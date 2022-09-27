(Florida Governor's Office)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a cautious reminder to Floridians, saying residents should not think Hurricane Ian could be like Hurricane Charley, which slammed the coast in 2004 — Charley was a lot smaller, he said.

"This is a much different storm. Charley was a lot smaller, it was powerful, it was a Category 4. Most of the damage from Charley was from wind and wind destruction. What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential. And so if you're looking at those places in Fort Myers, Charlotte County, Sarasota — the storm surge that you're going to see generated from this is going to far eclipse what we saw [during Charley,]" DeSantis explained at a Tuesday press briefing.

DeSantis acknowledge that there is a possibility that Ian's track may end up being similar to Charley's.

"I know there's folks in southwest Florida who remember Hurricane Charley was projected to make a direct impact into Tampa Bay, and then it turned and went into southwest Florida. I would just say the track may end up doing something similar, but this is a much different storm."

Given the circumstances, he urged that residents in Ian's projected path at the moment should heed the evacuation orders in their area.

"What those evacuation orders are doing is identifying people that live in areas that are vulnerable to major storm surge. And that storm surge can be life-threatening. There's certain things we can protect against in terms of the wind and the structures, and we've got great building codes. But when you have five to 10 feet of storm surge, that's not something that you want to be a part of," he said.