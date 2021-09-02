NOW: Biden speaks on Ida response

President Biden thanked first responders who worked overnight to rescue people trapped in floodwaters in remarks today on his administration's response to Ida.
"We want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the first responders and everyone working through the night well into the morning to save lives and get power back," Biden said, speaking from the White House.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said, is ready to provide federal assistance.
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, submerging some neighborhoods and causing widespread devastation. Some one million people are still without power in the Gulf coast and gas station outages are mounting in Louisiana’s two biggest cities.
Remnants of the storm unleashed dangerous flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast Wednesday night, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
16 min ago
Port of New Orleans continues to clear waterways following Ida, Coast Guard says
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Some “key areas” along the Mississippi River and in the Port of New Orleans remain closed following Hurricane Ida, the US Coast Guard said Thursday.
“We continue to work closely with the State of Louisiana and our maritime industry partners to reconstitute our ports,” Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans, said in a statement, adding that there “is a massive recovery effort” going on.
The Coast Guard is working to identify “grounded and submerged vessels along banks of the Lower Mississippi River,” the statement says. Mariners are requested to immediately report any hazards to navigation.
22 min ago
4 deaths reported in a flooded apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey
From CNN’s Lauren del Valle
Four residents drowned in an apartment complex on the Elizabeth River in Elizabeth, New Jersey, overnight Wednesday, according to Mayor Chris Bollwage.
Authorities are not yet naming the deceased, but identified them as a male and female in their 70s and a male and female in their 30s.
CNN reported Wednesday night that one person was killed in Passaic, New Jersey, which brings the New Jersey death total to five.
In other parts of the East Coast, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed 9 deaths and an additional death in Maryland is being preliminary referenced as a storm related death, though the autopsy is pending. The death toll after the flooding now stands at at least 15.
The Elizabeth residents lived in garden level apartments at the rear of the building next to the river, which rose more than eight feet at its height late Wednesday, the mayor said.
The relationships of the deceased is unclear, the mayor said, but the deaths occurred in more than one apartment unit.
The entire complex has been deemed uninhabitable by authorities, displacing about 600 people from their homes, Bollwage said.
The apartment complex is directly across the street from a local fire department headquarters, but rescue efforts were not able to commence for some time due to the swells that also impacted the fire department facility with about four feet of water.
20 min ago
More than 100 people rescued in Philadelphia
From CNN's Laura Ly
At least 100 people have been rescued from floodwaters in Philadelphia so far as water rescues continue, Adam Thiel, Philadelphia Fire commissioner and director of the Office of Emergency Management, said Thursday.
Philadelphia experienced extreme flooding and damage due to the remnants of former Hurricane Ida, but there have not been any reported casualties due to the storm, Thiel said. However, he noted that first-responders and rescue teams are still working and that their storm response is still “very much an active incident.”
Thiel added that the flooding that the city experienced Wednesday night into Thursday morning was “historic” and reached levels “not seen in more than 100 years.” The city has been conducting water rescues for the past 15 hours and is expected to continue for at least another 10 to 12 hours, he said.
“This is going to be a long cleanup and recovery process,” Thiel said.
He also added that there were several minor building collapses throughout the city overnight, but said this is not uncommon for Philadelphia after a big rainstorm.
All city offices are closed to the public Thursday due to the ongoing flood hazard, Mayor Jim Kenney said, noting that the city will only be providing “essential services” for the day.
“Extreme weather events like Ida are not isolated incidents,” Kenney said. The mayor added that city officials will continue to take steps to protect Philadelphia “for the climate of the future.”
While two schools in Philadelphia experienced power outages and are closed Thursday, the majority of schools are open. Decisions on early dismissal for students are still being considered, Schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite said, calling it “an evolving situation.”
32 min ago
We knew flooding was coming — but we didn't know it would be to this extent
"Did we know bad flooding was coming? Yes absolutely. Did we think NYC would literally be UNDERWATER? No, I don’t think so — at least not to THIS extent," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, who covered the storm all night long.
It wasn't all about the total amount of rain. It was the amount of rainfall within such a small time frame which made the situation that much worse. Ida unleashed a 1 in 500-year rainfall event in just a few hours.
In three hours, 5.2 inches fell from the skies. In one hour, Central Park recorded its wettest hour on record with 3.15 inches from 8:51 to 9:51 p.m. ET. These weather records have been kept in Central Park since 1889.
You may remember that this record was just set less than two weeks ago, the evening of the "We Love NYC" concert, when almost 2 inches fell in one hour.
When you have this much rainfall, places are going to flood in that short amount of time.
Mayor of New York town says "hundreds" of people had to be rescued from flooding
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The mayor of Mamaroneck, New York, said that "hundreds" of rescues have taken place in his community because of dangerous flooding.
Mayor Tom Murphy said search-and-rescue efforts are focused in one low-lying neighborhood at the confluence of two rivers. The Westchester County town, a suburb of New York City, has a population of about 30,000.
He said "scores" of people still need to be rescued, and advised residents to stay off the roads. He's "hopeful" that Gov. Kathy Hochul will send the National Guard to assist.
"Some areas we couldn't get the equipment in to get people out of the second floor of their homes, because the first floor was inundated," Murphy said.
"There are parts of the village that never ever saw flooding, people never got water in their basements before, but their basement filled up last night. It was a very precarious evening," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
Murphy said his town was supposed to get an Army Corps of Engineers plan "for at least 10 years now."
"The plan was developed and it was going to be implemented, but it got killed in the last administration in Washington. So I'm hoping that we could revive that plan under the Biden administration and really get some relief for our residents. You know, many of our residents have suffered through this for years, and they have kind of a PTSD every time they get intense rain ... I don't blame them. A lot of people lost everything they have," Murphy said.
1 hr 3 min ago
NJ and NY leaders express urgency to address infrastructure after historic, deadly flooding
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The governors of New York and New Jersey said improvements in infrastructure are needed after areas of the states experienced widespread, deadly flooding that upended transit systems.
“As it relates to our infrastructure, our resiliency, our whole mindset, the playbook that we use, we’ve got to leap forward and get out of ahead of this. Any infrastructure money we get, I bet you a lot of it will be put into resilient infrastructure, because that is what you need when you're the most densely populated state in the nation … I think any amount of investment we could make in the years ahead in resilient infrastructure will be investment that will help us,” he said.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there need to be investments in infrastructure so the city and surrounding areas are better equipped to handle flooding.
“This is the first time we've had a flash-flood event on this proportion in the city of New York and in the outlying areas. We haven’t experienced this before but we should expect it next time, and that means we have to continue investments in infrastructure, working in partnership with our federal government,” she said.
“I don’t want this to happen again,” she added.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer also underscored the need for “resilient infrastructure.”
“Global warming is upon us, and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it,” the Senate majority leader said, calling for Congress to pass both the infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills.
“The second deals with climate change and will reduce the amount of carbon we put into the atmosphere by 50% by 2030. The first bill deals with infrastructure, and built into that infrastructure is something they have started fostering with [Superstorm] Sandy — that we don't just build infrastructure, but we built resilient infrastructure, so when these floods or fires or anything else occurs, they are much more resistant,” he said.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said more people will die if improvements in infrastructure are not addressed to combat climate change.
“Queens needs to see much more infrastructure investment. We cannot wait until tomorrow. We need it today. These lives could have been saved if we had investment that we sorely needed a long time ago,” he said.
“If we do not address climate change, we will continue to lose lives” across the borough and state, Richards added.
CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this post.
1 hr 16 min ago
New Jersey governor sending major disaster declaration to FEMA
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited the tornado-damaged Mullica Hill neighborhood in Harrison Township on Thursday morning where he also spoke to media.
Strong winds could be heard while Murphy looked at homes, some of which sustained extreme damage as a result of a tornadoes brought on by Tropical Storm Ida.
"An extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey, there's no other way to put it," said Murphy. "Look on either side of us right now and the impact of these tornadoes that touched down in this county."
Murphy also said he will send in a major disaster declaration request to FEMA on Thursday
"I will speak shortly with the President and reiterate that and thank him for his support and help," said Murphy. "And that will be a gamechanger, is that is accorded, in terms of our ability to get individuals, families, businesses, and our infrastructures, and the clean-up back to where it should be."
Murphy mentioned that there were fatalities, not in Mullica Hill, but in the central and northern parts of the state. He didn't provide any details on the deaths.
The state will provide information about resources for residents that have been affected by the storm, and the aid will be from a combination of state, federal, and third party agencies like the Red Cross, Murphy said.
"We're with you," said Murphy. "This won't be overnight by the way, this is going to be a longer road than any of us would like but we will not relent and we will stay with it every step of the way."
1 hr 28 min ago
At least 11 dead along the East Coast following storm's flooding
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
There have been at least 11 deaths in Maryland, New York and New Jersey in the wake of storm flooding.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed 9 deaths.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy cited multiple fatalities, without specifying numbers, however CNN has already reported 1 death on record from local authorities
An additional death in Maryland is being preliminary referenced as a storm related death, though the autopsy is pending.