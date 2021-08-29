US
Live Updates

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

By Fernando Alfonso III, Mike Hayes, Judson Jones, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Jack Guy and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 5:40 a.m. ET, August 30, 2021
17 min ago

Ida weakens to a tropical storm with life-threatening flash flooding continuing Monday

From CNN's Michael Guy

Ida has weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph.

The primary hazard throughout Monday will be life-threatening flash flooding, but dangerous storm surges, damaging winds and tornadoes continue to be threats. 

The storm surge warning has been discontinued from Morgan City to Grand Isle, Louisiana. The hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued west of Grand Isle, Louisiana. 

All remaining areas under a hurricane warning have been replaced with a tropical storm warning and stretch from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River. 

This includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and the New Orleans metro.

1 hr 5 min ago

Tennessee Emergency Management asks residents to prepare for Hurricane Ida impacts

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) on Sunday advised residents across the state to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida’s remnants may reach the west and middle portions of Tennessee on Monday evening through Tuesday with heavy rain and flash flooding possible over the same areas as last weekend’s flood emergency. The SEOC is monitoring the situation and preparing if response operations are needed,” TEMA said in a news release.

TEMA asked for residents to prepare now before Ida arrives.

PREPARE NOW

Prepare now before Hurricane Ida impacts Tennessee:

  • Know the flooding risk for your area.
  • Have a plan in place if Flash Flood warnings are issued and you need to evacuate.
  • Have multiple ways to receive weather information and updates.
  • Download the ReadyTN app, or any app providing weather updates to your smartphone.
  • NOAA weather radios can provide alerts and warnings for your area and can operate on batteries.

 

1 hr 52 min ago

New Orleans residents may experience difficulties reaching 911

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The New Orleans 911 service is currently experiencing technical difficulties, according to the Emergency Communications Center for the City of New Orleans.

“If you find yourself in an emergency, please go to your nearest fire station or approach your nearest officer. We will update you once this issue has been resolved,” the center said early Monday in a tweet.

New Orleans has lost power after Hurricane Ida slammed the area.

“This is the time to continue to remain in your safe places. It isn’t a time to venture out!! We will get through this together!” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a tweet.

2 hr ago

Power outages extend to Mississippi

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Significant power outages continue in Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida -- while in neighboring Mississippi, 71,894 customers are in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US.

Overall, there are 1,082,955 customers in both states without power.

3 hr 46 min ago

Phone lines down at Emergency Operations Center in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana

From CNN's Alta Spells and Paul Murphy

The phone lines at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in St. Charles Parish are currently down due to Hurricane Ida, according to an alert sent to parish residents and posted on the St. Charles Parish Facebook account.

"Our normal EOC phone lines are down due to Hurricane Ida. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. If you need to report something to the EOC or Public Works please email help@stcharlesgov.net," the the alert said.

In an earlier parish Facebook post, residents were cautioned to stay inside their homes.

"While the most significant impacts of Hurricane Ida have passed, all residents are advised to remain in their homes while we assess damages and clear roads," the post said.

"We are working in conjunction with St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire Services to clear roads from dangerous downed power lines, trees and damaged infrastructure such as water lines, gas lines and sewerage systems."

3 hr 53 min ago

American and United cancel outbound flights from Jackson, Mississippi international airport

From CNN’s Keith Allen

American Airlines and United Airlines have canceled outbound flights from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Monday, the facility announced via Twitter.

American expects to resume departing flights on Tuesday, the airport added.

4 hr 8 min ago

Dozens of patients to be moved after Louisiana health centers damaged

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Roof and water leaks at some Ochsner Health System facilities in Louisiana mean dozens of patients will have to be relocated, officials said.

Ochsner Health Chief Operating Officer Mike Hulefeld said all 21 patients in St. Anne Hospital in Raceland would be removed, as well as 45 patients at the Chabert Medical Center in Houma.  

 “We will have to move some patients sometime early tomorrow morning, late tonight or early tomorrow morning, probably 3, 4 or 5 o’clock tomorrow morning,” Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said.

With the ongoing power outage in New Orleans, the Ochsner Medical Center on Jefferson Highway is now using well water, Thomas added.

4 hr 30 min ago

"I've never seen water like this in my life," Jean Lafitte mayor says

From CNN’s Paul Murphy and Keith Allen

The Louisiana town of Jean Lafitte has been "totally devastated" by Hurricane Ida, with rescuers unable to reach hundreds of stranded residents after a vehicle wiped out a bridge, Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told CNN.

“We have a bunch of people trapped that we can’t get to, one being the wind, we can’t put boats in the water, it’s just too rough, it would be life-threatening for the person operating the boat at this time. We tried to do high water trucks, we can’t get through the water,” Kerner said.

Kerner said the majority of the community of 1,500 people, on Bayou Barataria in Jefferson Parish, about 30 miles south of New Orleans, had been evacuated. But "we have about 300 people, 200 people still there," he added.

"We’ve suffered flooding before. We suffered storms before. But I’ve never seen water like this in my life. It just hit us in the worst way possible and it was such a massive storm that it just totally devastated us,” Kerner said.
1 hr 59 min ago

More than 1 million customers are without power in Louisiana

From CNN's Joe Sutton 

A nearly deserted Canal Street is seen in New Orleans, on Sunday, August 29.
More than 1 million customers in Louisiana are without power, according to monitoring site PowerOutage.US.

As of 12:47 a.m. ET, power outages had hit 1,006,861 customers in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In neighboring Mississippi, 48,515 customers are without power.