and excruciating and very slow." One of the major risks posed by the storm is that it stalls as it makes landfall, sitting in place and bringing with it days of heavy rain. The National Weather Service earlier warned freshwater flooding will be "catastrophic" over portions of the Carolinas.