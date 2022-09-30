US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

After slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell and Christina Walker, CNN

Updated 3:21 a.m. ET, September 30, 2022
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Nearly 2.2 million customers are without power across Florida

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through Bartow, Florida on September 29.
Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through Bartow, Florida on September 29. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Nearly 2.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were still without power as of 2:40 a.m. ET Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Earlier on Thursday, the amount of customers reported to be in the dark reached as high as 2.6 million.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest energy provider, said in a tweet that storm conditions are making repairs difficult.

"Downed trees, high winds and flooding are posing challenges but we’re working around the clock to repair and restore all areas," the utility said, noting in a separate statement that especially bad conditions in southwest Florida may delay repairs further.

Almost 20% of Florida Power & Light's tracked customers were without electricity early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

29 min ago

Florida contends with ruinous damage from Hurricane Ian

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Amanda Musa

Hurricane Ian's destructive crawl across Florida brought extraordinary flooding and storm surges, prompting the largest emergency response in the state’s history, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told CNN Thursday.

Multiple communities have been wiped out by the storm. In Fort Myers Beach along the state's southwestern coast, some homes have been reduced to nothing but concrete slabs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, calling the damage in parts of the state “indescribable.”

Patronis, who also serves as the state's fire marshal, compared the devastation in the Fort Myers area to the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael, which slammed the Florida Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5 storm.

“Fort Myers Beach … very similar to Mexico Beach with Hurricane Michael. A much older community, older infrastructure built with older building codes. So, the devastation there is very similar to what we're seeing with Hurricane Michael and Bay County,” he said.

When all is said and done, Ian’s storm system will likely have left behind lasting changes in its wake.

Track Ian's path as well as power outages and the storm's impact in Florida here:

Hurricane Ian barrels towards South Carolina after leaving multiple dead and millions without power across Florida | CNN
RELATED

Hurricane Ian barrels towards South Carolina after leaving multiple dead and millions without power across Florida | CNN

56 min ago

North Port in Florida enacts overnight curfew as emergency crews work through 911 call backlog

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

First responders rescue residents who were in need of assistance in North Port on Thursday September 29.
First responders rescue residents who were in need of assistance in North Port on Thursday September 29. (Thomas Bender/Herald-Tribune/USA Today Network)

Officials in North Port, Florida, issued a citywide curfew for residents Thursday night amid flooding from Hurricane Ian. 

Residents are asked to shelter in place from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday ET, the city said in an update.

"There is a strong potential for the water levels throughout the City to continue rising over the days ahead as the rainwater Hurricane Ian dumped to the north of us flows south," the city said.

North Port is in Sarasota County, which was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday.

Fire rescue crews were working through a "backlog of priority calls" Thursday night, the update said, but residents were still encouraged to call 911 with emergencies.

City water service has been restored, but for the next three days residents should still continue to boil water before consuming it, the city said.

2 hr 15 min ago

Here are the latest developments as Hurricane Ian approaches South Carolina

As Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Atlantic and veers toward the South Carolina coast, officials are assessing the destruction wrought in Florida that is being characterized as likely the largest natural disaster in the state's history.

At least 19 people have died in the US due to the storm, which made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. Weakening to a tropical storm as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Ian has since intensified into a Category 1 storm packing nearly 85 mph sustained winds after reaching open waters.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Florida island residents unable to access mainland: Significant breaches to the causeway to Sanibel Island -- an island off the Florida mainland near Cape Coral -- has stranded residents who did not or were not able to evacuate, necessitating contact and rescue by first responders via helicopter. The bridges to nearby Pine Island have failed, and Matlacha, a tiny island also near Cape Coral, is reportedly completely cut off.
  • More than 2 million are without power: While outages in Florida are slowly being repaired, more than 2.2 million customers remain in the dark as of early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us. The southwestern counties of Hardee, Charlotte, Lee and Highlands are among the most heavily damaged, and Volusia and Seminole counties by the Atlantic shore are also reporting substantial power loss.
  • Hazards remain after the storm: Search crews have begun going door-to-door in the hardest-hit parts of the state to perform wellness checks after floodwaters initially sidelined first responders. Residents who stayed during the storm have been urged to beware of power lines that are mixed inside fallen trees and warned of possible electrified standing water.
  • Hundreds, if not more, have required rescue: More than 500 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Teams from Orange County made rescues for people and pets in waist-high water. The US Coast Guard performed 28 rescues in the early morning hours Thursday from Fort Myers to St. Petersburg, an official told CNN, and included both maritime rescues as well as roof rescues.
  • Heavy flooding in central Florida: Areas in and around Orlando face "historic flooding" in parts of the city and high water levels may remain for some time. “Unfortunately the only way the water is going to go down is to recede naturally,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. Kissimmee – 18 miles south of Orlando – saw an unprecedented amount of flooding and one of its hospitals during the storm was surrounded by floodwaters, officials said.
  • South Carolina may be hit during high tide: Forecasts have Ian making landfall midday Friday, potentially at high tide which may exacerbate storm surges. In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET. 

2 hr 14 min ago

Hurricane Ian has strengthened and shifted to the east ahead of South Carolina landfall

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that Ian's maximum winds have increased to nearly 85 mph, according to a special update from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is located about 185 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, with a track that has shifted slightly to the east, the hurricane center said.

Landfall is now expected just west of Myrtle Beach.

Storm surge, high winds and life-threatening flooding are still expected for much of the Carolinas on Friday, the advisory said.

1 hr 47 min ago

"I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone," Fort Myers Beach council member says

From CNN’s Amanda Musa

Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29.
Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29. (Greg Lovett/USA Today Network)

The city of Fort Myers Beach on Florida's southwest coast was leveled by Hurricane Ian, a local politician said late Thursday.

“I made it about two-thirds down the island and I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone,” Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Dan Allers tells CNN’s Don Lemon. “Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete home that is built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone.”

The city, with a population of around 5,600 people, is on Estero Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

Many people struggled to get to higher ground amid the storm surge, Allers said. 

“I've heard stories of people getting in freezers and floating the freezers to another home … and being rescued by higher homes,” Allers said.

Instead of where homes stood, there's only rubble, the council member said. 

“Every home pretty much on the beach is gone,” Allers said. “Some of the homes on the side streets are completely gone, and there's nothing but a hole with water,” he said.

Allers, who evacuated to higher ground during the storm, later discovered that his own home was lost.

"Everything obviously inside was gone," he said, although the structure survived. "We might be able to rebuild," he added.

2 hr 14 min ago

Hurricane Ian could hit South Carolina around high tide Friday, worsening flood dangers, forecasts say

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Hurricane Ian is intensifying as it moves toward the coast of South Carolina and, according to NOAA Tides and Currents, it could hit the state around high tide on Friday.

In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET. 

Hurricane Ian is expected to move onshore near or just after these high tide times, according to forecasts. 

Why this is important: Tidal ranges along the Eastern Seaboard are much larger than they are in the Gulf of Mexico. Ian initially made landfall in Cuba before hitting the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday.

In Charleston and Myrtle Beach, the difference in water levels from high to low tide is around 6 feet. This could be critical because a storm surge of 4-7 feet on top of high tide will exacerbate the flooding in low-lying areas.

1 hr 9 min ago

"We know what's coming." Gov. McMaster warns South Carolinians to prepare for Ian's arrival on Friday

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about the likely impact of Hurricane Ian on South Carolina on Sept. 28.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about the likely impact of Hurricane Ian on South Carolina on Sept. 28. (Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS/Getty Images)

Gov. Henry McMaster told residents of South Carolina to pay attention to the warnings for Hurricane Ian's track ahead of the system making landfall Friday morning. 

“We know what’s coming,” McMaster said at a news conference Thursday. “There’s a little bit of wiggle room in exactly how strong the rains and how strong the wind will be, but the biggest variable is human reaction. It’s people failing to take the necessary precautions. That’s the real danger that we have, is human error.” 

McMaster said that residents should prep for the storm before it arrives.

“Doesn’t make much difference whether this comes in at Hurricane strength or below at storm strength or somewhere on the line, cause it’s going to be blowing strong winds and it’s going to be all over the state at different levels, as you can see if you go look at those maps,” he said. 