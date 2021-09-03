Biden is heading to Louisiana today. Here's what's on his schedule.
President Biden is traveling to Louisiana today, five days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the state. He's scheduled to arrive in New Orleans just after 1 p.m. ET.
The President will first travel to St. John Parish's Emergency Operations Center in LaPlace, Louisiana, for a briefing with local leaders at 2:15 p.m. ET, according to the White House schedule. After that, he'lltour a neighborhood in LaPlace and speak about his administration’s response to the hurricane.
Around 5 p.m. ET, Biden will take an aerial tour of communities damaged in Hurricane Ida, including Laffite, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish.
He'll finish his day by meeting with local leaders in Galliano, Louisiana.
New Jersey announces $10 million in grants for small businesses affected by Ida
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a $10 million dollar grant program for small businesses affected by Ida.
"If you have been crushed and you can prove it, you're eligible," Murphy said Friday, encouraging business owners to document damages with photos and receipts.
"Help is coming, I know this is the absolute thing that you all needed in the small business community, probably any of us needed, after a year and a half of long struggle against the pandemic."
The money will be made available through the New Jersey Economic Development authority and will provide anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per business, he said.
Additional details on the grant program will be available next week.
Louisiana power company releases timeline for power restoration
Cleco Power has released a restoration timeline for customers to get power back, five days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.
The company estimated that many impacted areas will have power by Friday, according to a post on Facebook. Many subdivisions in St. Tammany Parish had their power restored on Thursday, the company said.
Cleco Power said “If you do not see your area listed, we do not have information available for the area at this time.”
Cleco released the following estimates:
Abita Springs:
High water impeded crews from working in the center of town. In town should be 50% restored today.
Mandeville:
Chateau Village — today
Cedarwood Village — today
Beau West — today
Beau Rivage — today
Beau Chene — today
The commercial area on Hwy 22 East of Cedarwood Drive — today
Chapel Creek apartments — today
Penn’s Chapel Place — today
Section of Greenleaves off of Hwy 190 — today
Old Golden Shores – 80% of customers’ power today
Lakewood Heights – 80% of customers’ power today
Commercial area on Causeway Blvd and Florida Street — today
Covington:
Angelic Estates subdivision and Soelle Drive – 90% of customers’ power today
19th Ave and Jefferson St. area — remaining 50% of customers’ power today
Madisonville:
These subdivisions have an estimated time of return of today:
Southdown
Arbor Walk
Natchez Trace
Palm Courts
Madison Farms
Heritage Oaks
Faubourg Coquille
Myrtle Grove
Post Oak Landing
Les Bois
Tchefuncte Park
Spring Haven
St. Tammany West Multiplex
Black River Estates
Goodbee:
These areas have an estimated time of return of today:
The Willows
Willow Bend
Fox Branch
Deer Cross
Lacombe:
98% of downtown/in town — today
New York Federal Emergency Declaration approved, governor says
The Federal Emergency Declaration request for 14 downstate counties across New York following widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ida’s remnants has been approved by President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference Friday morning.
“I’m very happy that’s going to bring in resources to help with evacuation and shelter support. We’re also working with FEMA, the White House, and our delegation to ensure that we get everything that New Yorkers need.” she said.
CNN reported earlier that Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York and New Jersey late Thursday night after at least 39 people died in those two states alone as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly flooding from Virginia to New England.
Environmental Protection Agency issues a second emergency fuel waiver after Hurricane Ida
Facing a shortage of fuel after Hurricane Ida, the Environmental Protection Agency is issuing a second emergency fuel waiver for Louisiana and Mississippi.
The EPA said late Thursday it decided to further cut red tape because of an “extreme and unusual” fuel situation impacting the supply of gasoline after the Category 4 storm. About two-thirds of the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are without gas, according to GasBuddy.
The agency said the waiver only applies in Louisiana and Mississippi and will allow for the production, sale and distribution of winter gasoline, before the addition of ethanol. The EPA cited requests from the energy industry for this regulatory relief.
Both waivers deal with environmental regulations that under normal circumstances require the use of low volatility gasoline during the summer months to limit ozone pollution.
In short, these steps are aimed at further easing the supply crunch caused by Hurricane Ida.
These before-and-after satellite images show how severe the flooding is in New Jersey
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies captured the flooding devastation remnants of Ida brought to parts of New Jersey.
Here's the before-and-after images of TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey:
And here's what the roads and railroad tracks in Manville, New Jersey, looked like before and after the flooding:
At least 25 people have died and 6 are missing in New Jersey, governor's office says
At least 25 people have died and six are missing in New Jersey after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled cities in the East, Alyana Alfaro, Gov. Phil Murphy's press secretary, told CNN Friday morning.
That marks an increase of two deaths from what the governor reported Thursday and raised the regional death toll to 48.
Details about the two deaths and six missing people are expected to be released by Murphy’s office later in the day, Alfaro said.
About 4.5 million people in the Northeast remained under flood warnings Friday morning, mostly in northeastern New Jersey, as rainwater flows into larger creeks, streams, and rivers. Some rivers in the Northeast are forecast to remain above flood stage into the weekend, though many are already receding.
Millions in the Northeast remain under flood warnings Friday morning
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Of the dozens killed in the East, many died in flooded homes – including many in flooded basements – or while overtaken by water in or outside their vehicles.
About 4.5 million people in the Northeast remained under flood warnings Friday morning, mostly in northeastern New Jersey, as rainwater flows into larger creeks, streams, and rivers. Some rivers in the Northeast are forecast to remain above flood stage into the weekend, though many are already receding.
"We have to start from scratch as we are mourning," Amrita Bhagwandin of Queens, New York, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday. "We have to see how we can move on in the most graceful way here. Because this– if you see the situation here, it's very unsafe, very unlivable. Death is upon us."
Bhagwandin's home sustained serious damage in the flood, but her biggest heartbreak was losing her neighbors, a mother and a son, she said.
Bhagwandin's husband, Sahadeo, said that their neighborhood has had flooding issues before. And officials may come through during times of disaster, but the residents there need more action.
"We need a lot of help in this neighborhood and over the years we have been neglected. I came here in 2003, and since 2003 to 2021, we're getting flooding and nothing has been done," Sahadeo Bhagwandin said. "We have several projects that were completed in this block but it is not resolving the issue we have."
Biden will travel to Louisiana today to survey damage from Hurricane Ida
President Biden is headed to Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, after almost a week of the deadly storm ravaging the eastern half of the United States.
The White House has said Biden would survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the President would travel to New Orleans and is expected to meet with Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, among other officials.
In the last few days, the storm pummeled the East Coast, triggering flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast. There have been at least 45 deaths in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia caused by floods.