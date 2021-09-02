US
Massive flooding across Northeast

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Joshua Berlinger, Amy Woodyatt, Aditi Sangal, Adam Renton and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 2:07 p.m. ET, September 2, 2021
73 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago

"We need help now": New Orleans mom of four calls for assistance from Biden and FEMA

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

A single mother in New Orleans made an impassioned plea to federal officials to help residents who are dealing with the repercussions of Hurricane Ida without gas and power.

"We're in the heat. We ain't got no lights. It's been like almost five days. I got to sleep in the car. My kids sare hot. We're hungry," Myra Castro said.

She told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus that she's been waiting in line for two hours to get gas.

"Where's FEMA? Where's the Red Cross? We need help now. Can y'all help us? We about to die. We got children in here. I'm a single mom and I'm doing it by myself. It's hard out here. Can they help us? Where's the President? Can he come help us?" Castro told CNN.

"Can't y'all help us? Somebody," said the mother of four, clearly frustrated.

She said she and her kids are sleeping in their car because it's too dark outside and she's worried someone will rob them.

President Biden is expected to visit New Orleans on Friday to survey damage.

Watch:

16 min ago

Queens resident says her home was flooded: "I've lost everything in here"

Amrita Bhagwandin and Sahadeo Bhagwandin's home in Queens, New York, flooded during last night's historic rainfall in the Northeast.

"It’s terrifying. It’s terrifying to see what happens here when the water comes in. If you’re not in the right place, you’re a goner," Sahadeo told CNN’s Evan McMorris-Santoro.

Amrita was at a loss for words.

"I can’t think anymore about how I feel at this point because of the chaos outside, my neighbors, there’s loss of life. I’ve lost everything in here and mostly the lives out there… we need some support…this is too much for us. There is no end in sight," she told McMorris-Santoro.

Amrita wants the governor to assess the situation and compensate her to move out of her home. She said millions have been spent to fix the streets and nothing has worked.

17 min ago

Louisiana energy company restores power to at least 10 hospitals

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Entergy Louisiana has restored power to at least 10 hospitals in the southeast portion of the state, according to a statement from the company.

On Thursday, Entergy said crews have restored power to hospitals that include “Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Medical School, VA Hospital, UMC, Ochsner Main Campus, East Jefferson, Lady of the Sea, Ochsner O’Neal Lane, Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge General Mid City.”

Wastewater infrastructure is also a priority for the area, the company said. Several sewer treatment plants had their power restored through repairs of generators.

Entergy has assessed about “58% of the impacted infrastructure in Louisiana,” the statement said, noting that the region has a unique landscape with land, water and marsh.

So far 167,000 customers have had their power restored since Hurricane Ida slammed into the region Sunday.

The energy company said this storm impacted nearly 950,000 Entergy customers, which is second only to Hurricane Katrina which knocked out power for 1.1 million.

36 min ago

Some homes are three-quarters under water in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, mayor says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

The mayor of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, said homes near the Schuylkill River are mostly under water due to flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"Some homes are three-quarters, if not more, under water. It is unlike anything that I have ever seen," according to Mayor Mark Barbee, who said he has lived in the borough for more than a decade.

Bridgeport is located along the Schuylkill River northwest of Philadelphia and is home to about 4,600 residents, according to its website.

The Schuylkill River rose 2 feet above a major flood stage and was recorded at 15.88 feet at 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning. That is almost 2 feet above the major flood stage, which is 14 feet. The river rose 12 feet between 4 p.m. ET and midnight on Wednesday.

At least 50 residents in Bridgeport have been rescued from floodwaters, Borough Manager Keith Truman told CNN earlier.

Barbee told CNN's Ana Cabrera that there is not a definitive report on injuries yet, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

"It's all hands on deck to do the work," he said. "... We're working with maybe 10 to 20 employees on the clock as well as volunteers. So it's a very grassroots effort, but it's been relatively successful and really brought us together."

1 hr 1 min ago

Water rescues in Pennsylvania estimated to be in the "thousands" as over 370 roads remain closed statewide

From CNN's Laura Ly

Officials are still compiling numbers of water rescues conducted across Pennsylvania due to flooding, but Randy Padfield, the state's emergency management agency director, said Thursday that he estimated the number to be in the “thousands.”

Padfield added that officials in Montgomery County alone responded to at least 500 calls for water rescues. He said that the state has heard reports of a small number of deaths due to the storm, but noted that state officials have not yet confirmed this.

Padfield also said that in Bucks County, a group of firefighters conducting water rescues got “pinned up against a bridge pier by moving water” and ended up having to be rescued themselves. The firefighters were transported to a hospital for evaluation, Padfield said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that the state is slowly moving into “recovery mode” and noted that there was a “long road ahead of us.”

“I know many people in Pennsylvania are hurting,” Wolf said, adding that while different parts of the state experienced historic rainfall, the southeastern part of the state appears to have sustained the most damage.

Melissa Batula, acting executive deputy secretary for the state’s transportation department, said that 376 roads remain closed statewide. Over 230 of those roads were closed due to flooding, but many were also closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Padfield added that in addition to extreme flooding, state officials also received reports of “destructive tornadoes” in the southeastern part of the state, but said the National Weather Service is working to confirm them.

As of Thursday morning, floodwaters had receded in most of the state, with the exception of the southeastern portion, Padfield said.

He added that state officials will be conducting damage assessments Thursday, including the use of “overflights” to surveil damage from above.

56 min ago

Dozens of river gauges still in major flooding levels across Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Water spills over the banks of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Water spills over the banks of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Thursday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Dozens of flood gauges across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast remain above major flood stage on Thursday afternoon, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped record-shattering rainfall amounts over the region.  

From Maryland to Massachusetts, more than 80 flood gauges stand above flood level, with more than 25 above the highest designation, major flood stage, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Most rivers are cresting now or will be today, but many will remain above flood stage for another day or more as the area floods slowly drain into the streams and rivers.

During and immediately following the torrential downpour on Wednesday night, rivers experienced extremely rapid rises. The Schuylkill River in Philadelphia rose by 12 feet in only eight hours between 4 p.m. and midnight. Similarly, the Hackensack River in northern New Jersey rose 8 feet in only four hours last night as cities in the state experienced the most rain ever recorded in a single day. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Biden outlines federal actions to prevent gas shortages and price increases in the wake of Hurricane Ida

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Biden said on Thursday that he is deploying federal agencies to take a number of steps to prevent the risk of gas shortages and price increases in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“It’s important to know that the region hit by Ida is the key center of our nation’s oil production and refining infrastructure. That’s why we’re not waiting to assess the full impact the storm is going to have on oil production and refineries. We’re moving already, quickly, to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure of gas prices around the country,” Biden said during a speech at the White House. 

“I’ve directed the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to use all of the tools at her disposal, including using the strategic petroleum reserve to keep gas flowing to the pumps,” he continued.

The President also said he “directed the Department of Transportation to renew a declaration to provide flexibility on how many hours a truck driver can drive,” allowing drivers “to provide transportation of gasoline and other types of fuel as well in addition to medical supplies and food.” 

Biden relayed that the Environmental Protection Agency has also “approved emergency waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi that will expand the supply of gasoline that can be sold in those states and increase availability at such a critical time.”

The President also outlined a number of other federal efforts in the wake of the storm, including directing the Federal Aviation Administration to authorize the use of surveillance drones to assess Ida’s damage to energy infrastructure and asking the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Energy “to immediately make available any satellite imagery provide in assessing the extent of the damage.”

“A few days ago, I asked the Federal Communications Commission, the FCC, and my White House team to work with the cell phone companies to allow customers to use roaming services,” he added.

1 hr 34 min ago

Connecticut declares state of emergency after flood damage

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Connecticut has declared a state of emergency in response to massive and widespread flood damage. 

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a declaration of civil preparedness emergency, his office said in a news release Thursday morning. 

“The filing of this declaration will help provide state and local emergency management officials with the necessary tools to aid the impacted areas in safely recovering from this record-breaking rainfall that we received overnight,” Lamont said in the release.
1 hr 32 min ago

Biden speaks with New York and New Jersey governors after severe flooding from Ida 

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden kicked off remarks on Hurricane Ida Thursday by addressing the storm’s impact in the Northeast after severe flooding and tornadoes overnight.

He said he has spoken with governors from two of the impacted states this morning.

“I spoke with Gov. [Kathy] Hochul of New York, Gov. [Phil] Murphy of New Jersey, and I plan to speak with Gov. [Tom] Wolf of Pennsylvania about last night’s devastating floods from Hurricane Ida, the fifth largest hurricane in our history,” Biden said. 

“Record rain fell in these states. New York recorded more rain yesterday, the first day of September, than it usually sees the entire month,” he added. 

Biden noted it was the first time that the National Weather Service has issued a flood emergency in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island, and praised first responders who helped people trapped in the Subway in New York. 

“We’re seeing the same story of devastation and heroism across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well,” he said. 

“There’s a lot of damage. I made clear to the governors: My team at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, is on the ground ready to provide all the assistance that’s needed,” he said. 

Biden noted that FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell oversaw the federal response after Superstorm Sandy in 2012. 

“She knows what to do,” he said of Criswell. 

Additionally, Biden noted that he had approved an emergency declaration for California as the Caldor Fire burns in the Lake Tahoe area. 

“This disaster declaration will help with evacuation, including sheltering and feeding for those who have been displaced. I want you to know who these firefighters are up close. Their courage is astounding. And the some of the bravest people I've ever known, known a lot of them. My heart goes out to them – my thanks,” he said. 