St. John the Baptist Parish is being inundated with 911 calls for rescues because of flooding
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
St. John the Baptist Parish is being inundated with 911 calls for rescues because of flooding from Hurricane Ida, parish communications director Baileigh Helm told CNN.
Helm says that first responders are still unable to go out and respond to rescue calls because weather conditions remain poor.
6 min ago
Nearly 1 million customers are without power as Ida keeps moving inland
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
As Hurricane Ida continues to slowly move across Louisiana, numerous customers are without power this evening in two states.
There are now 968,521 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi without power, according to PowerOutage.US. The vast majority of them are in Louisiana:
Louisiana — 941,121 customers
Mississippi — 27,400 customers
Power outages are expected to continue increasing as the storm moves inland.
15 min ago
1st death from Ida reported in Louisiana
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
The first death has been reported from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a death from a fallen tree.
“APSO reports first death related to Hurricane Ida. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. deputies received reports of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville. Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim is now deceased,” The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a post on their Facebook page.
21 min ago
Ida is now a Category 2 storm — meaning it's no longer major hurricane
From CNN's Michael Guy
Just over nine hours after landfall, Hurricane Ida is no longer a major hurricane.
Sustained winds are currently at 110 mph which is a Category 2 storm. Hurricane conditions are spreading further inland, and catastrophic storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding continue across portions of southeastern Louisiana.
Ida is still producing dangerous wind gusts across Louisiana, including New Orleans.
New Orleans International Airport just reported a wind gust of 90 mph. Another wind gust of 99 mph was recorded northeast of Raceland, Louisiana in the past hour.
37 min ago
Parts of Louisiana's Lafourche Parish are without water after a main line break
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The president of Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, Archie Chaisson III, said in a news conference that parts of the parish will be without water, "for some part of the forseeable future," after a water main line break.
Chaisson also said that he hoped that in the coming hours, the wind and rain would die down enough that they would start being able to get to people that may be in need of rescue.
Rescues, he said, would remain their first priority.
In the coming days, Chaisson said they would first focus on getting roads cleared. The Parish would also be assessing their pump stations "at first light."
35 min ago
Louisiana governor says they will deploy search-and-rescue teams as soon as conditions allow
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN Sunday night that Hurricane Ida is lashing his state and will continue to cause damage through the night.
"It's tough all over southeast Louisiana," he said, adding "This is a very devastating storm."
Edwards said that he's aware of calls for help — especially in Jefferson Parish where a mandatory evacuation was issued Thursday — but conditions will not allow for emergency crews to respond yet.
"At the height of a hurricane you can't get first responders out because it's just simply too dangerous. The wind speeds don't allow for that," he explained. "Just as soon as we can, we will be engaged in very robust search and rescue operations."
There are 21 urban search and rescue teams from about 15 states ready to search when the storm calms, Edwards said.
But he warned that the storm is far from over, noting that it hasn't reach I-10 yet and the expected wind and rain, which could be 20 to 24 inches in those areas, is likely to cause further damage in the state.
"Nobody is out of the woods in southeast Louisiana yet. We'll be dealing with this until sometime after midnight," Edwards said, adding that the full extent of damage won't be known until the sun comes up.
45 min ago
New Orleans' power outage triggered by "load imbalance," energy provider says
From CNN’s Keith Allen
In an updated tweet Sunday night, energy provider Entergy says the power outage currently impacting all of Orleans Parish — including the City of New Orleans — was caused by “a load imbalance to the company’s transmission and generation.”
“We’re making every effort to learn more and rectify,” Entergy says.
59 min ago
Every road in Lafourche Parish is impassable, sheriff says
From CNN’s Keith Allen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said every road in the parish is impassable at this hour, and agencies are unable to respond to calls for service at this time.
Webre joined CNN Sunday night after video emerged of Hurricane Ida pummeling the roof of a nearby hospital.
The Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, Louisiana, is stable after a portion of the facility’s roof was ripped off as Ida came ashore earlier in the day, Webre said.
There are still about ten patients in the hospital, the administrator and staff are still able to continue to care for those patients, and they were able to safely relocate to a lower floor, Webre said.
Two of the three hospitals in Lafourche Parish sustained damage in Sunday’s epic storm, the sheriff added.
The county was also forced to relocate their emergency operations center to a different building after their first building’s roof began to leak earlier in the day on Sunday, Webre told CNN.
1 hr 3 min ago
New Orleans residents urged to limit water use as city-wide power outage hits sewer pumping stations
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans says the Parish-wide power outage is affecting its ability to operate its sewer pumping stations.
"Currently there is no backup power to operate any of those that were impacted," the Board said in a statement to CNN. "We are assessing how many of the 84 stations are impacted but the number may be very significant."
New Orleans residents need to begin limiting water usage at home, "in order to prevent sewage backups.
The board said they have obtained backup power for some of the stations, but they can only mobilize them, "when it is safe to traverse the city."
Currently, the Board said they are mustering all of their self-generated power sources to continue operating their stormwater draining, and drinking water pumping, operations.
"Although we have lost all Entergy power, our teams are working quickly and decisively to make up for this with our self-generated power sources," the statement said. "The Entergy loss of power is a significant loss of power for our 60 hz pumps and the 25 hz pumps we power through the frequency changers, but we are using our self-generated sources of power to drain stormwater and pump drinking water into the city."