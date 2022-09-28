US
Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:10 p.m. ET, September 28, 2022
1 min ago

Fort Myers is in "the thick of things" as storm conditions hit city, mayor says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Fort Myers, Florida, Fire Chief Tracy McMillion told CNN on Wednesday afternoon that the city is currently “in the thick of things,” urging people to stay sheltered in place. 

“We are in the thick of things,” McMillon said. “Now is the time to stay inside. One of the messages that we’re putting out there is to stay in and check in, talk to your family, talk to your relatives, let them know where you are."

"In addition to that, we’re asking folks to stay away from windows, stay away from openings and get to a central place in your home that’s built up by walls, fairly narrow. And so, this way you can hunker in and kind of ride this out. We are in the thick of it," the mayor added.

McMillion said that officials don't know exactly how many people are waiting the storm out at home, but county partners have told them that there’s about 4,000 people in the shelters provided in the county and plenty of room left in them. It's unclear how many people left the area completely, he said. 

“There’s really no way to really determine how many folks at this point in time are still in their homes, but that’s something that we’re going to be aggressive with when the time and opportunity gets available for us to get back on the roads and start doing emergency response with our first responders,” he said. 

After the storm moves through, “we’re not really sure what it’s going to look like, and this is one of the things when it comes to storms, especially big storms like this one,” he said. “We don’t know the cards or the hand that we’re going to be dealt from Ian, but we are ready to actually play the deck and do the best we can to actually make sure our community’s safe as we go out with recovery efforts.”

2 min ago

United cancels flights from more Florida airports

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace

United Airlines is starting to shutter operations on the Atlantic coast of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s path after it makes landfall.

By Wednesday afternoon, United said it will halt departures from West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports. United will not operate from Jacksonville starting on Thursday. 

United said it has proactively canceled 345 flights since Tuesday, swapping some outbound flights with larger airplanes to help customers who were evacuating from the storm’s path.

The latest data from FlightAware shows nearly 2,100 cancelled flights in the US Wednesday and another almost 1,700 cancelled in the US on Thursday.

13 min ago

Tampa mayor advises residents to remain alert as city expects possible historic flooding this evening

From CNN's Maria Cartaya

Tampa is still “not out of the woods yet,” Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing on Wednesday. 

“We’re still going to see more than likely unprecedented flooding in our area with 18 to 20 inches of rainwater coming in later this evening,” she said.  

“We’re also going to have tropical storm-force winds and possibly Category 1 hurricane winds here in the Tampa Bay area,” Castor added.  

She said the city is expected to have downed trees, flooding and power outages. 

“Please do not let your guard down now. Let’s remain vigilant. Hurricane Ian is going to visit the Tampa Bay area later this evening,” the mayor said.  

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor also warned residents about property crimes.  

“Do not even think of preying on the vulnerability of our residents that may have evacuated,” she said. 

O'Connor also reminded residents of the numerous shelters that are open. 

“Residents are encouraged at some point, once the winds speed do reach higher gusts, as we are expecting they will at some point today, to just stay and shelter in place,” O'Connor added.  

18 min ago

Here's what the inside of Hurricane Ian's eye looks like

(Nick Underwood/NOAA)
Nick Underwood, a hurricane hunter who has flown through storms for years, said his flight to Hurricane Ian was "the worst I've ever been on."

"I've never seen so much lightning in an eye," Underwood tweeted, showing the bright curvature of the eye at night.

(Nick Underwood/NOAA)
Underwood said he circled the eye to release an uncrewed aerial system.

"I’m glad we only did one pass," he added.

(Nick Underwood/NOAA)
4 min ago

Orange County mayor asks residents to cut back vehicle travel by 2 p.m. ET today

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Orange County, Florida, Mayor Jerry Demings is asking all residents to curtail vehicle travel by 2 p.m. ET today.

“We have some bad news… our county is now centrally within the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian. That is going to pose some significant challenges for us here within our county,” Demings said during a news briefing Wednesday.

Demings said Orange County is expecting two feet of rainfall, with strong winds expected to start around 2 p.m. ET today. He also reiterated Hurricane Ian is a multi-day threat for the county.

Demings said he is working on a voluntary evacuation plan for all 79 mobile home parks. Fire rescue crews visited the mobile home parks yesterday and today to warn residents to evacuate. Local public buses will help relocate those residents, Demings added.

By this evening Orange County will be feeling full Tropical Storm force winds and within 24 hours Orange County will get sustained winds of up to 95 mph.

Orange County is located in Central Florida, with Orlando as the county seat. 

16 min ago

Hurricane Ian is probably going to be "one of the worst hurricanes we've seen," Cape Coral official says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

(CNN)
Hurricane Ian is "probably going to be one of the worst hurricanes" the region has ever seen, Alvin Henderson, emergency management manager in Cape Coral, said on CNN’s "Inside Politics," Wednesday.

“This is probably going to be one of the worst hurricanes that we’ve seen by all indications currently,” Henderson said, adding that the eyewall is starting to make land in the local area. 

“For us here in the city of Cape Coral, we’re expecting to see that within the next 30 to 35 minutes,” he said. “So, we will see that heavy push of strong winds, 100 plus mile per hour winds, move ashore to us.” 

As the eyewall comes across, there will be a brief period with potential sunshine, he said. 

“That’s an area of concern that we have, make sure that our community understand the fact that this has a very well defined eyewall that, you know, after the initial surge, we’re going to have some nice clear weather, but then on the backside of that eyewall, we will see very rough weather coming back through the city and then having that strong storm surge push behind it,” Henderson said. 

Henderson added that the community is planning for the worst-case-scenario but hoping for the best.

Those who haven’t evacuated will have to hunker down and wait, Anderson said. It’s not safe for any first responders to be on the road, “it would be a catastrophic response for them, so in the best interest of our first responders, they are all hunkered down in their respective fire and police stations throughout the city.” 

They anticipate that the strong winds will subside sometime Thursday morning, and first responders will be able to return to field operations, with the first being to clear the major roads within the city and start surveying the impact.

38 min ago

Tampa water recedes ahead of Hurricane Ian, images show

From CNN's Carlos Suarez

Hurricane Ian is still pulling water out of the Hillsborough Bay and Hillsborough River near Tampa General Hospital.

A photo tweeted by Tampa Police showed another part of the bay along Bayshore Boulevard.

A once-underwater crab trap was seen sitting on the floor of the drained bay.

48 min ago

Hurricane-force winds are beginning to spread inland across Florida

From CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar

Hurricane-force winds are now beginning to spread inland across central Florida as the center of Hurricane Ian is only 45 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida, as of 12 p.m. ET.

An extreme wind warning has been issued for Sarasota and Charlotte, Florida, until 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, calling this “an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!”

A weather station near Sanibel Island, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 71 mph with wind gusts of 98 mph.

Other hurricane-force wind gusts recorded in Florida include:

  • Redfish Pass: 84 mph
  • Pelican Bay: 80 mph
  • Bonita Shores: 80 mph
55 min ago

Cape Coral mayor says storm surge could be "catastrophic" as conditions deteriorate  

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

(CNN)
Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter told CNN that the conditions in the area are getting noticeably worse and that storm surge could be catastrophic for the area. 

“I was outside about 45 minutes ago and the winds have picked up, very high winds,” he said. “We know that it’s going to continue to increase, we’re well over tropical storm winds. It’s raining extremely hard. So, the conditions are definitely getting worse.” 

Storm surge that could reach 16 to 18 feet “would definitely be catastrophic for our area, and that is one of our major concerns,” Gunter said, adding that they are also expecting 12 to 24 inches of rain. 

“But the storm surge is our biggest concern,” he said. “We know that would have the biggest impact involving life safety, so that is very concerning for our city because we know we are in the eye of the storm.”

Cape Coral is located just northwest of Fort Myers along Florida’s western coast. 

Gunter also said that they have noticed their shelters have a lower-than-anticipated number of people, something they thought would be maximized by now.

“We’re hoping that our residents have went elsewhere,” he said. “I do know of some of our residents that went over to the east coast of Florida. So, we’re hoping that they have heeded our warning and have sheltered somewhere else besides here in our city.” 

Officials continue to monitor the storm and have a plan in place for when it passes through, he said, and emergency operation centers will have assessment teams that will deploy throughout the city. 