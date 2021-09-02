NOW: Biden speaks on Ida response

(Pool)

President Biden thanked first responders who worked overnight to rescue people trapped in floodwaters in remarks today on his administration's response to Ida.

"We want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the first responders and everyone working through the night well into the morning to save lives and get power back," Biden said, speaking from the White House.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said, is ready to provide federal assistance.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, submerging some neighborhoods and causing widespread devastation. Some one million people are still without power in the Gulf coast and gas station outages are mounting in Louisiana’s two biggest cities.

Remnants of the storm unleashed dangerous flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast Wednesday night, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.