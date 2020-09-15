Louisiana prepares to help neighboring states as Hurricane Sally creeps closer to landfall

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state is transitioning to help its eastern neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama, conceding the "good news" that Hurricane Sally is tracking east of projections that put his state in the storm's bull's eye some 48 hours ago.

Ten to 20 inches of rain are expected along the Gulf Coast, with isolated higher totals of 30 inches possible from western Florida to southeastern Mississippi coast, CNN reports.

Edwards said he spoke with the governors of Mississippi and Alabama and told them his state stands ready to assist, adding that some rescue assets from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Louisiana have already been redirected to Anniston, Alabama.

"The primary concern that we have right now is flooding in low-lying areas in the extreme southeast Louisiana because of storm surge," Edwards said during a briefing.

Louisiana continues to recover weeks after Hurricane Laura ravaged parts of the state, where some parishes are still without power and some residents remain homeless, the governor said.

As for Hurricane Sally, "All in all, we'll take the storm as she is, rather than one that was forecasted couple of days ago," he said.