2-year-old child among storm-related deaths in New York City

A 2-year-old toddler is one of at least seven people killed after heavy rainfall in New York City, according to police.

The victims include a 48-year-old woman, who was found by New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in her home in the Grand Central Parkway area of Queens, after she called 911 because of flooding conditions. The woman was taken to Forest Hills Hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

Two additional victims in Queens were found by officers Wednesday night around 183rd Street, NYPD said. A 45-year-old woman was taken to Queens General Hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and the 2-year-old male child were all pronounced dead at the scene of their 64th Street residence after NYPD officers responding to a 911 call of flooding arrived to find them unconscious and unresponsive.

In Brooklyn, police officers found a 66-year-old man in his home on Ridgewood Avenue, Wednesday night when they were responding to a 911 call reporting flooding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the victims were located between 10 p.m. ET and midnight on Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

In Passaic, New Jersey, Mayor Hector Lora told CNN's Don Lemon that the body of an elderly man in his 70s was retrieved from flood waters after the vehicle he was riding in was overtaken by water and firefighters were swept under the vehicle making it nearly "impossible" for them to reach him.