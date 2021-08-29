Ida has weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph.

The primary hazard throughout Monday will be life-threatening flash flooding, but dangerous storm surges, damaging winds and tornadoes continue to be threats.

The storm surge warning has been discontinued from Morgan City to Grand Isle, Louisiana. The hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued west of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

All remaining areas under a hurricane warning have been replaced with a tropical storm warning and stretch from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River.

This includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and the New Orleans metro.