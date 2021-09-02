A single mother in New Orleans made an impassioned plea to federal officials to help residents who are dealing with the repercussions of Hurricane Ida without gas and power.

"We're in the heat. We ain't got no lights. It's been like almost five days. I got to sleep in the car. My kids sare hot. We're hungry," Myra Castro said.

She told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus that she's been waiting in line for two hours to get gas.

"Where's FEMA? Where's the Red Cross? We need help now. Can y'all help us? We about to die. We got children in here. I'm a single mom and I'm doing it by myself. It's hard out here. Can they help us? Where's the President? Can he come help us?" Castro told CNN.

"Can't y'all help us? Somebody," said the mother of four, clearly frustrated.

She said she and her kids are sleeping in their car because it's too dark outside and she's worried someone will rob them.

President Biden is expected to visit New Orleans on Friday to survey damage.

