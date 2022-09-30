Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through Bartow, Florida on September 29. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Nearly 2.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were still without power as of 2:40 a.m. ET Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Earlier on Thursday, the amount of customers reported to be in the dark reached as high as 2.6 million.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest energy provider, said in a tweet that storm conditions are making repairs difficult.

"Downed trees, high winds and flooding are posing challenges but we’re working around the clock to repair and restore all areas," the utility said, noting in a separate statement that especially bad conditions in southwest Florida may delay repairs further.

Almost 20% of Florida Power & Light's tracked customers were without electricity early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.