Florida braces for Hurricane Ian

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:31 a.m. ET, September 27, 2022
14 Posts
1 min ago

Hundreds of Chicago-based energy workers will help with power restoration efforts after Ian 

From CNN's Michelle Watson and Kara Devlin

Chicago-based energy company ComEd is sending hundreds of workers to Georgia and Florida to help with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian's landfall.

"At the request of Georgia Power and Tampa Electric, ComEd is sending 100 ComEd employees and 150 contractors, plus support staff, totaling more than 250 employees, to assist in restoration efforts following expected outages from Hurricane Ian in Georgia and Florida," ComEd said in news release sent to CNN affiliate WBBM.

Crews began leaving Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Tuesday morning in western Cuba, where more than 38,000 people had evacuated to get out of harm's way, CNN previously reported. 

CNN meteorologists predict that at least 8 million people are under a hurricane warning in western and central Florida, meaning they are subject to hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater.

6 min ago

Florida governor explains how Hurricane Ian could be different than 2004's Hurricane Charley

(Florida Governor's Office)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a cautious reminder to Floridians, saying residents should not think Hurricane Ian could be like Hurricane Charley, which slammed the coast in 2004 — Charley was a lot smaller, he said.

"This is a much different storm. Charley was a lot smaller, it was powerful, it was a Category 4. Most of the damage from Charley was from wind and wind destruction. What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential. And so if you're looking at those places in Fort Myers, Charlotte County, Sarasota — the storm surge that you're going to see generated from this is going to far eclipse what we saw [during Charley,]" DeSantis explained at a Tuesday press briefing.

DeSantis acknowledge that there is a possibility that Ian's track may end up being similar to Charley's.

"I know there's folks in southwest Florida who remember Hurricane Charley was projected to make a direct impact into Tampa Bay, and then it turned and went into southwest Florida. I would just say the track may end up doing something similar, but this is a much different storm."

Given the circumstances, he urged that residents in Ian's projected path at the moment should heed the evacuation orders in their area.

"What those evacuation orders are doing is identifying people that live in areas that are vulnerable to major storm surge. And that storm surge can be life-threatening. There's certain things we can protect against in terms of the wind and the structures, and we've got great building codes. But when you have five to 10 feet of storm surge, that's not something that you want to be a part of," he said.

29 min ago

Flooding and significant loss of power expected in Hernando County starting Wednesday, officials say

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Hernando County, which is located north of Tampa, is expecting the arrival of tropical-force winds from Hurricane Ian starting at noon on Wednesday, according to officials. Sustained winds, increasing up to hurricane-level winds, are anticipated for the next two days.

According to Hernando County administrator Jeff Rogers, the county will see a storm surge between 8-10 feet, depending on where Ian makes landfall, particularly impacting roadways and ground-level houses in coastal communities.

Rogers warned that the county will have a significant amount of rainfall — of up to over 14 inches — which will be “more than any significant storm event” recently experienced. Anywhere that has seen flooding previously will likely have flooding again, he said. 

“Those flooding concerns will occur again in the next 48 hours, and they'll most likely be worse than they were before,” Rogers said. “Throughout the community, anybody that lives in manufactured homes or in RV communities, we strongly urge you to consider whether or not your manufactured homes can withstand the increased amount of winds for a long duration.”

Rogers said Hernando County is also expecting significant loss of power starting late Wednesday night into Thursday, as the amount of rainfall will cause downed trees. He asked residents to be prepared for a loss of power for three to five days starting on Thursday and Friday.

30 min ago

More than 1 million Cubans are experiencing hurricane-force winds

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early this morning as a major hurricane — a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds.

The last major hurricane [Category 3 or greater] to strike Cuba was Hurricane Irma in 2017. But specifically in western Cuba, Hurricane Gustav in 2008 was the last major hurricane to make landfall. 

More than 1 million people reside in the three Cuban provinces that have experienced hurricane-force winds — Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa.

An additional 3 million people are experiencing tropical-storm-force winds in the three provinces under a tropical storm warning — La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas.

35 min ago

Here's a snapshot of the scale of Hurricane Ian's expected impact on Florida

From CNN's Brandon Miller

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Steve Newberne, left, and Richard Latronita board up Gigi's restaurant in preparation for Hurricane Ian on Monday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian's menacing approach here is what you should know about the forecast and potential impact on the state.

On rainfall: Ian is expected to dump at least 2 to 3 months’ worth of rainfall by Friday. Totals are expected to be 12 to 16 inches with maximums up to 24” in Tampa and West Central Florida. The average month of September brings about 6 inches of rain.

On people: More than 8 million people reside in the Hurricane Warning zone in West and Central Florida, meaning they are subject to hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater

Nearly 7 million people reside along the coast between Fort Myers and Clearwater, including all of Tampa Bay area are also under a storm surge warning, indicating a life-threatening storm surge of 5 to 10 feet is possible

On storm surge: Even the low range of storm surge currently forecast for Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater would represent the highest water levels ever recorded. It could double their highest. 5 to 10 feet is the expected surge in Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. The highest sea levels ever recorded reached around 4 feet high in Hurricane Elena in 1985 and the March 1993 “Storm of the Century.” 

On rapid intensification: Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification has continued on Tuesday. Ian was a 45 mph tropical storm on Sunday afternoon, but is currently a 125 mph Category 3 major hurricane. Rapid intensification is considered an increase of at least 35 mph in 24 hours, Ian has far exceeded that, increasing by at least 55 mph in a 24 hour period between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Some history: The last major hurricane to make landfall in the US was Hurricane Ida (Category 4) in 2021 in Louisiana. The last major hurricane to make landfall in Florida was Hurricane Michael in 2018 (Category 5).

37 min ago

How to prepare for a hurricane

From CNN's Doug Criss and Christina Maxouris

If you are in the path of Hurricane Ian, there are many steps you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property.

Here’s a checklist to help you get started, with tips from the American Red CrossFederal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Hurricane Center.

What to do as the storm approaches:

  • Stay inside
  • Protect windows and doors with permanent storm shutters or plywood
  • Keep local radio, NOAA radio or TV stations on for new information
  • Download the Red Cross emergency app (for iPhone, Android)
  • Keep a hurricane lamp Make sure all pets have identification tags
  • Store all lawn furniture, trash cans, toys and gardening tools inside to prevent them from getting blown away
  • Find local emergency shelters
  • Fill plastic bottles with drinking water
  • Fill bathtubs with water
  • Fill your car’s gas tank
  • Unplug all small devices and turn off propane tanks
  • Buy a fire extinguisher Have a to-go pack ready and learn evacuation routes in your area

What to have on hand as a storm approaches:

  • First aid kit and instructions
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Flashlights
  • Extra batteries
  • Sleeping bags and blankets
  • Cooking and eating utensils
  • Week-long supply of prescription medicines
  • Paper plates, cups, and towels
  • Non-perishable/canned foods
  • Jumper cables
  • Maps
  • Roadside emergency kit
  • GPS
  • Cell phones and chargers
  • Cash
  • Toilet paper
  • Disinfectant
  • Plastic bucket with tight lid
  • Plastic garbage bags
  • Household bleach
  • Feminine supplies
  • Soap
  • Wet wipes
  • Rain gear
  • Sturdy shoes

Read the checklist in full by downloading this PDF, which contains links with more details.

1 hr 15 min ago

Mandatory evacuation orders put in place for some parts of Lee County in Florida

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

Lee County officials in southwest Florida are implementing a mandatory evacuation order for residents living in zone A and parts of zone B of the county, officials said Tuesday. 

The county is currently under a hurricane watch, tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning, according to a Facebook post from Monday night.  

"The evacuation this morning is a mandatory evacuation order, and that is as mandatory as can be," Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais said in a news conference Tuesday. "We will not be going house to house enforcing people to leave, but we are stressing the importance of people getting out of harm's way." 

Zone A is generally surrounded by low-lying areas that tend to flood, Desjarlais said. Residents living in mobile and manufactured homes are also encouraged to leave, he added.  

Government offices are closed Tuesday and won't reopen until Thursday, according to the county's website. All toll sites on Lee County are suspended "until further notice," the county added.  

The county's school district and its offices, which serves nearly 100,000 students, are also closed Tuesday and Wednesday. School officials said they'd reevaluate when to reopen by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

There are 10 pet-friendly emergency shelters opening throughout the county at 9 a.m. ET, Desjarlais said. Residents looking for shelter information, zone information, as well as Ian's whereabouts, can check the county's website and Facebook.  

County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, also present at the news conference, stressed the uncertainty of the storm at this time.  

"I just want to get a point across that we are going to feel this storm – how badly is still undetermined," Marceno said. "Understand and we stress the fact that once the winds hit a sustained 45 miles per hour, law enforcement, emergency personnel, are not going to respond. So, God forbid someone does need 911 and they dial, a law enforcement officer is not going to respond until it's safe to."

Lee County is roughly 132 miles west of West Palm Beach, Florida.   

1 hr 39 min ago

More than 38,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Hurricane Ian

From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann in Havana

About 38,000 people had been evacuated from homes in the Pinar del Rio province in Cuba as of Monday night, according to state news channel TelePinar.

Most people had gone to stay with friends and family, and 55 shelters have been set up in the province, it said.  

1 hr 19 min ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocate practice sessions to Miami to brace for Hurricane Ian

From CNN's George Ramsay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit on the sidelines during a preseason game in August 27.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit on the sidelines during a preseason game in August 27. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relocating their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Starting Wednesday, the Bucs are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There have currently not been any changes to the game, which is scheduled to take place at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Dolphins have a game at Cincinnati on Thursday, meaning their training facilities are available to use from Wednesday.

Remember: Early Tuesday morning, Ian made landfall in western Cuba as a Category 3 storm. It quickly strengthened on Monday and will likely continue gaining in intensity as it moves over Cuba on Tuesday morning, forecasters say. While the hurricane's exact path remains uncertain, projections show that Florida's Tampa area could get its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921.